RNI Negócios Imobiliários S A : 4Q20 Operational Preview

4Q20.

INVESTOR RELATIONS.

Carlos Bianconi

CEO & IRO

Henrique Ravazzi

IR Manager

E-mail: rni.ri@rni.com.br

Tel: (17) 2137-1874

WhatsApp: (11) 95973-5897

Site: ri.rni.com.br

Record launches (higher than in the last five years), totaling R$584 million in 2020. Three projects were launched in 4Q20, with total PSV of R$240 million, up 57% from 2019 and 88% from 3Q20;

Record net sales (higher than in the last five years) of R$560 million in 2020. Net sales volume amounted to R$178 million in 4Q20, up 222% from 4Q19 and 28% from 3Q20.

Sales speed as measured by the inventory turnover ratio (VSO) reached 20% in 4Q20 (13 p.p. higher than in 4Q19);

In 4Q20, the company delivered two projects totaling 571 units and PSV of R$140 million. The projects delivered in 2020 totaled 763 units and PSV of R$271 million;

Landbank remained higher than in the last five years, totaling R$7,0 billion in 4Q20, with 87% earmarked for the MCMV segment (vertical/horizontal).

São José do Rio Preto, January 19, 2021: a RNI Negócios Imobiliários (B3: RDNI3) announces its preliminar unaudited operating results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

LAUNCHES

In 4Q20, the company launched three projects, with total PSV of R$241 million, 88% higher than in 3Q20. These launches i) RNI Altos do Jerivas, a horizontal MCMV project launched in Pelotas, Rio Grande do Sul; ii) RNI Nações Unidas, a vertical MCMV project launched in Bauru, São Paulo; and iii) RNI Origem Rondonópolis, a horizontal SBPE project launched in Rondonópolis, Mato Grosso do Sul, enabled RNI to surpass the launches of the last five years, registering growth of 57% over 2019.

Note that the "Origem" product launched this quarter in Rondonópolis was a sales success, with 80% of the project sold in just 40 days.

Launches 100% PSV - R$ Million

Lauches History 100% PSV - R$ Million

The following table shows the position of launches in 4Q20 and 2020:

Launches Breakdown

CONTRACTED SALES

Driven by the success of the "Origem" product launched in Rondonópolis and the reduction in cancellations, net contracted sales totaled R$178 million in 4Q20, increasing 28% from 3Q20.

Also worth highlighting is the solid commercial performance, which resulted in a 2 p.p. increase in net VSO in relation to 3Q20. We must also highlight the evolution of our digital channels (e-commerce), an essential platform in the current economic scenario.

In 2020, contracted sales reached the highest level in the last five years, totaling R$559 million, up 133% from 2019.

Net Sales 100% PSV - R$ Million

Net Sales History 100% PSV - R$ Million

The following table shows the position of net sales in 4Q20 and 2020:

Net Sales Breakdown

INVENTORIES *

RNI ended 4Q20 with an inventory of 3,700 units and total PSV of R$668.4 million. Note that concluded units correspond to 2% (64 units) of total inventory.

*Inventory net of commissions.

PROJECTS DELIVERED

The company delivered two projects in this quarter, namely i) Green Club, located in Rondonópolis, and ii) Green Life São Marcos, located in São José do Rio Preto, São Paulo, totaling 571 units and R$140 million in PSV launched.

Note that the inventory of these projects currently has only 16 units remaining.

The projects delivered in the year total 763 units and PSV launched of R$271 million.

TRANSFER TO BANKS OF CLIENT BALANCES / OFF-PLAN PROPERTIES

Transfers of client balances and off-plan properties totaled R$145 million in 2020, 61% higher than in 2019.

Note that the horizontal and vertical MCMV products adopted in the company's new strategy accounted for growth of 110% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Transfer to banks of client balances

100% PSV - R$ Million

LANDBANK

On December 31, 2020, RNI's landbank amounted to R$7,0 billion, maintaining the Company's historical record (last five years) and increasing 42% from 2019, with the potential for building 38,500 units.

In 4Q20, the company also acquired six plots and signed option contracts for four more. All the plots in the landbank are earmarked for MCMV projects (horizontal and vertical) and were acquired through swap agreements. Total PSV added to the landbank was R$992 million at an average cost of 10.3% of PSV.

At the end of 4T20, MCMV (horizontal and vertical) corresponded to 87% of the company's landbank, increasing 30% from 4Q19.

Landbank Breakdown