OPERATIONAL PREVIEW 2Q24

São José do Rio Preto, July 24, 2024: RNI Negócios Imobiliários (B3: RDNI3) announces today its preliminary unaudited operating results for the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24). Data in this preliminary report is subject to audit and eventual alterations.

GROSS SALES of R$200 million in 2Q24, remaining in line with 1Q24. In 1H24, we reached a total of R$413 million in gross sales. The gross Inventory Turnover Ratio (VSO) for 2Q24 was 32%, up 3.5 p.p. from 1Q24 and 8.2 p.p. from the same period in 2023;

AVERAGE PRICE of My Home My Life products (MHML) was R$233 thousand in 2Q24, up 5% from 1Q24 and 11% from 2Q23;

NET SALES of R$134 million, remaining in line with 1Q24. In 1H24, net sales came to R$274 million. Net Inventory Turnover Ratio (VSO) was 21% in 2Q24, up 2.8 p.p. from 1Q24 and 5.9 p.p. from 2Q23;

TRANSFERS were R$102 million in 2Q24, a growth of 25% compared to 1Q24 and 21% compared to 4Q23. In the first half of 2024, transfers totaled R$184 million.

EVOLUTION OF AVERAGE PRICE - MHML

100% PSV - R$ million

2