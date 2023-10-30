GROSS SALES totaled R$750 million in 9M23, decreasing 9% from 9M22. In 3Q23, gross sales totaled R$228 million, considering that in 2023 we launched a smaller volume of projects -46%;

CANCELLATIONS grew 15% in 3Q23 vs. 2Q23 and 9% vs. 3Q22. On the counterpart, in 3Q23, we recorded a 12% gain in the resale price of these canceled units;

AVAREGE PRICE INCREASE of MHML products was 8% in 9M23 vs. 9M22, with average price of units increasing from R$195k to R$211k. In 3Q23, average price increased 5% in relation to 3Q22, from R$206k to R$217k;

UNITS FINANCED totaled R$323 million in 9M23, up 12% year on year, and R$101 million in 3Q23, 2% higher than in 3Q22;

REDUCTION OF INVENTORY by 11% in 3Q23 vs. 2Q23 and by 22% vs. 1Q23. Inventory in 3Q23 totaled R$837 million, with 92% under construction;

PSV of LANDBANK totaled R$6.7 billion in 3Q23, 100% of it acquired through financial swaps and 77% allocated to MHMLproducts (horizontal and vertical).

São José do Rio Preto, October 30, 2023: RNI Negócios Imobiliários (B3: RDNI3) announces its preliminar unaudited operating results for the Third quarter of 2023.