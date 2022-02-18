Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RRTS   US76973Q1058

ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS, INC.

(RRTS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Logistics Management: Roadrunner heralds transit time reductions in more than 30 U.S. markets

02/18/2022 | 04:12pm EST
Feb 18, 2022
Logistics Management: Roadrunner heralds transit time reductions in more than 30 U.S. markets

Roadrunner President Frank Hurst spoke with Logistics Management Group Editor Jeff Berman about all things Roadrunner. The conversation ranged from transit time reductions and enhanced technology for end-to-end tracking to our refocus on long-distance, metro-to-metro shipping.

We have been making drastic changes in the last 12 months, and we are incredibly excited to share them with you! Thank you to our friends at Logistics Management for covering Roadrunner.

Read the article
SHARE

Disclaimer

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 21:11:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 848 M - -
Net income 2019 -341 M - -
Net Debt 2019 411 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,87x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 121 M 121 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank L. Hurst President
Jack Korslin Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Wieslaw Jamroz Executive Chairman
Michael K. Rapken Chief Information Officer
Robert M. Milane Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS, INC.46.98%121
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION0.75%159 855
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY3.19%88 383
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.48%68 276
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-7.04%65 620
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-15.59%11 762