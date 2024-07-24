Operational

Preview

2Q24

RDNI3

OPERATIONAL PREVIEW 2Q24

São José do Rio Preto, July 24, 2024: RNI Negócios Imobiliários (B3: RDNI3) announces today its preliminary unaudited operating results for the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24). Data in this preliminary report is subject to audit and eventual alterations.

GROSS SALES of R$200 million in 2Q24, remaining in line with 1Q24. In 1H24, we reached a total of R$413 million in gross sales. The gross Inventory Turnover Ratio (VSO) for 2Q24 was 32%, up 3.5 p.p. from 1Q24 and 8.2 p.p. from the same period in 2023;

AVERAGE PRICE of My Home My Life products (MHML) was R$233 thousand in 2Q24, up 5% from 1Q24 and 11% from 2Q23;

NET SALES of R$134 million, remaining in line with 1Q24. In 1H24, net sales came to R$274 million. Net Inventory Turnover Ratio (VSO) was 21% in 2Q24, up 2.8 p.p. from 1Q24 and 5.9 p.p. from 2Q23;

TRANSFERS were R$102 million in 2Q24, a growth of 25% compared to 1Q24 and 21% compared to 4Q23. In the first half of 2024, transfers totaled R$184 million.

EVOLUTION OF AVERAGE PRICE - MHML

100% PSV - R$ million

2

OPERATIONAL PREVIEW 2Q24

LAUNCHES

During the first half of this year, the company chose not to launch new projects, focusing instead on monetizing non-strategic assets. Additionally, we utilized this period to consolidate the review of our policies and governance, which will be crucial for resuming project launches in our operating regions, aiming to maximize profitability in our approved projects.

CONTRACTED SALES

In the second quarter of 2024, gross sales totaled R$200 million, remaining in line with 1Q24. Average sales price of My Home My Life (MHML) products was R$233 thousand, increasing 5% from 1Q24 and 11% from 2Q23.

Cancellations continued to decrease in 2Q24, down 10% from 1Q24 and 25% from 2Q23. Note that the highest volume of cancellations is concentrated in the SBPE product, considering the stage of the project and the focus on transfers of this portfolio to the banks. Finally, we emphasize that these cancellations are already integrated into the new approach after the review of our policies, which aim to strengthen the health of our financial portfolio and minimize risks.

Net sales amounted to R$134 million in 2Q24, remaining in line with 1Q24. Net VSO in the quarter was 21%, up 2.8 p.p. from 1Q24 and 5.9 p.p. from the same period in 2023.

Sales

MHML (Faixa 2 e 3) e SBPE

2Q24

1Q24 Q/Q (%) 2Q23 Y/Y (%) 1H24

1H23 Y/Y (%)

Gross Sales 100% (R$ million)

180.709

195.093

-7%

240.548

-25%

375.802

497.905

-25%

Units (un.)

672

758

-11%

979

-31%

1.430

2.041

-30%

Average Price

269

257

4%

246

9%

263

244

8%

Cancellations (R$ million)

59.813

56.879

5%

80.733

-26%

116.692

156.869

-26%

Net Sales 100% (R$ million)

120.896

138.214

-13%

159.815

-24%

259.110

341.036

-24%

Cancellations / Gross Sales (%)

33%

29%

3,9 p.p.

34%

-0,5 p.p.

31%

32%

-0,5 p.p.

Net Sales %RNI (R$ million)

115.296

123.385

-7%

148.842

-23%

238.681

312.961

-24%

Subdivision

Gross Sales 100% (R$ million)

20.256

17.775

14%

14.335

41%

38.031

25.042

52%

Units (un.)

149

165

-10%

99

51%

314

184

71%

Average Price

136

108

26%

145

-6%

121

136

-11%

Cancellations (R$ million)

6.163

16.062

-62%

7.663

-20%

22.225

12.817

73%

Net Sales 100% (R$ million)

14.093

1.713

723%

6.672

111%

15.806

12.225

29%

Cancellations / Gross Sales (%)

30%

90%

-59,9 p.p.

53%

-23,0 p.p.

58%

51%

7,3 p.p.

Net Sales %RNI (R$ million)

5.269

661

697%

5.911

-11%

5.930

9.046

-34%

Consolidated

Gross Sales 100% (R$ million)

200.965

212.868

-6%

254.883

-21%

413.833

522.947

-21%

Units (un.)

821

923

-11%

1.078

-24%

1.744

2.225

-22%

Average Price

245

231

6%

236

4%

237

235

1%

SoS Gross Sales %

32%

28%

3,7 p.p.

24%

8,3 p.p.

49%

50%

-0,4 p.p.

Cancellations (R$ million)

65.976

72.941

-10%

88.396

-25%

138.917

169.686

-18%

Net Sales 100% (R$ million)

134.989

139.927

-4%

166.487

-19%

274.916

353.261

-22%

Cancellations / Gross Sales (%)

33%

34%

-1,4 p.p.

35%

-1,9 p.p.

34%

32%

1,1 p.p.

SoS Net Sales %

21%

19%

2,9 p.p.

15%

6,0 p.p.

19%

34%

-15,0 p.p.

