GROSS SALES totaled R$750 million in 9M23, decreasing 9% from 9M22. In 3Q23, gross sales totaled R$228 million, considering that in 2023 we launched a smaller volume of projects -46%;
CANCELLATIONS grew 15% in 3Q23 vs. 2Q23 and 9% vs. 3Q22. On the counterpart, in 3Q23, we recorded a 12% gain in the resale price of these canceled units;
AVAREGE PRICE INCREASE of MHML products was 8% in 9M23 vs. 9M22, with average price of units increasing from R$195k to R$211k. In 3Q23, average price increased 5% in relation to 3Q22, from R$206k to R$217k;
UNITS FINANCED totaled R$323 million in 9M23, up 12% year on year, and R$101 million in 3Q23, 2% higher than in 3Q22;
REDUCTION OF INVENTORY by 11% in 3Q23 vs. 2Q23 and by 22% vs. 1Q23. Inventory in 3Q23 totaled R$837 million, with 92% under construction;
PSV of LANDBANK totaled R$6.7 billion in 3Q23, 100% of it acquired through financial swaps and 77% allocated to MHMLproducts (horizontal and vertical).
São José do Rio Preto, October 30, 2023: RNI Negócios Imobiliários (B3: RDNI3) announces its preliminar unaudited operating results for the Third quarter of 2023.
LAUNCHES
In the third quarter of 2023, the Company carried out a comprehensive review of its operational policies. The goal was to adjust the approved projects to ensure the maintenance of margins and satisfactory sales speed in future launches. In light of the current scenario, we are taking a cautious approach regarding the appropriate moment to launch our projects.
We reiterate that the projects already approved and ready for launch remain aligned with our strategy and without any changes.
Launches
PSV 100% - R$ million
Launches by Products
CONTRACTED SALES
In the third quarter of 2023 (3Q23), the Company intensified the sale of inventories and revamped its portfolio of projects ready for financing, which resulted in an increase in the number of cancellations during the quarter compared to previous periods.
In this context, total gross sales came to R$750 million in the first nine months of 2023 (9M23), decreasing 9% from the same period in 2022 (9M22), when gross sales totaled R$820 million. However, it must be noted that we launched five projectsin 9M22, which is a significant volume, contributing R$142 million to gross sales in the period. In 3Q23, gross sales amounted to R$228 million.
Net sales totaled R$480 million in 9M23, down 17% from 9M22, and R$126 million in 3Q23.
Cancellations as a ratio of gross sales increased in both the quarterly and annual comparisons. The increase in this metric is linked to the revision of our operational policies (rigorous approach to projects suitable for transfer to banks and financing), and the opportunity to resell the cancelled units at significantly higher prices, which grew 12% in 3Q23.
Finally, the average price of My House, My Life (MHML) products increased 8% in 9M23 vs. 9M22, increasing the average cost of units from R$195k to R$211k, and increased 5% in 3Q23 vs. 3Q22, from R$206k to R$217k.
Net Sales
100% PSV - R$ million
The following table shows net sales in 3Q23:
Net Sales by Status
INVENTORIES*
On September 30, 2023, total PSV of our inventory at market value was R$837 million, represented by 3,471 units, down 11% from 2Q23 and 22% from 1Q23.
RNI's inventory of finished units corresponds to just 4% of total inventory.
*Inventory net of commissions.
PROJECTS DELIVERED
In the third quarter of 2023, the Company delivered one project - Estação RNI, a vertical PCVA project in Goiânia, Goiás, totaling PSV of R$76 million and 452 units delivered.
TRANSFER TO BANKS OF CLIENT BALANCES / OFF-PLAN PROPERTIES
Transfers of client balances and off-plan properties in the MCMV and SBPE categories totaled R$323 million in 9M23, up 12% from 9M22, and R$101 million in 3Q23, up 2% on 3Q22.
The year-over-year result was driven by SBPE products, which increased 173% in 9M23 vs. 9M22.
Transfer to Banks of Client Balances / Off-Plan Properties
PSV 100% - R$ million
The following table shows the position of Transfers of Client Balances/Off-plan Properties in 3Q23:
LANDBANK
On September 30, 2023, RNI's landbank totaled R$6.7 billion, 77% of which was allocated to products
in the MCMV Program (Horizontal and Vertical).
Breakdown of Landbank
