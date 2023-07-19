OPERATIONAL PREVIEW

GROSS SALES totaled R$523 million in 1H23, in line with 1H22. In 2Q23, gross sales totaled R$255 million;

NET SALES amounted to R$353 million in 1H23, in line with 1H22. In 2Q23, net sales came to R$167 million;

AVAREGE PRICE INCREASE of 10.2% in 2Q23 vs. 2Q22, with average price of units increasing from R$220k to R$243k. In 1H23, average price increased 8.4% in relation to 1H22, from R$222k to R$241k;

UNITS FINANCED totaled R$229 million in 1H23, up 1% year on year. In 2Q23, units financed amounted to R$134 million, up 41% from 1Q23 and 6% from 2Q22;

PSV of LANDBANK stood at R$6.5 billion in 2Q23, 100% of it acquired through financial swaps and 80% allocated to MHML products (horizontal and vertical).

São José do Rio Preto, July 19, 2023: RNI Negócios Imobiliários (B3: RDNI3) announces its preliminar unaudited operating results for the second quarter of 2023.

LAUNCHES

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company focused on selling units in inventory and did not launch any projects as scheduled. Potential sales value (PSV) surpasses R$500 million considering projects approved to be launched in line with demand in each location.

We ended 1H23 with R$255 million of PSV launched.

PSV 100% - R$ million

The following table shows the position of launches in 2Q23:

CONTRACTED SALES

In 2Q23, contracted net sales amounted to PSV of R$167 launched in the period. In 1H23, contracted net sales totaled four projects were launched.

million, even though no projects were R$353 million, in line with 1H22, when

Inventory Turnover Ratio (VSO) stood at 15% in 2Q23, in line with 1Q23 (as expected).

Average price increase of 10.2% in 2Q23 vs. 2Q22, with average price of units increasing from R$220k to R$243k. In 1H23, average price increase was 8.4% in relation to 1Q22, from R$222k to R$241k.

The recently launched project RNI Nações Life registered impressive net sales of R$23 million in 2Q23, followed by the projects Moradas da Serra (R$18 million) and RNI Reserva Blumenau (R$15 million).

Net Sales

100% PSV - R$ million

The following table shows net sales in 2Q23:

