RNI Negócios Imobiliários S A : Notice to the Market - Launch RNI Origem do Sol

RNI LAUNCHES RNI ORIGEM DO SOL IN VÁRZEA GRANDE

São José do Rio Preto, December 27, 2021.

RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. (B3:RDNI3) announces the launch of the RNI Origem do Sol project, based in Várzea Grande, in Mato Grosso State. 464 houses, at the opening of the first phase, will be offered with options of two or three dorms and lengths of 65,47 sqm, 79,69 sqm, 79,70 sqm or 79,98 sqm.

Continuing its business strategy by developing regions where it operates, the developer RNI, from the empresas Rodobens group, launches the new residential, being RNI's 196th development in the national territory and the 17th in the state of Mato Grosso.

Launch: December/2021.

Residential: 464 houses will be offered with two or three bedrooms and lengths of 65,47 sqm, 79,69 sqm, 79,70 sqm or 79,98 sqm.

Location: Avenue Projetada, S/N, in the Sesmaria Chapéu do Sol neighborhood, in Várzea Grande (MT).

PSV (Potential Sales Value):

R$190 millions

RDNI3's Share: 100%

About RNI

Established in São José do Rio Preto in 1991, with the mission of developing real estate projects of quality all over Brazil, the builder and developer RNI will celebrate its 30th year of experience in the sector, transforming and developing the areas where it is active. Combined with a national expansion strategy, the company has since its beginning 195 projects launched and counting all over Brazil and present in 59 cities from 12 Brazilian states. Publicly traded since 2007, it launched more than 74 thousand units, totaling 7 million m² built and its part of the Empresas Rodobens, one of the largest business groups of the country, operating in the financial and automotive retail segments - Bank, Consortium, Insurance Broker, Leasing & Leasing, Automobiles, and Commercial Vehicles. RNI participates in the government program Casa Verde Amarela (formerly Minha Casa Minha Vida), with its ventures in the segment 3. With national operations, the group has a tradition of more than 70 years. www.rni.com.br.