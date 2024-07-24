Operational
OPERATIONAL PREVIEW 2Q24
São José do Rio Preto, July 24, 2024: RNI Negócios Imobiliários (B3: RDNI3) announces today its preliminary unaudited operating results for the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24). Data in this preliminary report is subject to audit and eventual alterations.
GROSS SALES of R$200 million in 2Q24, remaining in line with 1Q24. In 1H24, we reached a total of R$413 million in gross sales. The gross Inventory Turnover Ratio (VSO) for 2Q24 was 32%, up 3.5 p.p. from 1Q24 and 8.2 p.p. from the same period in 2023;
AVERAGE PRICE of My Home My Life products (MHML) was R$233 thousand in 2Q24, up 5% from 1Q24 and 11% from 2Q23;
NET SALES of R$134 million, remaining in line with 1Q24. In 1H24, net sales came to R$274 million. Net Inventory Turnover Ratio (VSO) was 21% in 2Q24, up 2.8 p.p. from 1Q24 and 5.9 p.p. from 2Q23;
TRANSFERS were R$102 million in 2Q24, a growth of 25% compared to 1Q24 and 21% compared to 4Q23. In the first half of 2024, transfers totaled R$184 million.
EVOLUTION OF AVERAGE PRICE - MHML
100% PSV - R$ million
LAUNCHES
During the first half of this year, the company chose not to launch new projects, focusing instead on monetizing non-strategic assets. Additionally, we utilized this period to consolidate the review of our policies and governance, which will be crucial for resuming project launches in our operating regions, aiming to maximize profitability in our approved projects.
CONTRACTED SALES
In the second quarter of 2024, gross sales totaled R$200 million, remaining in line with 1Q24. Average sales price of My Home My Life (MHML) products was R$233 thousand, increasing 5% from 1Q24 and 11% from 2Q23.
Cancellations continued to decrease in 2Q24, down 10% from 1Q24 and 25% from 2Q23. Note that the highest volume of cancellations is concentrated in the SBPE product, considering the stage of the project and the focus on transfers of this portfolio to the banks. Finally, we emphasize that these cancellations are already integrated into the new approach after the review of our policies, which aim to strengthen the health of our financial portfolio and minimize risks.
Net sales amounted to R$134 million in 2Q24, remaining in line with 1Q24. Net VSO in the quarter was 21%, up 2.8 p.p. from 1Q24 and 5.9 p.p. from the same period in 2023.
Sales
MHML (Faixa 2 e 3) e SBPE
2Q24
1Q24 Q/Q (%) 2Q23 Y/Y (%) 1H24
1H23 Y/Y (%)
Gross Sales 100% (R$ million)
180.709
195.093
-7%
240.548
-25%
375.802
497.905
-25%
Units (un.)
672
758
-11%
979
-31%
1.430
2.041
-30%
Average Price
269
257
4%
246
9%
263
244
8%
Cancellations (R$ million)
59.813
56.879
5%
80.733
-26%
116.692
156.869
-26%
Net Sales 100% (R$ million)
120.896
138.214
-13%
159.815
-24%
259.110
341.036
-24%
Cancellations / Gross Sales (%)
33%
29%
3,9 p.p.
34%
-0,5 p.p.
31%
32%
-0,5 p.p.
Net Sales %RNI (R$ million)
115.296
123.385
-7%
148.842
-23%
238.681
312.961
-24%
Subdivision
Gross Sales 100% (R$ million)
20.256
17.775
14%
14.335
41%
38.031
25.042
52%
Units (un.)
149
165
-10%
99
51%
314
184
71%
Average Price
136
108
26%
145
-6%
121
136
-11%
Cancellations (R$ million)
6.163
16.062
-62%
7.663
-20%
22.225
12.817
73%
Net Sales 100% (R$ million)
14.093
1.713
723%
6.672
111%
15.806
12.225
29%
Cancellations / Gross Sales (%)
30%
90%
-59,9 p.p.
53%
-23,0 p.p.
58%
51%
7,3 p.p.
Net Sales %RNI (R$ million)
5.269
661
697%
5.911
-11%
5.930
9.046
-34%
Consolidated
Gross Sales 100% (R$ million)
200.965
212.868
-6%
254.883
-21%
413.833
522.947
-21%
Units (un.)
821
923
-11%
1.078
-24%
1.744
2.225
-22%
Average Price
245
231
6%
236
4%
237
235
1%
SoS Gross Sales %
32%
28%
3,7 p.p.
24%
8,3 p.p.
49%
50%
-0,4 p.p.
Cancellations (R$ million)
65.976
72.941
-10%
88.396
-25%
138.917
169.686
-18%
Net Sales 100% (R$ million)
134.989
139.927
-4%
166.487
-19%
274.916
353.261
-22%
Cancellations / Gross Sales (%)
33%
34%
-1,4 p.p.
35%
-1,9 p.p.
34%
32%
1,1 p.p.
SoS Net Sales %
21%
19%
2,9 p.p.
15%
6,0 p.p.
19%
34%
-15,0 p.p.
