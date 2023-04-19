Advanced search
    RDNI3   BRRDNIACNOR9

RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

(RDNI3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:00:00 2023-04-19 pm EDT
5.400 BRL   -0.37%
05:34pRni Negócios Imobiliários S A : 1Q23 Operational Preview
PU
03/24Rni Negócios Imobiliários S A : Notice to the Market - Launch RNI Porto Ravena
PU
03/24Rni Negócios Imobiliários S A : Call Notice Annual Shareholders Meeting
PU
RNI Negócios Imobiliários S A : 1Q23 Operational Preview

04/19/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
OPERATIONAL PREVIEW

1Q23

Investor

Relations

Carlos Bianconi

CEO & IRO

Henrique Ravazzi

IR Manager

E-mail rni.ri@rni.com.br WhatsApp +55 11 98206.8463 Site ri.rni.com.br

OPERATIONAL PREVIEW 1Q23

LAUNCHES of R$255 million in 1Q23, up 23% from 1Q22, bringing PSV launched in the last 12 months (LTM) to R$824 million;

NET SALES of R$187 million in 1Q23, increasing 16% and 9% from 4H22 and 1Q22, respectively, Net sales in the last 12 months totaled R$757 million, an increase of 15% from the same period in 2022;

AVERAGE PRICE INCREASE of 8% for MHML Program products in 1Q23 vs. 1Q22, from R$190k to R$205k and 2% vs. 4Q22.

UNITS FINANCED of totaled R$518 million in the last 12 months, up 69% from the same period in 2022, and R$95 million in 1Q23, in line with the numbers in 1Q22;

PSV of LANDBANK stood at R$6.6 billion in 1Q23, 100% of which were acquired through financial swaps and 82% were allocated to MHML products (horizontal and vertical).

São José do Rio Preto, April 19, 2023: RNI Negócios Imobiliários (B3: RDNI3) announces its preliminar unaudited operating results for the first quarter of 2023.

KEY INDICATORS

Preliminary Operating Results 1Q23

LAUNCHES

In 1Q23, the company launched 2 projects: i) RNI Nações Life, in Bauru, São Paulo, and ii) RNI Porto Ravena, Goiânia, Goiás, for total PSV of R$255 million, 23% higher than in 1Q22.

PSV launched in the last 12 months was R$824 million, increasing 10% from the same period in

2022

Launches

PSV 100% - R$ million

The following table shows the position of launches for 1Q23:

1

Preliminary Operating Results 1Q23

Launches by Products

2

Preliminary Operating Results 1Q23

CONTRACTED SALES

In 1Q23, contracted net sales came to R$187 million, 16% higher than in 4Q22 and 9% higher than in 1Q22.

Inventory Turnover Ratio (VSO) remained in line with 4Q22 (as expected), due to two launches at the end of 1Q23.

Average price of products of 8% for MHML Program products in 1Q23 vs. 1Q22, from R$190k to R$205k and 2% vs. 4Q22.

Net sales in the last 12 months came to R$757 million, increasing 15% from the same period in 2022.

The highlight was the recently launched RNI Nações Life project, which registered net sales of R$18 million in the first month of its launch.

Net Sales

100% PSV - R$ million

The following table shows net sales in 1Q23:

3

Disclaimer

RNI Negócios Imobiliários SA published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 667 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2022 21,4 M 4,23 M 4,23 M
Net Debt 2022 581 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 2,09%
Capitalization 229 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 296
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
RNI Negócios Imobiliários S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carlos Bianconi Chief Executive Officer
Waldemar Verdi Chairman
Clovis Antonio Sant'Anna Filho Chief Technical Officer
Alcides Lopes Tápias Independent Director
Mailson Ferreira da Nóbrega Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.-22.50%46
LENNAR CORPORATION17.17%31 090
NVR, INC.26.39%18 933
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION37.71%4 643
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.21.23%2 890
TRI POINTE HOMES, INC.44.86%2 740