Net Sales %RNI (R$ million)

120.565

124.046

-3%

154.753

-22%

244.611

322.007

-24%

3

OPERATIONAL PREVIEW 2Q24

GROSS SALES

100% PSV - R$ million

CANCELLATIONS

100% PSV - R$ Million

NET SALES

100% PSV - R$ million

4

OPERATIONAL PREVIEW 2Q24

INVENTORY

We ended 2Q24 with total inventory of R$517 million, broken down as follows: 55% MHML products, 38% SBPE products and 7% subdivision projects. Of this amount, 85% refers to ongoing projects, while 15% corresponds to projects already completed.

Note that the projects already completed represent only 3% of RNI's total inventory.

Inventory

Units

%

100%

%

%RNI

%

BRL'000

BRL'000

Launch Date

2.026

100%

517.018

100%

471.405

100%

Until 2018

234

12%

31.493

6%

8.787

2%

2019 Onward

1.792

88%

485.525

94%

462.619

98%

Status

2.026

100%

517.018

100%

471.405

100%

Projects Delivered

299

15%

44.029

9%

14.841

3%

Unders Construction

1.727

85%

472.989

91%

456.564

97%

Inventory PSV 100%

2Q24

1Q24

Units

R$ million

%

Units

R$ million

%

Product

2.026

517.018

100%

2.566

630.094

100%

MHML

1.194

282.136

55%

1.549

353.944

56,2%

SBPE

546

197.049

38%

642

231.452

36,7%

Subdivision

286

37.833

7%

375

44.698

7,1%

Inventory

Units

%

100%

%

%RNI

%

BRL'000

BRL'000

By State

2.026

100%

517.018

100%

471.405

100%

BA

7

0%

439

0%

439

0%

CE

117

6%

23.908

5%

13.150

3%

GO

560

28%

108.980

21%

81.447

17%

MG

8

0%

780

0%

780

0%

MS

20

1%

13.076

3%

7.846

2%

MT

323

16%

119.649

23%

117.809

25%

RS

578

29%

146.816

28%

146.669

31%

SC

161

8%

37.221

7%

37.184

8%

SP

252

12%

66.148

13%

66.082

14%

5

OPERATIONAL PREVIEW 2Q24

TRANSFER TO BANKS OF CLIENT BALANCES / OFF-PLAN PROPERTIES

In 2Q24, transfers of client balances and off-plan properties in MHML and SBPE categories totaled R$102 million, up 25% from 1Q24 and 21% from 4Q23, resulting in 508 units transferred during the period.

There was a significant growth of 31% in the transfers of units of the SBPE product compared to 1Q24, and 7% compared to 2Q23, which reflects the renovation of portfolios, especially focused on SBPE products suitable for transfer that started at the end of 2023.

Transfers

2Q24

1Q24 Q/Q (%)

2Q23 Y/Y (%) 1H24

1H23 Y/Y (%)

R$ million

102.342

82.089

25%

126.299

-19%

184.431

221.328

-17%

MHML Off Plan

71.843

58.724

22%

97.710

-26%

130.567

176.635

-26%

SBPE

30.500

23.365

31%

28.589

7%

53.865

44.692

21%

Units (un.)

508

436

17%

765

-34%

944

1.335

-29%

MHML Off Plan

401

348

15%

649

-38%

749

1.165

-36%

SBPE

107

88

22%

116

-8%

195

170

15%

TRANSFERS OF CLIENT BALANCES/OFF-PLAN PROPERTIES

100% PSV - R$ million

6

OPERATIONAL PREVIEW 2Q24

LANDBANK

On June 30, 2024, RNI's landbank totaled R$5.2 billion, remaining stable compared to 1Q24.

Currently, the Company's landbank comprises 77% of the land earmarked for MHML products (Ranges 2 and 3 - Vertical and Horizontal), and 23% for SBPE products (Horizontal), which is equivalent to a total of 23,279 units.

Land bank

PSV 100% (R$ million)

2Q24

5.286

1Q24

5.286

Q/Q (%)

0%

2Q23

6.654

Y/Y (%)

-21%

MHML

4.054

4.054

0%

5.043

-20%

SBPE

1.232

1.232

0%

1.610

-23%

Subdivision

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

Units (un.)

23.279

23.279

0%

30.044

-23%

MHML

20.355

20.355

0%

25.681

-21%

SBPE

2.924

2.924

0%

4.363

-33%

Subdivision

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

Average Ticket (R$000)

MHML

199

199

0%

196

1%

SBPE

421

421

0%

369

14%

Subdivision

-

-

n.a.

-

n.a.

BREAKDOWN OF LANDBANK

7

OPERATIONAL PREVIEW 2Q24

About RNI

Founded in São José do Rio Preto (SP) in 1991, the builder and developer RNI is part of Empresas Rodobens, one of Brazil's largest business groups with operations in the finance and automotive retail segments - bank, consortium, insurance brokerage, leasing and rentals, automobiles and commercial vehicles. With the mission of multiplying high-quality real estate projects all over Brazil, thereby transforming and developing the regions where it operates, the Company has launched 205 projects in 61 cities across 12 states. A publicly held company since 2007, it has launched more than 79,000 units, with total built area of 7.5 million m². RNI also participates in the Brazilian government's My Home My Life housing program.

rni.com.br / ri.rni.com.br

Press information

RNI - RPMA Comunicação

Claudio Monteiro - rni@rpmacomunicacao.com.br

8

