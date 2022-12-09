RNI Negócios Imobiliários S A : Notice to the Market - Launch RNI Origem Pelotas

RNI LAUNCHES FIFTH ENTERPRISE IN PELOTAS

São José do Rio Preto, December, 9, 2022.

RNI REAL STATE BUSINESS S.A. (B3:RDNI3) announces the launch of the RNI Origem Pelotas project, in Pelotas, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. 354 houses will be offered with options of one to two bedrooms and sizes of 59,89sqm e 60,11sqm.

Continuing its business strategy and developing regions where it operates, the developer RNI, of the Empresas Rodobens group, launches the new residential project, being RNI's 202th project in the national territory and the 23h in Rio Grande do Sul.

Launch:December / 2022

Residential: 354 houses units with one, two bedrooms, with sizes ranging from 59,89m2 e 60,11m2

Location: Rodovia BR 116, Três Vendas, Pelotas /RS

PSV (Potential Sales Value) R$104 MILLIONS

RDNI3's Share: 100%.

ABOUT RNI

Established in São José do Rio Preto in 1991, with the mission of developing real estate projects of quality all over Brazil, the builder and developer RNI will celebrate its 31th year of experience in the sector, transforming and developing the areas where it is active. Combined with a national expansion strategy, the company has since its beginning 202 projects launched and counting all over Brazil and present in 61 cities from 12 Brazilian states. Publicly traded since 2007, it launched more than 74 thousand units, totaling 7 million m² built and its part of the Empresas Rodobens, one of the largest business groups of the country, operating in the financial and automotive retail segments - Bank, Consortium, Insurance Broker, Leasing & Leasing, Automobiles, and Commercial Vehicles. RNI participates in the government program Casa Verde Amarela (formerly Minha Casa Minha Vida), with its ventures in the segment 3. With national operations, the group has a tradition of more than 70 years. www.rni.com.br.