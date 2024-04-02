RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 67.010.660/0001-24

Corporate Registry (NIRE): 35.300.335.210

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RNI Negócios Imobiliários S.A. (B3: RDNI3) ("RNI" or "Company"), in compliance with Annex F to CVM Resolution 80 of March 29, 2022, as amended and in force, hereby informs its shareholders and the market the following related-party transaction described below:

I - Description of the transaction, including:

a) the parties and their relationship with the issuer

The transaction was conducted between Rodobens Urbanismo Ltda, inscribed in the corporate taxpayers register (CNPJ) under no. 15.567.099/0001-85, with head office at Avenida Francisco

das Chagas de Oliviera, no. 2500, sala 52F, Higienópolis, CEP: 15085-485, in the city of São José do Rio Preto, state of São Paulo ("Seller"), a subsidiary of the Company and GVINC PARTICIPAÇÕES E GESTÃO DE ATIVOS IMOBILIÁRIOS LTDA., a limited liability

company with CNPJ no. 52.924.850/0001-80 and head office at Avenida Bady Bassit, n°. 4717, 1º andar, sala 26, Centro, CEP 15015-700, in the city of São José do Rio Preto, state of São Paulo ("GVINC or Buyer").

GVINC is under the same control (common control) as the Company and its subsidiary, as per the definition in article 116 of Federal Law 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended and in force.

The transaction also included Rodobens Participações S.A, a joint stock company with headquarters at Avenida Bady Bassit, n°. 4717, Vila Imperial, CEP 15015-700, in the city of São José do Rio Preto, state of São Paulo, the parent company of both the Company and GVINC, as intervening guarantor of the transaction.

b) purpose and main terms and conditions

The transaction involves the acquisition by GVINC, of all the shares of RNI Incorporadora Imobiliária 363 Ltda, with CNPJ no. 15.567.104/0001-50, owned by Rodobens Urbanismo Ltda, both subsidiaries of Company.

In return for the sale of shares, GVINC will pay the Company sixty-six million reais (R$ 66,000,000.00) within thirty (30) days of signing the Agreement, which is why there will be inflation adjustment on the amount.

- If, when, how and to what extent the counterparty to the transaction, its partners or managers participated in the process: