Road King Infrastructure : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

ROAD KING INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1098)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that the SGM was duly held on 22 March 2021, during which the resolution proposed for approving the formation of one or more Development JVs, subject to compliance with the terms of the Framework Agreement, was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll.

References are made to the announcement of Road King Infrastructure Limited (the "Company") dated 23 February 2021 and the circular of the Company dated 3 March 2021 (the "Circular"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless stated otherwise.

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolution proposed for approving the formation of one or more Development JVs, subject to compliance with the terms of the Framework Agreement, was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the special general meeting of the Company held on 22 March 2021 (the "SGM"). The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, was appointed by the Company as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the SGM.

The total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolution at the SGM was 749,336,566 Shares, representing the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the SGM. Wai Kee is a controlling shareholder of the Company. As Wai Kee is a party to the Framework Agreement, Wai Kee and its associates, being connected persons of the Company, were required to and did abstain from voting on the resolution at the SGM. Wai Kee (through its subsidiaries) was interested in 330,915,428 Shares, representing approximately 44.16% of the Company's issued share capital as at the date of the SGM. The total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolution at the SGM was 418,421,138 Shares.

Mr. Zen Wei Peu, Derek ("Mr. Derek Zen"), the Chairman of the Board and an Executive Director of the Company, is also the vice chairman of the board of directors, chief executive officer and an executive director of Wai Kee. As at the date of the SGM, Mr. Derek Zen held

(i) 24,649,000 Shares, representing 3.29% of the Company's issued share capital; and

(ii) 203,857,078 shares in Wai Kee, representing 25.70% of Wai Kee's issued share capital.

Mr. Derek Zen and his associates voluntarily abstained from voting on the resolution at the SGM as stated in the Circular.

Save as disclosed above, there were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution at the SGM. None of the Shareholders had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the resolution at the SGM.

The result of the voting by the Independent Shareholders was as follows:-

Ordinary Resolution Number of Votes (% of Total Shares Voted) Total Number of Votes Cast For Against To approve the formation of one or more joint venture(s) between the Company (or its subsidiaries) and Wai Kee (or its subsidiaries) for the purposes of tendering or bidding property development projects put up for tender or auction by government or government controlled entities in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and the People's Republic of China, subject to compliance with the terms of the framework agreement dated 23 February 2021 entered into between the Company and Wai Kee. 240,104,831 (100%) 0 (0%) 240,104,831

As all of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the above ordinary resolution was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders attending and voting at the SGM in person or by proxy or by their duly authorised representatives by way of poll.

By Order of the Board

Road King Infrastructure Limited

Zen Wei Peu, Derek

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Messrs. Zen Wei Peu, Derek, Ko Yuk Bing and Fong Shiu Leung, Keter as Executive Directors, Messrs. Mou Yong and Dong Fang as Non-executive Directors and Messrs. Lau Sai Yung, Tse Chee On, Raymond and Wong Wai Ho as Independent Non-executive Directors.