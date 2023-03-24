RNI Negócios Imobiliários S A : Assembleia

RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. Companhia Aberta CNPJ nº 67.010.660/0001-24 NIRE 35.300.335.210 EDITAL DE CONVOCAÇÃO ASSEMBLEIA GERAL ORDINÁRIA Ficam convocados os Srs. Acionistas da RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. ("Companhia") para se reunirem em Assembleia Geral Ordinária ("AGO"), a ser realizada no dia 25 de abril de 2023, às 10:30 horas, na sede da Companhia, localizada na Cidade de São José do Rio Preto, Estado de São Paulo, na Avenida Francisco das Chagas de Oliveira, 2500, Higienópolis, CEP 15085-485, para deliberarem sobre a seguinte ordem do dia: Em Assembleia Geral Ordinária: Examinar, discutir e votar as contas dos administradores e as demonstrações financeiras da Companhia referentes ao exercício social findo em 31 de dezembro de 2022, acompanhadas do relatório da administração e do relatório dos auditores independentes; Deliberar sobre a proposta de orçamento de capital da Companhia para o exercício social de 2023; Deliberar sobre a destinação do lucro líquido da Companhia relativo ao exercício social findo em 31 de dezembro de 2022; Fixar a remuneração anual global dos administradores para o exercício social de 2023; e Deliberar sobre a manutenção do Conselho Fiscal da Companhia e eleição dos seus respectivos membros. Informações Gerais: Para tomar parte e votar na AGO, o acionista ou seu representante legal deverá comparecer à AGO munido de documentos que comprovem sua identidade, bem como apresentar: (i) comprovante expedido pelo Banco Bradesco S.A., instituição financeira depositária das ações da Companhia, das ações escriturais de sua titularidade ou em custódia, na forma do Artigo 126 da Lei 6404/76, conforme alterada; (ii) do instrumento de mandato, devidamente regularizado na forma da lei e do Estatuto Social da Companhia, na hipótese de representação de acionista; e iii) relativamente aos acionistas participantes da custódia fungível de ações nominativas, o extrato contendo a respectiva participação acionária, emitido pelo órgão competente. Nos termos do Art. 9º do Estatuto Social da Companhia, solicita-se que os documentos mencionados sejam depositados na sede da Companhia, até às 18:00 horas do dia de abril de 2023. Excecpionalmente, em decorrência da pandemia do COVID-19, os documentos acima exigidos poderão ser protocolados digitalmente através do envio para o endereço eletrônico rni.ri@rni.com.br. Em razão da adoção do sistema de votação a distância para a AGO, nos termos da Resolução CVM n.º 81, de 29 de março de 2022, conforme alterada ("Resolução 81/2022"), os 1

acionistas poderão participar da AGO por si, seus representantes legais ou procuradores, bem como via boletim de voto à distância, enviado por meio de seus respectivos agentes de custódia, do escriturador ou diretamente à Companhia, sendo que as orientações detalhadas acerca da documentação exigida, para tanto, constarão do boletim de voto à distância, que será divulgado dentro do prazo legal. Todos os documentos e informações relacionados às matérias a serem deliberadas na AGO da Companhia encontram-se à disposição dos acionistas na sua sede social e no seu website - ri.rni.com.br , tendo os mesmos sido enviados à Comissão de Valores Mobiliários e à B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, na forma da legislação aplicável. Por fim, a Companhia esclarece que, caso o acionista deseje comparecer presencialmente à AGO, tomará as medidas de precaução, de acordo com as recomendações da Organização Mundial de Saúde ("OMS"), inclusive: Higienização do local da reunião, equipamentos e mãos de todos os presentes; Disponibilização de máscaras descartáveis e álcool em gel aos presentes; Facultará aos acionistas presentes o envio da documentação de representação para o e-mail rni.ri@rni.com.br a fim de diminuir o contato físico entre os presentes com a mesa que validará as documentações. Por fim, com as medidas acima descritas, a Companhia pretende garantir o direito à participação de todos os seus acionistas na sua AGO, mantendo o seu compromisso de combate ao COVID- 19, preservando a saúde de todos, acionistas, colaboradores, prestadores de serviços e a comunidade em geral. São José do Rio Preto, 24 de março de 2023. CARLOS BIANCONI DIRETOR PRESIDENTE E DE RELAÇÕES COM INVESTIDORES 2

RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. Publicly Held Company Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 67.010.660/0001-24 Company Registry No. (NIRE): 35.300.335.210 CALL NOTICE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING The Shareholders of RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. ("Company") are hereby invited to the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., at the head office of the Company located at Av. Francisco das Chagas de Oliveira, 2500, Higienópolis, in the city of São José do Rio Preto, state of São Paulo, CEP 15085-485, to deliberate on the following agenda: At the Annual Shareholders Meeting: To Examine, discuss and vote on the management accounts and the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, accompanied by the management report and the independent auditors' report; Resolve on the Company's capital budget proposal for the fiscal year 2023; To deliberateon the allocation of the net income of the Company inthe fiscal year ended December 31, 2022; To fix the overall annual management compensation for fiscal year 2023; and To resolve on the maintenance of the Company's Fiscal Council and the election of its respective members. General Information: To take part and vote at the AGM, the shareholder or his legal representative must appear at the AGO with documents proving his identity, as well as present: (i) proof issued by Banco Bradesco SA, the depositary financial institution of the Company's shares, of book-entry shares held by him or in custody, pursuant to Article 126 of Law 6404/76, as amended; (ii) the power of attorney, duly regularized in accordance with the law and the Company's Bylaws, in the event of shareholder representation; and iii) in relation to the shareholders participating in the fungible custody of registered shares, the statement containing the respective shareholding, issued by the competent body. Pursuant to Article 9 of the Company's Bylaws, it is requested that the mentioned documents be deposited at the Company's headquarters, by 6:00 pm on April 17, 2023. Exceptionally, due to the pandemic of COVID-19 , the documents required above may be filed digitally by sending to the electronic address rni.ri@rni.com.br, in accordance with the terms of §4 of Argio 5 ° of CVM Instruction 480. Due to the adoption of the remote voting system for the AGO, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022, as amended ("Resolution 81/2022"), shareholders may participate in the AGO by themselves, their legal representatives or attorneys-in-fact, as well as via the remote voting ballot, sent through their respective custody agents, the bookkeeper or directly to the Company, and the detailed guidelines regarding the documentation required, for 1