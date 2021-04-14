RNI Negócios Imobiliários S A : 1Q21 Operational Preview

1Q21.

Launches of R$221 million in 1Q21, up 241% from 1Q20. Launches in the last 12 months totaled R$740 million

Groos Sales of R$813 million in the last 12 months and R$186 million in 1Q21, 102% higher than in 1Q20.

Net Sales of R$641 million in the last 12 months and R$157 million in 1Q21, 108% higher than in 1Q20.

In 1Q21, the company's inventory of units under construction stood at R$733 million and inventory of finished units amounted to R$18 million;

Landbank totaled R$6,8 billion in 1Q21, increasing 56% from 1Q20 but down 3% from 4Q20, due to the launches made in the quarter.

São José do Rio Preto, April 14, 2021: a RNI Negócios Imobiliários (B3: RDNI3) announces its preliminar unaudited operating results for the first quarter of 2021.