RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 67.010.660/0001-24

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 35.300.335.210

MATERIAL FACT

RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A ("Company"), with head office at Avenida Francisco das Chagas de Oliveira, n° 2500, Higienópolis, in the city of São José do Rio Preto, state of São Paulo ("Company"), pursuant to Resolution 44/2021 of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), as amended, hereby informs the CVM, Bolsa, Brasil e Balcão ("B3") and the market that the Board of Directors Meeting ("Meeting") held on 03/28/2024 approved the execution of a Share Purchase and Sale Agreement for the sale of shares of Rodobens Urbanismo Ltda, inscribed in the corporate taxpayers register (CNPJ) under no. 15.567.099/0001-85, with head office at Avenida Francisco das Chagas de Oliviera, n° 2500, sala 52F, Higienópolis, CEP: 15085-485, in the city of São José do Rio Preto, state of São Paulo ("Seller") in RNI Incorporadora Imobiliária 363 Ltda,with CNPJ no. 15.567.104/0001-50, with head office at Avenida Francisco das Chagas de Oliviera, no. 2500, Higienópolis, sala 50F, CEP: 15085-485, in the city of São

José do Rio Preto, state of São Paulo ("Ltda 363"), both subsidiaries of the Company, to GVINC PARTICIPAÇÕES E GESTÃO DE ATIVOS IMOBILIÁRIOS LTDA., a

limited liability company with CNPJ no. 52.924.850/0001-80, and head office at Avenida Bady Bassit, n°. 4717, 1º andar, sala 26, Centro, CEP 15015-700, in the city of São José

do Rio Preto, state of São Paulo, ("GVINC or Buyer"), a related party of the Company as it is under common control, with RODOBENS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A, a joint stock

company with head office at Avenida Bady Bassitt, no. 4717, Vila Imperial, CEP 15.015- 700, in the city of São José do Rio Preto, state of São Paulo, with CNPJ/MF no. 56.540.776/0001-59, the parent company of both the Company and GVINC ("Agreement") ("Transaction"), being the intervening guarantor of the transaction.

The Transaction represents the continuation of actions needed under the strategic and organizational restructuring process, whose core objective is to monetize non-strategic assets and simplify our operations. It also strengthens the company's strategy of developing products for the Minha Casa Minha Vida program (ranges 3 and 2).

The Transaction will generate an income of sixty-six million reais (R$66,000,000.00) for the Company, which will be received as per the terms of the Agreement signed between the Parties and the terms informed in the Notice on Related Party Transactions, which will be available for consultation on the websites of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and the Company (ri.rni.com.br).

Finally, the management highlights that this transaction is one of a series of measures needed to simplify operations, generate cash and reduce leverage, while upholding the interests of shareholders, especially non-controlling shareholders, and consolidating its industry expertise.

São José do Rio Preto/SP, April 1, 2024.

FABIANO VALESE

CHIEF FINANCIAL AND INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER