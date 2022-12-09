Advanced search
    RDNI3   BRRDNIACNOR9

RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

(RDNI3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:25 2022-12-09 pm EST
6.700 BRL   +0.30%
11/17Rni Negócios Imobiliários S A : Notice to the Market - Launch RNI Origem Jardins Versalhes
PU
11/10Transcript : RNI Negócios Imobiliários S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/09RNI Negócios Imobiliários S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
RNI Negócios Imobiliários S A : Notice to the Market - Launch RNI Origem Pelotas

12/09/2022 | 06:13pm EST
RNI LAUNCHES FIFTH ENTERPRISE IN PELOTAS

São José do Rio Preto, December, 9, 2022.

RNI REAL STATE BUSINESS S.A. (B3:RDNI3) announces the launch of the RNI Origem Pelotas project, in Pelotas, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. 354 houses will be offered with options of one to two bedrooms and sizes of 59,89sqm e 60,11sqm.

Continuing its business strategy and developing regions where it operates, the developer RNI, of the Empresas Rodobens group, launches the new residential project, being RNI's 202th project in the national territory and the 23h in Rio Grande do Sul.

Launch:December / 2022

.

Residential: 354 houses units with one, two bedrooms, with sizes ranging from 59,89m2 e 60,11m2

Location: Rodovia BR 116, Três Vendas, Pelotas /RS

PSV (Potential Sales Value) R$104 MILLIONS

RDNI3's Share: 100%.

ABOUT RNI

Established in São José do Rio Preto in 1991, with the mission of developing real estate projects of quality all over Brazil, the builder and developer RNI will celebrate its 31th year of experience in the sector, transforming and developing the areas where it is active. Combined with a national expansion strategy, the company has since its beginning 202 projects launched and counting all over Brazil and present in 61 cities from 12 Brazilian states. Publicly traded since 2007, it launched more than 74 thousand units, totaling 7 million m² built and its part of the Empresas Rodobens, one of the largest business groups of the country, operating in the financial and automotive retail segments - Bank, Consortium, Insurance Broker, Leasing & Leasing, Automobiles, and Commercial Vehicles. RNI participates in the government program Casa Verde Amarela (formerly Minha Casa Minha Vida), with its ventures in the segment 3. With national operations, the group has a tradition of more than 70 years. www.rni.com.br.

Disclaimer

RNI Negócios Imobiliários SA published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 473 M 90,5 M 90,5 M
Net income 2021 8,47 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
Net Debt 2021 472 M 90,2 M 90,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,9x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 283 M 54,1 M 54,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 296
Free-Float 35,0%
Managers and Directors
Carlos Bianconi CEO, CFO, CAO & Investor Relations Officer
Waldemar Verdi Chairman
Clovis Antonio Sant'Anna Filho Chief Technical Officer
Alcides Lopes Tápias Independent Director
Mailson Ferreira da Nóbrega Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.-34.31%54
LENNAR CORPORATION-23.38%25 463
NVR, INC.-20.56%15 002
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION-27.76%3 219
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.-42.11%2 312
TRI POINTE HOMES, INC.-33.38%1 875