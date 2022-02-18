Feb 18, 2022
Logistics Management: Roadrunner heralds transit time reductions in more than 30 U.S. markets
Roadrunner President Frank Hurst spoke with Logistics Management Group Editor Jeff Berman about all things Roadrunner. The conversation ranged from transit time reductions and enhanced technology for end-to-end tracking to our refocus on long-distance, metro-to-metro shipping.
We have been making drastic changes in the last 12 months, and we are incredibly excited to share them with you! Thank you to our friends at Logistics Management for covering Roadrunner.
