  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. RNI Negócios Imobiliários S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDNI3   BRRDNIACNOR9

RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

(RDNI3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/18 04:10:00 pm EDT
8.030 BRL   -5.53%
03/29RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S A : Notice to the Market - Launch RNI Reserva Blumenau
PU
03/24RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S A : Assembleia
PU
03/14RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S A : Notice to the Market - Launch Urban RNI
PU
RNI Negócios Imobiliários S A : 1Q22 Operational Preview

04/18/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
1Q22.

INVESTOR RELATIONS.

Carlos Bianconi

CEO & IRO

Henrique Ravazzi

IR Manager

E-mail: rni.ri@rni.com.br

Tel: (17) 2137-1874

WhatsApp: (11) 95973-5897

Site: ri.rni.com.br

LAUNCHES of R$207 million in potential sales value (PSV) in 1Q22, down slightly in relation to 1Q21, bringing PSV launched in the last 12 months (LTM) to R$747 million;

NET SALES of R$171 million in 1Q22, increasing 9% from 1Q21 and 6% from 4Q21. In the last 12 months (LTM), net sales came to R$656 million;

AVERAGE TICKET in the quarter of products under the Casa Verde e Amarela Program (PCVA) increased 11.8% vs. 1Q21 and 5.6% vs. 4Q21. Inventory turnover ratio (VSO) for PCVA products also increased, by 25.4% vs. 1Q21, from 16.9% to 21.2%;

UNITS FINANCED amounted to R$102 million in 1Q22, up 238% from 1Q21. In the last 12 months (LTM), units financed came to R$306 million, which once again contributed to cash generation in the first quarter of 2022

LANDBANK reached R$6.8 billion in 1Q22, of which 83% is earmarked for the PCVA segment (vertical and horizontal projects)

São José do Rio Preto, April 18, 2022: a RNI Negócios Imobiliários (B3: RDNI3) announces its preliminar unaudited operating results for the first quarter of 2022.

LAUNCHES

In 1Q22, the company launched two projects with total PSV of R$207 million, representing a slight reduction in relation to 1Q21. The launches, namely i) Urban RNI, a vertical PCVA project launched in Piracicaba, São Paulo and ii) RNI Reserva Blumenau, a vertical PCVA project launched in Blumenau, Santa Catarina, contributed to the company's expansion nationwide and strengthened its current strategy of operating outside of major urban centers and focusing on regions with an agricultural vocation.

Launches

PSV 100% - R$ million

The following table shows the position of launches for 1Q22:

Launches by Products

CONTRACTED SALES

In 1Q22, contracted net sales amounted to PSV of R$171 million, increasing 9% from 1Q21 and 6% from 4Q21.

A highlight in the quarter was the AVERAGE TICKET for PCVA products, which increased 11.8% vs.

1Q21 and 5.6% vs. 4Q21. The inventory turnover ratio (VSO) for PCVA projects also increased, by 25.4% vs. 1Q21, from 16.9% to 21.2%.

Net Sales in the 12 months to 1Q22 increased by 2% vs. the prior-year period, to R$656 million.

Net Sales

100% PSV - R$ million

The following table shows net sales in 1Q22:

Net Sales by Status

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RNI Negócios Imobiliários SA published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 21:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 473 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2021 8,47 M 1,81 M 1,81 M
Net Debt 2021 472 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 359 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 296
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
RNI Negócios Imobiliários S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carlos Bianconi CEO, CFO, CAO & Investor Relations Officer
Waldemar Verdi Chairman
Clovis Antonio Sant'Anna Filho Chief Technical Officer
Alcides Lopes Tápias Independent Director
Mailson Ferreira da Nóbrega Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.-16.67%76
LENNAR CORPORATION-33.91%22 266
NVR, INC.-26.63%14 648
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION-33.34%2 986
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.-34.78%2 591
TRI POINTE HOMES, INC.-28.58%2 143