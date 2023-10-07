RO Jewels Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

RO Jewels Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 198.74 million compared to INR 165.59 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 198.74 million compared to INR 165.59 million a year ago. Net income was INR 2.14 million compared to INR 2.86 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.21 compared to INR 0.28 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.21 compared to INR 0.28 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 2,927.1 million compared to INR 307.19 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,927.1 million compared to INR 307.19 million a year ago. Net income was INR 13.15 million compared to INR 0.429 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.3 compared to INR 0.04 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.3 compared to INR 0.04 a year ago.