Net Sales %RNI (R$ million)
120.565
124.046
-3%
154.753
-22%
244.611
322.007
-24%
GROSS SALES
100% PSV - R$ million
CANCELLATIONS
100% PSV - R$ Million
NET SALES
100% PSV - R$ million
INVENTORY
We ended 2Q24 with total inventory of R$517 million, broken down as follows: 55% MHML products, 38% SBPE products and 7% subdivision projects. Of this amount, 85% refers to ongoing projects, while 15% corresponds to projects already completed.
Note that the projects already completed represent only 3% of RNI's total inventory.
Inventory
Units
%
100%
%
%RNI
%
BRL'000
BRL'000
Launch Date
2.026
100%
517.018
100%
471.405
100%
Until 2018
234
12%
31.493
6%
8.787
2%
2019 Onward
1.792
88%
485.525
94%
462.619
98%
Status
2.026
100%
517.018
100%
471.405
100%
Projects Delivered
299
15%
44.029
9%
14.841
3%
Unders Construction
1.727
85%
472.989
91%
456.564
97%
Inventory PSV 100%
2Q24
1Q24
Units
R$ million
%
Units
R$ million
%
Product
2.026
517.018
100%
2.566
630.094
100%
MHML
1.194
282.136
55%
1.549
353.944
56,2%
SBPE
546
197.049
38%
642
231.452
36,7%
Subdivision
286
37.833
7%
375
44.698
7,1%
Inventory
Units
%
100%
%
%RNI
%
BRL'000
BRL'000
By State
2.026
100%
517.018
100%
471.405
100%
BA
7
0%
439
0%
439
0%
CE
117
6%
23.908
5%
13.150
3%
GO
560
28%
108.980
21%
81.447
17%
MG
8
0%
780
0%
780
0%
MS
20
1%
13.076
3%
7.846
2%
MT
323
16%
119.649
23%
117.809
25%
RS
578
29%
146.816
28%
146.669
31%
SC
161
8%
37.221
7%
37.184
8%
SP
252
12%
66.148
13%
66.082
14%
TRANSFER TO BANKS OF CLIENT BALANCES / OFF-PLAN PROPERTIES
In 2Q24, transfers of client balances and off-plan properties in MHML and SBPE categories totaled R$102 million, up 25% from 1Q24 and 21% from 4Q23, resulting in 508 units transferred during the period.
There was a significant growth of 31% in the transfers of units of the SBPE product compared to 1Q24, and 7% compared to 2Q23, which reflects the renovation of portfolios, especially focused on SBPE products suitable for transfer that started at the end of 2023.
Transfers
2Q24
1Q24 Q/Q (%)
2Q23 Y/Y (%) 1H24
1H23 Y/Y (%)
R$ million
102.342
82.089
25%
126.299
-19%
184.431
221.328
-17%
MHML Off Plan
71.843
58.724
22%
97.710
-26%
130.567
176.635
-26%
SBPE
30.500
23.365
31%
28.589
7%
53.865
44.692
21%
Units (un.)
508
436
17%
765
-34%
944
1.335
-29%
MHML Off Plan
401
348
15%
649
-38%
749
1.165
-36%
SBPE
107
88
22%
116
-8%
195
170
15%
TRANSFERS OF CLIENT BALANCES/OFF-PLAN PROPERTIES
100% PSV - R$ million
LANDBANK
On June 30, 2024, RNI's landbank totaled R$5.2 billion, remaining stable compared to 1Q24.
Currently, the Company's landbank comprises 77% of the land earmarked for MHML products (Ranges 2 and 3 - Vertical and Horizontal), and 23% for SBPE products (Horizontal), which is equivalent to a total of 23,279 units.
Land bank
PSV 100% (R$ million)
2Q24
5.286
1Q24
5.286
Q/Q (%)
0%
2Q23
6.654
Y/Y (%)
-21%
MHML
4.054
4.054
0%
5.043
-20%
SBPE
1.232
1.232
0%
1.610
-23%
Subdivision
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
Units (un.)
23.279
23.279
0%
30.044
-23%
MHML
20.355
20.355
0%
25.681
-21%
SBPE
2.924
2.924
0%
4.363
-33%
Subdivision
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
Average Ticket (R$000)
MHML
199
199
0%
196
1%
SBPE
421
421
0%
369
14%
Subdivision
-
-
n.a.
-
n.a.
BREAKDOWN OF LANDBANK
About RNI
Founded in São José do Rio Preto (SP) in 1991, the builder and developer RNI is part of Empresas Rodobens, one of Brazil's largest business groups with operations in the finance and automotive retail segments - bank, consortium, insurance brokerage, leasing and rentals, automobiles and commercial vehicles. With the mission of multiplying high-quality real estate projects all over Brazil, thereby transforming and developing the regions where it operates, the Company has launched 205 projects in 61 cities across 12 states. A publicly held company since 2007, it has launched more than 79,000 units, with total built area of 7.5 million m². RNI also participates in the Brazilian government's My Home My Life housing program.
rni.com.br / ri.rni.com.br
Press information
RNI - RPMA Comunicação
Claudio Monteiro - rni@rpmacomunicacao.com.br
