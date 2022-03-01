Roadrunner Transportation : Recognized for Service Quality Excellence

Mar 1, 2022

GlobalTranz awards Roadrunner for its best-in-class performance.

Downers Grove, IL (March 1, 2022) - Roadrunner, a nationwide less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier specializing in long-haul metro-to-metro shipping, garnered recognition from GlobalTranz, a Worldwide Express company and top-five-ranked Third Party Logistics (3PL) Provider by Inbound Logistics, for its best-in-class service quality, operational excellence and accessible technology.

"We are honored to be recognized for superior service quality and operational excellence by GlobalTranz," said Roadrunner President Frank Hurst. "We have worked hard to put forth a service-first, competitive value offering that enables our customers to confidently ship nationwide."

"On behalf of GlobalTranz, part of the Worldwide Express family of brands that also includes Unishippers, we are pleased to recognize Roadrunner's commitment to excellence and award the company with one of our carrier of the year awards for 2021," said Mike Grayson, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Express. "Roadrunner is an important part of our carrier portfolio, and we are excited about the strategic initiatives the management team has taken to revamp the company and provide a high-quality product."

Roadrunner completed transformational improvements to its operations in the past year, resulting in reduced LTL freight transit times across its network, impacting 120 lanes in 32 major metro markets.

"We have improved service for all of our customers by focusing on operational excellence both on the dock and over the road," Hurst said. "Recognition for superior service quality is a testament to the hard work that we've put in and we're happy that our renewed focus has allowed us to deliver results for our customers."

The company's investments in new technology, fleet growth and improved execution yielded more than just recognition from GlobalTranz as Asset-Light Carrier of the Year. Roadrunner witnessed continued improvements in transit times as it has added volume and optimized direct loadings.

Roadrunner launched an aggressive recruitment campaign to attract America's top sales talent to its award-winning transportation platform. After retooling its network and bolstering its technology capabilities, following a significant investment from America's most highly regarded technology and transportation entrepreneurs, Roadrunner is now targeting top performers to join its organization and help achieve its growth objectives.

"We have unlimited capacity for direct shippers, having simplified and optimized our network and service offering, we are now defying trends in an industry stretched beyond its limits," said Chris Jamroz, Roadrunner Executive Chairman of the Board.

"We want to be the service quality leader for LTL carriers," Jamroz added. "As a company, we are universally aligned in achieving continuous improvement. It's rewarding to see the operational and technological advancements we've been working on result in a better experience for our customers."

About Roadrunner

Emerging as a service-first less-than-truckload (LTL) provider, Roadrunner transformed its operations through new leadership, a new network, and new technologies to provide its customers with exceptional LTL service. Specializing in long-haul, metro-to-metro shipping, Roadrunner has more direct routes between its 32 service centers than its traditional hub and spoke peers, allowing for better service and great value.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 120,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains. With approximately $4.6 billion in annual systemwide revenue, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, please visit www.wwex.com, www.globaltranz.com and www.unishippers.com.

