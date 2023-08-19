RO Jewels Limited announced the Resignation of Mr. Mukesh kuamr Sevantilal Surani, an executive director with effect from August 16, 2023 .Mr. Surani has tendered his resignation due to preoccupancy. Names of listed entities in which Directorship the resigning director holds directorships, indicating the Committee Position category of directorship and membership of board committees, if any: Directorship- KHUSHALI GOLD LLP; Committee Position member of below committees: -Audit Committee.
2023-08-19
