GROSS SALES totaled R$523 million in 1H23, in line with 1H22. In 2Q23, gross sales totaled R$255 million;

NET SALES amounted to R$353 million in 1H23, in line with 1H22. In 2Q23, net sales came to R$167 million;

AVAREGE PRICE INCREASE of 10.2% in 2Q23 vs. 2Q22, with average price of units increasing from R$220k to R$243k. In 1H23, average price increased 8.4% in relation to 1H22, from R$222k to R$241k;

UNITS FINANCED totaled R$229 million in 1H23, up 1% year on year. In 2Q23, units financed amounted to R$134 million, up 41% from 1Q23 and 6% from 2Q22;

PSV of LANDBANK stood at R$6.5 billion in 2Q23, 100% of it acquired through financial swaps and 80% allocated to MHML products (horizontal and vertical).

São José do Rio Preto, July 19, 2023: RNI Negócios Imobiliários (B3: RDNI3) announces its preliminar unaudited operating results for the second quarter of 2023.