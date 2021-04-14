Log in
RNI Negócios Imobiliários S.A.

RNI NEGÓCIOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

(RDNI3)
  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RNI Negócios Imobiliários S A : 1Q21 Operational Preview

04/14/2021 | 05:49pm EDT




1Q21.

INVESTOR RELATIONS.

Carlos Bianconi

CEO & IRO

Henrique Ravazzi

IR Manager

E-mail: rni.ri@rni.com.br

Tel: (17) 2137-1874

WhatsApp: (11) 95973-5897

Site: ri.rni.com.br

Launches of R$221 million in 1Q21, up 241% from 1Q20. Launches in the last 12 months totaled R$740 million

Groos Sales of R$813 million in the last 12 months and R$186 million in 1Q21, 102% higher than in 1Q20.

Net Sales of R$641 million in the last 12 months and R$157 million in 1Q21, 108% higher than in 1Q20.

In 1Q21, the company's inventory of units under construction stood at R$733 million and inventory of finished units amounted to R$18 million;

Landbank totaled R$6,8 billion in 1Q21, increasing 56% from 1Q20 but down 3% from 4Q20, due to the launches made in the quarter.

São José do Rio Preto, April 14, 2021: a RNI Negócios Imobiliários (B3: RDNI3) announces its preliminar unaudited operating results for the first quarter of 2021.

Preliminary Operating Results 1Q21

LAUNCHES

In 1Q21, the company launched three projects, with total PSV of R$221 million, an increase of 241% from 1Q20. These launches i) Garden RNI, a PCVA horizontal project in Bady Bassitt/SP; ii) Smart Haus RNI, a PCVA vertical project in Blumenau/SC; and iii) Moradas Parque, a PCVA horizontal project in Pacatuba/CE, underscore the company's strategic guidelines.

RNI's PSV launched in LTM 1Q21 came to R$740 million, up 70% from LTM 1Q20.

The launches are located in strategically defined macro-regions, except for the Pacatuba/CE project, which was launched in partnership with a third-party since the land was acquired before the new guidelines came into effect.

Launches

PSV 100% - R$ million

The following table shows the position of launches for 1Q21:

1

Preliminary Operating Results 1Q21

Launches by Products

CONTRACTED SALES

In 1Q21, net contracted sales corresponded to PSV of R$157 million, up 108% from 1Q20 and in line with 4Q20, despite the current pandemic scenario that has affected the market.

Inventory turnover ratio (VSO) in 1Q21 was 8.1 p.p. higher than in 1Q20, but declined slightly from 4Q20 (as expected), due to the two launches made at the end of the quarter. (excluding these two projects, VSO would be 20%)

Compared to LTM 1Q20, net sales grew 171% in LTM 1Q21.

Net Sales

PSV 100% - R$ million

2

Preliminary Operating Results 1Q21

The following table shows net sales in 1Q21:

Net Sales by Status

3

Preliminary Operating Results 1Q21

INVENTORIES*

RNI ended 1Q21 with an inventory of 4,252 units and total PSV of R$751 million. Note that concluded units correspond to 1% (46 units) of total inventory.

*Inventory net of commissions.

PROJECTS DELIVERED

No projects were delivered this quarter.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RNI Negócios Imobiliários SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 21:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
