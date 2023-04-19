RNI Negócios Imobiliários S A : 1Q23 Operational Preview
Investor
Relations
Carlos Bianconi
CEO & IRO
Henrique Ravazzi
IR Manager
E-mail rni.ri@rni.com.br WhatsApp +55 11 98206.8463 Site ri.rni.com.br
LAUNCHES of R$255 million in 1Q23, up 23% from 1Q22, bringing PSV launched in the last 12 months (LTM) to R$824 million;
NET SALES of R$187 million in 1Q23, increasing 16% and 9% from 4H22 and 1Q22, respectively, Net sales in the last 12 months totaled R$757 million, an increase of 15% from the same period in 2022;
AVERAGE PRICE INCREASE of 8% for MHML Program products in 1Q23 vs. 1Q22, from R$190k to R$205k and 2% vs. 4Q22.
UNITS FINANCED of totaled R$518 million in the last 12 months, up 69% from the same period in 2022, and R$95 million in 1Q23, in line with the numbers in 1Q22;
PSV of LANDBANK stood at R$6.6 billion in 1Q23, 100% of which were acquired through financial swaps and 82% were allocated to MHML products (horizontal and vertical).
São José do Rio Preto, April 19, 2023: RNI Negócios Imobiliários (B3: RDNI3) announces its preliminar unaudited operating results for the first quarter of 2023.
Preliminary Operating Results 1Q23
LAUNCHES
In 1Q23, the company launched 2 projects: i
) RNI Nações Life, in Bauru, São Paulo, and ii) RNI Porto Ravena, Goiânia, Goiás, for total PSV of R$255 million, 23% higher than in 1Q22.
PSV launched in the last 12 months was R$824 million, increasing 10% from the same period in
2022
Launches
PSV 100% - R$ million
The following table shows the position of launches for 1Q23:
1
Preliminary Operating Results 1Q23
Launches by Products
2
Preliminary Operating Results 1Q23
CONTRACTED SALES
In 1Q23, contracted net sales came to
R$187 million, 16% higher than in 4Q22 and 9% higher than in 1Q22.
Inventory Turnover Ratio (VSO) remained in line with 4Q22 (as expected), due to two launches at the end of 1Q23.
Average price of products of
8% for MHML Program products in 1Q23 vs. 1Q22, from R$190k to R$205k and 2% vs. 4Q22.
Net sales in the last 12 months
came to R$757 million, increasing 15% from the same period in 2022.
The highlight was the recently launched RNI Nações Life project, which registered net sales of
R$18 million in the first month of its launch .
Net Sales
100% PSV - R$ million
The following table shows net sales in 1Q23:
3
Disclaimer
RNI Negócios Imobiliários SA published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 21:33:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Sales 2022
667 M
132 M
132 M
Net income 2022
21,4 M
4,23 M
4,23 M
Net Debt 2022
581 M
115 M
115 M
P/E ratio 2022
13,6x
Yield 2022
2,09%
Capitalization
229 M
45,3 M
45,3 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,91x
EV / Sales 2022
1,31x
Nbr of Employees
296
Free-Float
35,0%
Chart RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.