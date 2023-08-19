RO Jewels Limited is an India-based company engaged in the wholesale business of gold and silver chains. The Companyâs products include chains, bracelets, vertical mala, mangal sutra, bangles, and sets. Its chains include Machine Chains, Fancy Pipe Chains, Hand Made Chains, Nawabi Chains, Lotus Chains, Indo Italian Chains, Hollow Chains, Singapore Chains, Bahubali Chains, and CZ Chains. Its bracelets include Nawabi Bracelets, Lotus Bracelets, Hollow Bracelets, Singapore Bracelets, Cartier Bracelets, Bahubali Bracelets, CZ Bracelets, Ladies CZ Bracelets, and Rudrax Mala Bracelets. Its sets include Chokar & Short set, Long Set, and Antique Jadtar Set. The Company has a diversified portfolio for chains. It sells gold-based chains, bracelets, gold/silver bars and necklaces. Its products are sold through its showroom situated at Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad and by its marketing and sales team directly to other jewelry stores. Its jewelry is sold throughout Gujarat only.