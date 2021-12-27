RNI Negócios Imobiliários S A : Notice to the Market - Launch RNI Reserva Clube

RNI LAUNCHES SECOND ENTERPRISE IN GRAVATAÍ

São José do Rio Preto, December 27, 2021.

RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. (B3:RDNI3) announces the launch of the RNI Reserva CIube, project, based in Gravataí, in Rio Grande do Sul. 431 units will be offered with two bedrooms, with sizes ranging from 42,94 sqm or 45,05 sqm.

Following its business strategy by developing regions where it operates, RNI developer, which belongs to Rodobens Companies group, launches a new residential building, being the 195º enterprise in national territory, and the 22st in Rio Grande do Sul.

Launch: December/2021.

Residential: 431 units with two bedrooms, with sizes ranging from 42,94 sqm or 45,05 sqm.

Location: Ernesto Gomes

Street, Passo das Pedras,

Gravataí (RS).

PSV (Potential Sales

Value): R$91 millions

RDNI3's Share: 100%

About RNI

Established in São José do Rio Preto in 1991, with the mission of developing real estate projects of quality all over Brazil, the builder and developer RNI will celebrate its 30th year of experience in the sector, transforming and developing the areas where it is active. Combined with a national expansion strategy, the company has since its beginning 195 projects launched and counting all over Brazil and present in 59 cities from 12 Brazilian states. Publicly traded since 2007, it launched more than 74 thousand units, totaling 7 million m² built and its part of the Empresas Rodobens, one of the largest business groups of the country, operating in the financial and automotive retail segments - Bank, Consortium, Insurance Broker, Leasing & Leasing, Automobiles, and Commercial Vehicles. RNI participates in the government program Casa Verde Amarela (formerly Minha Casa Minha Vida), with its ventures in the segment 3. With national operations, the group has a tradition of more than 70 years. www.rni.com.br.