RNI Negócios Imobiliários S A : 1Q23 Operational Preview

LAUNCHES of R$255 million in 1Q23, up 23% from 1Q22, bringing PSV launched in the last 12 months (LTM) to R$824 million;

NET SALES of R$187 million in 1Q23, increasing 16% and 9% from 4H22 and 1Q22, respectively, Net sales in the last 12 months totaled R$757 million, an increase of 15% from the same period in 2022;

AVERAGE PRICE INCREASE of 8% for MHML Program products in 1Q23 vs. 1Q22, from R$190k to R$205k and 2% vs. 4Q22.

UNITS FINANCED of totaled R$518 million in the last 12 months, up 69% from the same period in 2022, and R$95 million in 1Q23, in line with the numbers in 1Q22;

PSV of LANDBANK stood at R$6.6 billion in 1Q23, 100% of which were acquired through financial swaps and 82% were allocated to MHML products (horizontal and vertical).

São José do Rio Preto, April 19, 2023: RNI Negócios Imobiliários (B3: RDNI3) announces its preliminar unaudited operating results for the first quarter of 2023.