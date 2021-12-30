ROAN : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - Form 6-K 12/30/2021 | 01:07pm EST Send by mail :

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,258,679 $ 4,932,048 Restricted cash 30,933,928 25,875,556 Accounts receivables, net 5,507,862 6,939,352 Inventories 32,678 30,348 Loan receivables due from third parties 21,092,419 17,670,652 Due from related parties 105,183 94,023 Other current assets 68,651 3,502,550 Other receivables 548,574 3,545,753 Total current assets 60,547,974 62,590,282 Pledged deposits 380,816 462,835 Property and equipment, net 40,949 65,073 Intangible assets, net 3,508,533 3,977,867 Right of use assets 104,145 346,017 Goodwill 261,087 261,087 Total non-current assets 4,295,530 5,112,879 Total Assets $ 64,843,504 $ 67,703,161 LIABILITIES Customer pledged deposits $ 7,744 $ 7,664 Unearned income 111,613 130,772 Reserve for financial guarantee losses 601,121 579,364 Dividends payable 480,000 480,000 Tax payable 2,072,195 1,767,214 Due to related parties 282,624 281,369 Warrant liabilities 41,707 13,977 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 126,861 191,643 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,707,952 1,642,060 Bank loans 5,883,902 8,826,054 Total current liabilities 11,315,719 13,920,117 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion - 102,767 Deferred tax liabilities 571,960 793,848 Total non-current Liabilities 571,960 896,615 Total Liabilities $ 11,887,679 $ 14,816,732 Commitments and Contingencies - - Shareholders' Equity Ordinary Share, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 25,287,851 and 25,287,851 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - - Class A convertible preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 715,000 and 715,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively $ 11,368,527 $ 11,025,327 Class B convertible preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 291,795,150 and 291,795,150 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 31,087,732 31,087,732 Additional paid-in capital 3,312,189 3,312,189 Statutory reserve 202,592 202,592 Accumulated deficit (15,200,915 ) (14,330,288 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,613,680 2,310,369 Total Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd.'s Shareholders' Equity $ 33,383,805 $ 33,607,921 Noncontrolling interests 19,572,020 19,278,508 Total Equity 52,955,825 52,886,429 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 64,843,504 $ 67,703,161 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements 1 ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares) For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue from services $ 330,788 $ 649,587 Revenue from healthcare service packages - 52,319 Cost of Revenue - (48,036 ) Net revenue of services 330,788 653,870 Commission and fees on financial guarantee services 191,920 187,505 (Provision) recovery of provision for financial guarantee services (15,586 ) 38,055 Commission and fee income on guarantee services, net 176,334 225,560 Interest and fees income Interest income on loans due from third parties 998,827 942,264 Interest income on deposits with banks 271,212 190,121 Total interest and fees income 1,270,039 1,132,385 Operating income 1,777,161 2,011,815 Operating expenses Salaries and employee surcharges 564,110 598,999 Other operating expenses 1,514,281 1,836,842 Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities 27,729 2,631 Total operating expenses 2,106,120 2,438,472 Other income (expenses) Other income (expenses), net (155,633 ) 7,664 Interest income (expenses), net 11,127 879 Total other income (expenses) (144,506 ) 8,543 Loss before income taxes (473,465 ) (418,114 ) Income tax benefit 13,068 592,521 Net (loss) income (460,397 ) 174,407 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (67,030 ) (420,663 ) Net loss attributable to Roan Holding Group Co., Ltd.'s shareholders $ (527,427 ) $ (246,256 ) Comprehensive income (loss) Net loss (460,397 ) 174,407 ) Foreign currency translation 529,793 2,222,871 Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (226,482 ) (1,129,889 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd.'s shareholders $ (157,086 ) $ 1,267,389 Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding Basic and Diluted* 25,287,887 25,287,887 Loss per share Net loss per share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) * The Company used net loss as the control number to determine whether the warrants, Class A and Class B preferred shares are anti-dilutive. Because the Company suffered loss, the number of warrants, Class A preferred shares and Class B preferred shares are excluded from the computation as the anti-dilutive effect. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements 2 ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares) Six months ended June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net (loss) income $ (460,397 ) $ 174,407 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expenses 539,327 577,139 Bad debt provision 330,573 338,814 Provision (recovery of provision) for financial guarantee losses 15,586 (38,055 ) Deferred tax benefits (219,226 ) (851,408 ) Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities 27,730 2,631 Loss (gain) from lease modification 20,386 (7,055 ) Accretion of finance leases 4,900 7,244 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivables 1,112,931 (6,039,350 ) Inventories (2,330 ) - Other current assets 3,419,669 3,156,547 Other receivables 2,997,179 (3,343,895 ) Pledged deposits and other non-current assets 82,099 5,044,909 Advances from customers (19,159 ) (10,734 ) Tax payable 304,981 67,099 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 67,147 1,182,426 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 8,221,396 260,719 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Repayment (disbursement) of loans to third parties (3,433,781 ) (18,504,614 ) Redemption of short-term investment - 8,610,796 Payment of due from related party (11,160 ) (140,531 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (3,444,941 ) (10,034,349 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayment of bank loans (2,942,152 ) - Payment of lease liabilities (13,320 ) (111,785 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (2,955,472 ) (111,785 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in banks 564,020 2,123,282 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in banks 2,385,003 (7,762,133 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in banks at beginning of year 30,807,604 22,145,525 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in banks at end of year $ 33,192,607 $ 14,383,392 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest expense $ 146,215 $ - Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ 179,373 The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the statement of financial position that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows: June 30,

2021 June 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,258,679 4,723,231 Restricted cash in banks 30,933,928 9,660,161 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 33,192,607 14,383,392 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements 4 ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD. NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. ORGANIZATION AND PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (formerly known as China Lending Corporation or DT Asia Investments Limited) ("Roan", or the "Company") is a holding company incorporated on April 8, 2014, under the laws of the British Virgin Islands. On November 27, 2019, the BVI Registrar of Corporate Affairs approved the Company's name change to Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd., and on January 8, 2020, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") accepted the Company's request for the following changes on the Over the Counter Bulletin Board ("OTCBB"): (1) the name change from China Lending Corporation to Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd., and (2) the ticker symbol change from "CLDOF" to "RAHGF" for its ordinary shares and from "CLDCF" to "RONWF" for its warrants. The new CUSIPS of the Company's ordinary shares and warrants are G7606D 115 and G7606D 107, respectively. On December 30, 2019, the Company set up Fortis Health Industrial Group Limited in Hong Kong, which was a holding company of Yifu Health Industry (Ningbo) Co., Ltd., formerly known as Ningbo Ding Tai Financial Leasing Co., Limited. It commenced operation in health industry in 2020. On February 28, 2020, a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Ningbo Zeshi Insurance Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zeshi Insurance"), was incorporated under the laws of the PRC. Its principal business is providing insurance technology services and related services. On March 3, 2020, a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Zeshi (Hangzhou) Health Management Co., Ltd. ("Zeshi Health"), was incorporated under the laws of the PRC, which provides services in health management, health big data management and blockchain technology-based health information management. Disposition of Feng Hui Ding Xin (Beijing) Financial Consulting Co., Limited ("Ding Xin") On September 30, 2020, the Company entered into an agreement with Urumqi Fengxunhui Management Consulting Co., Ltd. ("Fengxunhui"), pursuant to which Fengxuanhui acquired a 100% equity interest in Ding Xin with a consideration of $15,325 (RMB100,000). Upon closing of the disposition, the Company released all equity interests in Ding Xin to Fengxunhui's shareholders. As of June 30, 2021, the Company was mainly engaged in financial guarantee services, debt collection services and financial consulting services through Lixin Cayman and its subsidiaries. 5 The accompanying condensed consolidated financial statements reflect the activities of the Company and its subsidiaries as follows: Name Background Ownership Adrie Global Holdings Limited ("Adrie") ● A BVI company ● Incorporated on November 19, 2014 ● A holding company 100% owned by Roan China Roan Industrial-Financial Holdings Group Co., Limited ("Roan HK") ● A Hong Kong company ● Incorporated on February 11, 2015 ● A holding company ● Formerly known as China Feng Hui Financial Holding Group Co., Limited 100% owned by Adrie Fortis Health Industrial Group Limited ("FHIG") ● A Hong Kong company ● Incorporated on December 30, 2019 ● A holding company 100% owned by Adrie Xinjiang Feng Hui Jing Kai Direct Lending Limited("XJJK) ● A PRC company and deemed a wholly foreign owned enterprise ● Incorporated on May 14, 2015 ● Registered capital of $18 million ● A holding company 100% owned by Roan HK Yifu Health Industry (Ningbo) Co., Ltd. ("YFH") ● A PRC company ● Incorporated on December 19, 2016 ● Registered capital of $30 million ● Planning for financial lease services ● Formerly known as Ningbo Ding Tai Financial Leasing Co., Limited. 100% owned by FHIG Zeshi (Hangzhou) Health Management Co., Ltd. ("ZSH") ● A PRC company ● Incorporated on March 3, 2020 ● Registered capital of RMB 5 million ● Engaged in providing services in health management, health big data management and blockchain technology-based health information management. 100% indirectly owned by FHIG Ningbo Zeshi Insurance Technology Co. ("ZSIT") ● A PRC company ● Incorporated on February 28, 2020 ● Registered capital of RMB 5 million ● Engaged in insurance technology services and related services. 100% indirectly owned by FHIG Hangzhou Zeshi Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) ("Zeshi") ● A PRC limited liability partnership ● Incorporated on December 21, 2017 ● Acquired on November 29, 2019 ● Registered capital of $7,750,878 (RMB 51 million) ● Engaged in business factoring program, financing products design, related corporate financing solutions, investments and asset management 100% indirectly owned by FHIG Lixin Financial Holdings Group Limited ("Lixin Cayman") ● A Cayman company ● Incorporated on October 25, 2017 ● A holding company 65.0177% owned by Roan Lixin Financial Holdings (BVI) Limited ("Lixin BVI") ● A BVI company ● Incorporated on November 29, 2017 ● A holding company 100% owned by Lixin Cayman Lixin Financial Holdings Group Limited ("Lixin HK") ● A Hong Kong company ● Incorporated on January 15, 2018 ● A holding company 100% owned by Lixin BVI Zhejiang Lixin Enterprise Management Group Go., Ltd. ("LXEM") ● A PRC limited liability company ● Incorporated on July 3, 2015 ● Registered capital of $16,162,259 (RMB 101 million) with registered capital fully paid-up ● Engaged in financial guarantee services and related assessment and management services 99% owned by Lixin HK and 1% owned by FHIG Zhejiang Jing Yu Xin Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd ("JYX") ● A PRC limited liability company ● Incorporated on January 5, 2013 ● Registered capital of $48,517,261 (RMB 303 million) with registered capital fully paid-up ● Engaged in financial guarantee services and related assessment and management services 93.4% owned by Zhejiang Lixin Lixin (Hangzhou) Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("LAM") ● A PRC limited liability company ● Incorporated on March 21, 2017 ● Registered capital of $4,358,565 (RMB 30 million) with $2,905,710 registered capital paid-up ● Engaged in provision of consulting and assessment services to customers and facilitates financial guarantee services between customers and guarantors 100% owned by Zhejiang Jingyuxin Lixin Supply Chain Management (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. ("LXSC") ● A PRC limited liability company ● Incorporated on December 19, 2017 ● Registered capital of $1,513,226 (RMB 10 million) ● Planning for provision of supply chain management service 100% owned by LAM 6 The Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive losses also includes Ding Xin's 99%-owned subsidiary, Zhiyuan Commercial Factoring (Guangzhou) Co., Limited. ("Zhiyuan"), for the six months ended June 30, 2020, which were disposed and deconsolidated on September 30, 2020. 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Presentation The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The accompanying interim consolidated financial statements include our accounts and those of our wholly owned subsidiaries. Accordingly, all intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated through the consolidation process. In the opinion of management, these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements reflect all adjustments, consisting of normal recurring adjustments, which are necessary to present fairly, in all material respects, the Company's consolidated financial position, results of operations, cash flows and changes in equity for the interim periods presented. These unaudited interim financial statements do not include certain information and footnote disclosures as required by the U.S. GAAP for complete annual financial statements. Therefore, these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and related notes included in the Company's Form 20-F for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Use of estimates The preparation of condensed consolidated financial statements in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities on the date of the consolidated financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimates. On an ongoing basis, management reviews these estimates and assumptions using the currently available information. Changes in facts and circumstances may cause the Company to revise its estimates. The Company bases its estimates on past experience and on various other assumptions that are believed to be reasonable, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities. Estimates are used when accounting for items and matters including, but not limited to, determination of fair value of acquiree, determinations of the useful lives and valuation of long-lived assets, estimates of allowances for loan receivables relating to direct loan business, estimates of allowances for other doubtful accounts, valuation of deferred tax assets, assumptions impacting the valuation of ordinary shares, share option, restricted shares and warrant liabilities, and other provisions and contingencies. Recently issued accounting pronouncements Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326), Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments. The new standard replaces the 'incurred loss methodology' credit impairment model with a new forward-looking "methodology that reflects expected credit losses and requires consideration of a broader range of reasonable and supportable information to inform credit loss estimates." In applying the new standard, the Company has adopted the loss rate methodology to estimate historical losses on loans receivable and other receivables. The Company has adopted the aging methodology to estimate the credit losses on accounts receivables. The historical data is adjusted to account for forecasted changes in the macroeconomic environment in order to calculate the current expected credit loss. The Company's adoption of ASC 326 did not result in a material change in the carrying values of the Company's financial assets on the transition date. Periods prior to January 1, 2020 that are presented for comparative purposes have not been adjusted. In March 2020, the FASB issued ASU 2020-04, Reference Rate Reform (Topic 848), Facilitation of the Effects of Reference Rate Reform on Financial Reporting. The update provides "optional expedients and exceptions for applying generally accepted accounting principles to contract modifications and hedging relationships, subject to meeting certain criteria, that reference LIBOR or another reference rate expected to be discontinued." The amendments are effective immediately and may be applied prospectively to contract modifications made and hedging relationships entered into or evaluated on or before December 31, 2022. The Company is still evaluating the impact of this new standard on its consolidated financial statements. Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2018-15, Intangibles - Goodwill and Other Internal-Use Software (Subtopic 350-40), Customer's Accounting for Implementation Costs Incurred in a Cloud Computing Arrangement That Is a Service Contract on a prospective basis. The update aligns the accounting for costs incurred to implement a cloud computing arrangement that is a service agreement with the guidance on capitalizing costs associated with developing or obtaining internal-use software. The adoption of ASU 2018-15 on January 1, 2020 using the prospective transition approach has not resulted in an impact to the Company's consolidated financial statements as the Company did not have Cloud Computing Arrangements. In August 2020, the FASB issued ASU 2020-06: Debt - Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivative and Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40). This ASU reduces the number of accounting models for convertible debt instruments and convertible preferred stock as well as amend the guidance for the derivatives scope exception for contracts in an entity's own equity to reduce form-over-substance-based accounting conclusion. In addition, this ASU improves and amends the related EPS guidance. These amendments are effective for the Company for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2023, including interim periods within those fiscal years. Early adoption is permitted, but no earlier than fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2020, including interim periods within those fiscal years. Adoption is either a modified retrospective method or a fully retrospective method of transition. The Company has completed its assessment and concluded that this update has no significant impact to the Company's consolidated financial statements. 7 3. RESTRICTED CASH Restricted cash represents cash pledged with banks, other financial institutions, and other guaranteed creditors as guarantor deposits for the Company's guarantee service customers. The banks, other financial institutions, or other guaranteed creditors providing loans to the Company's guarantee service customers generally require the Company, as the guarantor of the loans, to pledge a cash deposit usually in the range of 10% to 20% of the guaranteed amount, and the other financial institutions requires a cash deposit of 50% of the guaranteed amount. The deposits are released after the guaranteed loans are paid off and the Company's guarantee obligation expires which is usually within 12 months. At the same time, the Company requires the guarantee service customers to make a deposit to the Company of the same amount as the deposit the Company pledged to the banks, other financial institutions, and other guaranteed creditors for their loans if the customer does not pledge or collateralize other assets with the Company. The Company records the deposit received as restricted cash on the consolidated balance sheet. The deposit is returned to the customer after the customer repays the loan and the Company's guarantee obligation expires. The Company's restricted cash is comprised of: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Restricted cash in banks and other financial institutions $ 21,950,872 $ 16,986,667 Restricted cash in other guaranteed creditors 8,983,056 8,888,889 $ 30,933,928 $ 25,875,556 4. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET The accounts receivable consisted of the following: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Accounts receivable $ 6,575,198 $ 7,679,722 Less: allowance for credit losses (1,067,336 ) (740,370 ) $ 5,507,862 $ 6,939,352 Movement of allowance for credit losses was as follows: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Balance, opening $ 740,370 $ 405,802 Provisions 318,559 290,706 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 8,407 43,862 Balance, ending $ 1,067,336 $ 740,370 5. OTHER RECEIVABLES Other receivables consisted of the following: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Receivable from a guarantee customer $ - $ 3,187,739 Other receivables 554,224 363,664 Less: allowance for credit losses (5,650 ) (5,650 ) $ 548,574 $ 3,545,753 8 6. LOANS DUE FROM THIRD PARTIES June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Loans due from third parties $ 21,131,865 $ 17,698,084 Less: allowance for credit losses (39,446 ) (27,432 ) $ 21,092,419 $ 17,670,652 As of June 30, 2021, the balance of loans due from third parties was comprised of interest bearing loans of $9.64 million, $4.90 million, and $6.54 million, due from three third parties, and a non-interest bearing loan of $0.05 million due from a third party. These interest bearing loans are due within 12 months from the balance sheet date and have an interest rate of ranging from 7% to 14%. The loans of $11.50 million are pledged either with real estate assets or customer's trade receivables. As of December 31, 2020, the balance of loans due from third parties was comprised of loans of $11.40 million, $3.31 million, $2.78 million, and $0.15 million due from four third parties, and a non-interest bearing loan of $0.05 million due from a third party. These interest bearing loans are due within 12 months from the balance sheet date and have an interest rate of ranging from 7% to 14%. The loans of $11.38 million, $3.31 million, $2.35 million，and $0.15 million are pledged either with real estate assets or customer's trade receivables. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, a net provision of $12.01 thousand, and $27.43 thousand were charged against the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss), respectively. Interest on loans receivable is accrued and credited to income as earned. The Company determines a loan's past due status by the number of days that have elapsed since a borrower has failed to make a contractual loan payment. Accrual of interest is generally discontinued when either (i) reasonable doubt exists as to the full, timely collection of interest or principal or (ii) when a loan becomes past due by more than 90 days. As of June 30, 2021, loan of $3.65 million aged between 180 ~ 365 days, and loan of $1.49 million aged over one year. The Company has provided allowance for the past due loans. Movement of allowance for credit losses was as follows: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Balance at beginning of the year $ 27,432 $ 4,870,838 Reduction due to deconsolidation - (4,870,838 ) Provisions 12,014 27,432 Balance at end of the period/year $ 39,446 $ 27,432 7. OTHER CURRENT ASSETS Other current assets consisted of the following: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Prepaid expenses 48,485 38,948 Prepayment to a supplier for procurement of healthcare products 20,166 3,463,602 $ 68,651 $ 3, 502,550 9 8. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET Property and equipment, net consisted of the following: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Electronic equipment $ 138,498 $ 137,046 Vehicles 242,179 239,641 Office equipment 27,503 27,215 Leasehold improvements 14,230 49,618 Less: Accumulated depreciation (381,461 ) (388,447 ) $ 40,949 $ 65,073 Depreciation expenses were $9.00 thousand and $0.03 million for the six month ended June 30,2021 and 2020, respectively. 9. INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET Intangible assets consisted of the following: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Customer relationship $ 168,583 $ 168,583 License 2,130,269 2,130,269 Non-Compete Agreements 2,636,015 2,636,015 Less: Accumulated amortization (1,426,334 ) (957,000 ) $ 3,508,533 $ 3,977,867 Amortization expenses totaled $0.47 million and $0.47 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The following table sets forth the Company's amortization expenses for the six months ending June 30 of the following years: 2022 $ 469,029 2023 440,634 2024 107,642 2025 107,642 2026 107,642 Thereafter 322,925 $ 1,555,514 10. ACCRUED EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES Accrued expenses and other current liabilities consisted of the following: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Accrued payroll $ 404,930 $ 355,314 Dividends due to former shareholders of Zhejiang Jingyuxin (1) 184,335 182,375 Other current liabilities 1,118,687 1,104,371 $ 1,707,952 $ 1,642,060 (1) The balance represented the unpaid dividends due to former shareholders of Lixin, who sold equity interests in Lixin to the Company. 10 11. INCOME TAX AND TAX PAYABLES Tax payables consisted of the following: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Income tax payable $ 1,498,373 $ 1,277,496 VAT tax payable 517,211 440,838 Other tax payable 56,611 48,880 Total Tax Payable 2,072,195 $ 1,767,214 Income tax: Cayman Islands Under the current tax laws of the Cayman Islands, the Company is not subject to tax on income or capital gain. Additionally, upon payments of dividends to the shareholders, no Cayman Islands withholding tax will be imposed. British Virgin Islands Under the current tax laws of BVI, the Company's subsidiary incorporated in the BVI is not subject to tax on income or capital gains. Hong Kong Roan HK and Lixin HK are incorporated in Hong Kong and are subject to Hong Kong Profits Tax on the taxable income as reported in its statutory financial statements adjusted in accordance with relevant Hong Kong tax laws. The applicable tax rate for the first HKD$2 million of assessable profits is 8.25% and assessable profits above HKD$2 million will continue to be subject to the rate of 16.5% for corporations in Hong Kong, effective from the year of assessment 2018 and 2019. Before that, the applicable tax rate was 16.5% for corporations in Hong Kong. The Company did not make any provisions for Hong Kong profit tax as there were no assessable profits derived from or earned in Hong Kong since inception. Under Hong Kong tax laws, Roan HK and Lixin HK are exempted from income tax on its foreign-derived income and there are no withholding taxed in Hong Kong on remittance of dividends. PRC PRC subsidiaries are subject to PRC Enterprise Income Tax ("EIT") on the taxable income in accordance with the relevant PRC income tax laws. The EIT rate for companies operating in the PRC is 25%. Income tax expenses consisted of the following: For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Current income tax expenses $ (206,158 ) $ (258,887 ) Deferred income benefit 219,226 851,408 Income tax benefit $ 13,068 $ 592,521 Below is a reconciliation of the statutory tax rate to the effective tax rate for the Company: For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) PRC statutory income tax rate 25 % 25 % Effect of different income tax rate in other jurisdictions 338 % 8 % Effect of non-deductible expenses 112 % 3 % Effect of temporary differences (1,855 )% (184 )% Effect of valuation of deferred tax allowance 1,377 % 6 % Effective tax rate (3 )% (142 )% 11 Deferred tax assets (liabilities), net consisted of the following: June 30,

2021 (Unaudited) December 31,

2020 Deferred tax assets Allowance for doubtful loan receivables 27,870 23,772 Allowance on doubtful accounts 260,344 179,186 Accrued expenses 8,391 7,685 Lease liability 31,649 73,603 Net operating loss carrying forward 136,257 45,089 Less: valuation allowance (133,351 ) (42,208 ) Total deferred tax assets $ 331,160 $ 287,127 Deferred tax liabilities Right-of-use assets (25,982 ) (86,504 ) Recognition of intangible assets arising from business combination (877,138 ) (994,471 ) Deferred tax liabilities, net $ (571,960 ) $ (793,848 ) As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company had net operating loss carryforwards of $0.55 million and $0.13 million, respectively. The net operating loss can be carried forward up to 2025 for PRC entities and can be carried forward for Hong Kong entities indefinitely. The Company reviews deferred tax assets for a valuation allowance based upon whether it is more likely than not that the deferred tax asset will be fully realized. Therefore, valuation allowance was recognized against the deferred tax assets based upon management's assessment as to their realization. The Company evaluates its valuation allowance requirements at end of each reporting period by reviewing all available evidence, both positive and negative, and considering whether, based on the weight of that evidence, a valuation allowance is needed. When circumstances cause a change in management's judgement about the realizability of deferred tax assets, the impact of the change on the valuation allowance is generally reflected in income from operations. The future realization of the tax benefit of an existing deductible temporary difference ultimately depends on the existence of sufficient taxable income of the appropriate character within the carryforward period available under applicable tax law. Uncertain tax positions The Company evaluates each uncertain tax position (including the potential application of interest and penalties) based on the technical merits, and measure the unrecognized benefits associated with the tax positions. As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company did not have any significant unrecognized uncertain tax positions or any unrecognized liabilities, interest or penalties associated with unrecognized tax benefit. The Company does not believe that its uncertain tax benefits position will materially change over the next twelve months. 12. EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted loss per common share for the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively: For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Loss Attributable to Roan Holding Group Co., Ltd.'s shareholders $ (527,427 ) $ (246,256 ) Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding Basic and Diluted* 25,287,887 25,287,887 Earnings per share Net loss per share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) Basic loss per share to the ordinary shareholders are computed by dividing the net loss attributable to the ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the year. Diluted loss per share is the same as basic loss per share due to the lack of dilutive items in the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The number of warrants, Class A preferred shares and Class B preferred shares are excluded from the computation as the anti-dilutive effect. 12 13. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES 1) Transactions with related parties There was no related party transaction during the six months ended June 30, 2021. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company advanced a loan of $0.09 million to a shareholder, Yuan Shen. The loan is interest free and due on demand as of December 31, 2020. The Company has agreed to offset this loan with the other related party balance due to this same shareholder subsequent to yearend. (Refer to Note 18.2) below for balance due to this related party. 2) Balances with related parties As of June 30, 2021, the balance of due from related parties of $0.11 million consisted of various advances due on open account and non-interest bearing to various shareholders. As of June 30,2021, the balance of due to related parties of $0.28 million is due to the shareholder, Yuan Shen, who advanced funds from time to time to support the Company's holding companies' operations. The balance is interest free and due on demand. As of December 31, 2020, the balance of due from related parties of $0.09 million consisted of various advances due on open account and non-interest bearing to various shareholders. As of December 31, 2020, the balance of due to related parties of $0.28 million is due to the shareholder, Yuan Shen, who advanced funds from time to time to support the Company's holding companies' operations. The balance is interest free and due on demand. 14. REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES Class A Preferred Share On July 6, 2016, the Company sold 715,000 Class A Preferred Shares at a price of $12.00 per Class A Share with an annual dividend of 8%. The Company received gross proceeds of $8.58 million from this private placement without issuance cost. The Class A Shares are mandatorily redeemable at a price $12.00 per Class A Share (subject to equitable adjustments for stock splits, stock dividends, recapitalizations and other similar adjustments), plus accrued dividends on the fifth anniversary of the original issue date of the Class A Shares ("Mandatory Conversion Date"). Each Class A Share is convertible into one ordinary share (subject to equitable adjustments for stock splits, stock dividends, recapitalizations and other similar adjustments) at the shareholder's option after the closing of an initial acquisition by the Company, whether through a merger, share reconstruction or amalgamation, asset or share acquisition, exchangeable share transaction, contractual control arrangement or other similar type of transaction, with an acquiree at fair value ("Business Combination"). The Class A preferred shares are automatically convertible on the date on which the average closing price of the Company's ordinary shares for three consecutive trading days, is equal to or exceeds $16.00, provided that such date is after the closing of the Business Combination. 13 In the event of a Reorganization Event occurring following the closing of the Business Combination (which includes certain business combinations involving the Company or the Company having confirmed that at least 80% of the Class A Shares originally issued have elected to been converted at the election of their holders), each Class A Share outstanding immediately prior to such Reorganization Event shall be redeemed by the Company by making a redemption payment equal to the greater of the following (as reasonably determined by the Company's Board of Directors): (i) an amount in cash equal to the liquidation preference, plus an amount equal to accumulated and unpaid dividends as of (but excluding) the date of the Reorganization Event, per Class A Share that is so redeemed, or (ii) the kind of securities, cash and other property that the holder of the Class A Shares would have been entitled to receive if such holder had converted its Class A Shares into ordinary shares immediately prior to such Reorganization Event. The Company did not recognize the beneficial conversion feature for the Class A Preferred shares since each Class A Share is convertible into one ordinary share (subject to equitable adjustments for stock splits, stock dividends, recapitalizations and other similar adjustments) at the holder's option. In accordance with ASC 480, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require the security to be classified outside of permanent equity. ASC 480-10-S99 notes that if a reporting entity issues preferred shares that are conditionally redeemable (e.g., at the holder's option or upon the occurrence of an uncertain event not solely within the company's control), the shares are not within the scope of ASC 480 because there is no unconditional obligation to redeem the shares by transferring assets at a specified or determinable date or upon an event certain to occur. If the uncertain event occurs, the condition is resolved, or the event becomes certain to occur, then the shares become mandatorily redeemable under FAS 150 and would require reclassification to a liability. The Class A Preferred Shares have been classified as mezzanine equity in the consolidated financial statement, presented below total liabilities but not included in the subtotal for total equity as of December 31, 2018. The Class A Preferred Share is not deemed to be an embedded derivative instrument to be bifurcated since it's indexed to its own stock. In December 2019, the Company's board approved an amendment to the Memorandum and Articles of Association ("M&A"). Pursuant to the new M&A, each Class A Share is convertible into two ordinary shares (subject to equitable adjustments for stock splits, stock dividends, recapitalizations and other similar adjustments) at the shareholder's option after the closing of the Business Combination. The Class A preferred shares are automatically convertible on the date on which the average closing price of the Company's ordinary shares for three consecutive trading days, are equal to or exceeds $6.00, provided that such date is after the closing of the Business Combination. The new M&A granted the Directors with the rights to convert any or all of the Class A Preferred Shares, in whole or in part, into ordinary shares prior to the Mandatory Conversion Day. In the event of a Reorganization Event occurring following the closing of the Business Combination, the directors also have the rights to convert any or all of the Class A Preferred Shares, in whole or in part, into ordinary shares prior to the Mandatory Conversion Day, or to repurchase or redeem any or all of the Class A Preferred Shares, in whole or in part (but in no event less than one Class A Preferred Share), for a cash amount equal to the value of the Class A Preferred Shares being repurchased or redeemed on an as-converted basis. With the amendment to the M&A, the redemption of Class A Preferred Shares are no longer solely within the control of the holders of these preferred shares. As the Class A Preferred Shares does not embody an unconditional obligation that requires the Company to redeem the preferred shares by transferring cash or assets, and it does not contain a specific date upon which assets must be transferred. The preferred shares are not considered mandatorily redeemable and are scoped out of ASC 480, Liabilities. In addition, the redemption is not solely controlled by the holders of the preferred shares, it is not required to be classified out of permanent equity. The Class A Preferred Shares were classified as an equity as of June 30,2021 and December 31, 2020. The Company did not recognize the beneficial conversion feature for the Class A Preferred shares since each Class A Share is convertible into two ordinary shares (subject to equitable adjustments for stock splits, stock dividends, recapitalizations and other similar adjustments) at either party's discretion. The Class A Preferred Share is not deemed to be an embedded derivative instrument to be bifurcated since it's indexed to its own stock. As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, a dividend of $0.34 million and 0.69 million was accrued for the Convertible Redeemable Class A Preferred Shares and the balance for the Class A Preferred Shares was $11.03 million and $11.37 million, respectively. 14 Class B Preferred Share On December 20, 2019, the Company issued 291,795,150 shares of Class B Preferred Shares in exchange for 65.0177% equity interest in Lixin Cayman and its subsidiaries. The Class B Preferred Shares have the following characteristics with 1) No voting rights at a shareholder meeting or on any resolution of members; 2) No rights to receive any dividends declared on any shares of the Company; 3) Rights of liquidation preference. In the event of any liquidation, winding-up or dissolution of the Company, whether voluntary or involuntary, each Class B Holders shall be entitled to receive, in priority to the holders of any other class of Shares in the Company, an amount equal to their pro rata share of the Class B Liquidation Preference Amount, which is calculated at an aggregation of RMB 276 million and liquidation premium of 8% per annum of RMB 276 million. The Class B Shares are mandatorily converted into Ordinary Shares of the Company on the second anniversary of the original issue date of the Class B Shares, at a rate of 1 Ordinary Share per Class B Preferred Share so converted, or can be redeemed at a conversion price calculated at the average closing price per share for ninety consecutive trading days before conversion date. Because the Company's board has the rights to convert any or all of the Class B Preferred Shares, in whole or in part, into ordinary shares. As such, the redemption provisions are solely at the discretion of the Company. In the event of a Reorganization Event occurring following the closing of the an initial acquisition by the Company, whether through a merger, share reconstruction or amalgamation, asset or share acquisition, exchangeable share transaction, contractual control arrangement or other similar type of transaction, with an acquiree at fair value ("Business Combination"), the directors also have the rights to convert any or all of the Class B Preferred Shares, in whole or in part, into ordinary shares prior to the Mandatory Conversion Day, or to repurchase or redeem any or all of the Class B Preferred Shares, in whole or in part (but in no event less than one Class B Preferred Share), for a cash amount equal to the value of the Class B Preferred Shares being repurchased or redeemed on an as-converted basis. As the Class B Preferred Shares does not embody an unconditional obligation that requires the Company to redeem the preferred shares by transferring cash or assets, and it does not contain a specific date upon which assets must be transferred. The preferred shares are not considered mandatorily redeemable and are scoped out of ASC 480, Liabilities. In addition, the redemption provisions are solely at the discretion of the Company. The Class B Preferred Shares were classified as an equity as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. The Company did not recognize the beneficial conversion feature for the Class B Preferred shares since each Class B Share is convertible into one ordinary share (subject to equitable adjustments for stock splits, stock dividends, recapitalizations and other similar adjustments) at either party's discretion. The Class B Preferred Share is not deemed to be an embedded derivative instrument to be bifurcated since it's indexed to its own stock. As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the balance for Class B Preferred Shares was $31.09 million and $31.09 million. 15. EQUITY Ordinary share The Company is authorized to issue unlimited ordinary shares. Holders of the Company's ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. On July 6, 2018, the Company and certain institutional investors entered into a securities purchase agreement ("Private Placement"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell to such investors an aggregate of 769,232 ordinary shares together with Series A warrants to purchase a total of 576,924 ordinary shares (the "Series A Warrants"), for gross proceeds of approximately $2.0 million. Each investor will receive a Series A Warrant to purchase a number of shares equal to 75% of the number of ordinary shares the investor purchases in the offering with a warrant term of four (4) years. The purchase price for each ordinary share and the related Series A Warrants is $2.60. The Series A Warrants have an exercise price of $2.60. In connection with the offering, the investors also received Series B warrants with an initial face amount of 200,000 ordinary shares, which are subject to adjustment not in excess of an aggregate of 462,843 ordinary shares (the "Series B Warrants") for nominal consideration. If on the 30th day after the closing date of the transaction (the "Adjustment Date"), the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares is less than $2.60, the investors shall have the right to exercise the Series B Warrants and the number of ordinary shares to be issued to the investors upon exercise of the Series B Warrants shall be adjusted (upward or downward, as necessary) based on the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares on such date. The closing of the offering took place on July 10, 2018. On August 9, 2018, the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares was $1.29, and thus the Series B Warrant was exercised for 390,579 ordinary shares. 15 As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were 25,287,851 ordinary shares issued and outstanding. Ordinary Shares Held in Escrow Upon completion of the business combination between the Company and Adrie, an aggregate of 20 million ordinary shares were issued and 8 million of the issued ordinary shares were deposited in escrow (the "Escrow Shares"). One-third of the Escrow Shares (along with the related accrued dividends and distributions) was released in 2017, and two thirds of 8 million escrowed restricted shares were not released. Preferred Shares The Company is authorized to issue unlimited preferred shares, in one or more series, with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the board of directors. As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 there were 715,000 Class A preferred shares issued and outstanding. As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were 291,795,150 Class B preferred shares issued and outstanding. Warrants A summary of warrants activity for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 is as follows: Number of shares Weighted average life Expiration dates Balance of warrants outstanding as of December 31, 2017 9,280,323 4.98 years July 6, 2021 Grants of Series A Warrants 576,924 2.98 years July 9, 2022 Grants of Placement Agent Warrant 46,154 2.98 years July 9, 2022 Grants of Series B Warrants 390,579 - years August 9, 2018 Exercise of Series B Warrants (390,579 ) Balance of warrants outstanding as of December 31, 2018 9,903,401 2.58 years * Balance of warrants outstanding as of December 31, 2019 9,903,401 1.58 years * Balance of warrants outstanding as of June 30, 2020 (unaudited) 9,903,401 1.02 years Balance of warrants outstanding as of December 31, 2020 9,903,401 0.58 years * Balance of warrants outstanding as of June 30, 2021 (unaudited) 9,903,401 0.52 years * As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company's 9,903,401 shares of warrants were comprised of 9,903,401 shares which expired on July 6, 2021, and 623,078 shares which would expire on July 9, 2022, respectively. Series A Warrants In connection with the private placement closed on July 10, 2018, the Company issued Series A warrants to investors to purchase a total of 576,924 ordinary shares with a warrant term of four (4) years. The Series A Warrants have an exercise price of $2.60 per share. On January 9, 2019, the Board of the Company approved a downward adjustment of the exercise price from $2.6 to $1.18. 16 The Series A Warrants have customary anti-dilution protections including a "full ratchet" anti-dilution adjustment provision which are triggered in the event the Company sells or grants any additional shares of common stock, options, warrants or other securities that are convertible into common stock at a price lower than $2.60 per share. The anti-dilution adjustment provision is not triggered by certain "exempt issuances" which among other issuances, includes the issuance of shares of common stock, options or other securities to officers, employees, directors, consultants or service providers. Based on an evaluation as discussed in FASB ASC 815-15, "Embedded Derivatives" and FASB ASC 815-40-15, "Contracts in Entity's Own Equity - Scope and Scope Exceptions," the Company determined that the Series A Warrants were not considered indexed to its own stock because neither the occurrence of a sale of equity securities by the issuer at market nor the issuance of another equity contract with a lower strike price is an input to the fair value of a fixed-for-fixed option or forward on equity shares. As such, the Series A Warrants was classified as a liability. Liability classification requires the warrant to be re-measured to their fair value for each reporting period. As of July 10, 2018, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, the Company estimated fair value of the Series A Warrants at $1.20 million, $0.01 million and $0.04 million, respectively, using the Black-Scholes valuation model, which took into consideration the underlying price of ordinary shares, a risk-free interest rate, expected term and expected volatility. As a result, the valuation of the warrant was categorized as Level 3 in accordance with ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurement". On the July 10, 2018, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, the Company estimated the fair value of Series A Warrants using the following assumption. On

July 10,

2018 On

December 31,

2020 On

June 31,

2021 Terms of warrants 48 months 18 months 12 months Exercise price 2.60 1.18 1.18 Risk free rate of interest 2.77 % 0.12 % 0.16 % Dividend yield 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Annualized volatility of underlying stock 2.03 2.45 2.19 Series B Warrants In connection with the private placement closed on July 10, 2018, the investors also received Series B warrants with an initial face amount of 200,000 ordinary shares, which are subject to adjustment not in excess of an aggregate of 462,843 ordinary shares (the "Series B Warrants") for nominal consideration. If on the 30th day after the closing date of the transaction (the "Adjustment Date"), the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares is less than $2.60, the investors shall have the right to exercise the Series B Warrants and the number of ordinary shares to be issued to the investors upon exercise of the Series B Warrants shall be adjusted (upward or downward, as necessary) based on the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares on such date. Based on an evaluation as discussed in FASB ASC 815-40-15, "Contracts in Entity's Own Equity - Scope and Scope Exceptions," the Company determined that the Series B Warrants were not considered indexed to its own stock because the settlement amount does not equal the difference between the fair value of a fixed number of the Company's shares and a fixed strike price. Liability classification requires the warrant to be re-measured to their fair value for each reporting period. 17 Placement Agent Warrants On April 6, 2018, the Company entered into a letter agreement with FT Global Capital, Inc., as exclusive placement agent (the "Placement Agent"), pursuant to which the Placement Agent has agreed to act as our placement agent on a best efforts basis in connection with the above offering. In addition to the cash payments, the Company has also agreed to issue to the Placement Agent a warrant to purchase a number of ordinary shares equal to 6.0% of the aggregate number of ordinary shares sold in this offering, this warrant will have the same term as Series A Warrants, including exercise price, vesting period, antidilution terms and etc. As such, the same as the classification of the Series A Warrants, the Placement Agent Warrants were classified as a liability, which requires the warrant to be re-measured to their fair value for each reporting period. As of July 10, 2018, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, the Company estimated fair value of the Placement Agent Warrants at $96.19 thousand, $1.00 thousand and $3.09 thousand, respectively, using the Black-Scholes valuation model. The assumptions used to estimate the fair value of the warrants were the same as those used for Series A Warrants. Allocation of Issuance Costs In connection with the Private Placement closed on July 10, 2018, the Company incurred direct and incremental issuance costs of $0.31 million. These costs were allocated to common stock, Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants in proportion to the allocation of proceeds. The issuance costs allocated to common stock were accounted for as a reduction of proceeds of the common stocks, while the issuance costs allocated to warrants were accounted for as non-operating expenses. Statutory reserve The Company's ability to pay dividends is primarily dependent on the Company receiving distributions of funds from its subsidiary. Relevant PRC statutory laws and regulations permit payments of dividends by the Company's PRC subsidiaries only out of its retained earnings, if any, as determined in accordance with PRC accounting standards and regulations and after it has met the PRC requirements for appropriation to statutory reserves. Paid in capital of the PRC subsidiaries included in the Company's consolidated net assets are also non-distributable for dividend purposes. The results of operations reflected in the accompanying consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP differ from those reflected in the statutory financial statements of PRC subsidiaries. The Company is required to set aside at least 10% of their after-tax profits each year, if any, to fund certain statutory reserve funds until such reserve funds reach 50% of its registered capital. In addition, the Company may allocate a portion of its after-tax profits based on PRC accounting standards to enterprise expansion fund and staff bonus and welfare fund at its discretion. The statutory reserve funds and the discretionary funds are not distributable as cash dividends. As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company had statutory reserve of $0.20 million and 0.2 million, respectively. 16. SEGMENT REPORTING In accordance with ASC 280, Segment Reporting, operating segments are defined as components of an enterprise about which separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker ("CODM"), or decision making group, in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. The Company uses the "management approach" in determining reportable operating segments. The management approach considers the internal organization and reporting used by the Company's chief operating decision maker for making operating decisions and assessing performance as the source for determining the Company's reportable segments. Management, including the chief operating decision maker, reviews operation results by the revenue of different services. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company has two operating business lines, including business conducted by Adrie and its subsidiaries, primarily management and assessment services and factoring business, and business conducted by Lixin Cayman and its subsidiaries, primarily financial guarantee and consulting services. Based on management's assessment, the Company has determined that the two operating business lines are two operating segments as defined by ASC 280. 18 The following table presents summary information by segment for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively: For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Business

conducted by

Adrie and its

subsidiaries Business conducted

by Lixin Cayman

and its subsidiaries Total Net revenues of services $ 681 $ 330,107 $ 330,788 Commission and fee income on guarantee services, net 369 175,965 176,334 Total interest and fee income 423,692 840,347 1,270,039 Net loss from operation $ (305,055 ) $ (23,904 ) $ (328,959 ) Depreciation and amortization $ (135 ) $ (539,192 ) $ (539,327 ) Income tax (expenses) benefits $ 66,112 $ (53,044 ) $ 13,068 Segment loss $ (386,275 ) $ (74,122 ) $ (460,397 ) Segment assets as of June 30, 2021 $ 10,763,084 $ 54,080,420 $ 64,843,504 For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Business

conducted by

Adrie and its

subsidiaries Business conducted

by Lixin Cayman

and its subsidiaries Total Net revenues of services $ 4,283 $ 649,587 $ 653,870 Commission and fee income on guarantee services, net - 225,560 225,560 Total interest and fee income 11,454 1,120,931 1,132,385 Net (loss) income from operation $ (1,102,308 ) $ 675,651 $ (426,657 ) Depreciation and amortization $ (13,899 ) $ (543,737 ) $ (557,636 ) Income tax (expenses) benefits $ (277,826 ) $ 873,086 $ 595,260 Segment (loss) profit $ (1,382,116 ) $ 1,556,523 $ 174,407 Segment assets as of June 30, 2020 $ 729,621 $ 51,062,553 $ 58,355,174 19 17. DECONSOLIDATION OF DING XIN On September 30, 2020, the Company entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with Urumqi Fengxunhui Management Consulting Co., Ltd ("Fengxunhui") pursuant to which Fengxuanhui acquired a 100% equity interest in Ding Xin with a consideration of $0.15 million (RMB100,000). Upon closing of the disposition, the Company released all equity interests to Fengxunhui's shareholders. Therefore, starting from September 30, 2020, the Company has no power to direct the relevant activities of Ding Xin due to the loss of control over Ding Xing. Accordingly, the Company deconsolidated Ding Xin and its 99%-owned subsidiary, Zhi Yuan, pursuant to guidance of ASC 810-10-40-4 which indicates that A parent shall deconsolidate a subsidiary or derecognize a group of assets specified in paragraph 810-10-40-3A as of the date the parent ceases to have a controlling financial interest in that subsidiary or group of assets. Fair value Consideration $ 15,326 Less: carrying amount of Ding Xin's net assets (1,782,340 ) Loss from deconsolidation (1,767,014 ) Other comprehensive loss (190,396 ) Non-controlling interest 4,162 Net loss from deconsolidation of subsidiaries $ (1,953,248 ) 18. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Contingencies From time to time, the Company may be subject to certain legal proceedings, claims and disputes that arise in the ordinary course of business. Although the outcomes of these legal proceedings cannot be predicted, the Company does not believe these actions, in the aggregate, will have a material adverse impact on its financial position, results of operations or liquidity. Lease commitments As of June 30, 2021, the Company leases offices space under a number of non-cancellable operating lease arrangements, two of which had a term of over 12 months. The Company considers those renewal or termination options that are reasonably certain to be exercised in the determination of the lease term and initial measurement of right of use assets and lease liabilities. Lease expense for operating lease is recognized on a straight-line basis over the lease term. The Company's lease agreements do not contain any material residual value guarantees or material restrictive covenants. In calculating the initial values of right of use assets and liabilities at inception date, the Company uses the rate implicit in the lease, when available or readily determinable, to discount lease payments to present value. When the leases do not provide a readily determinable implicit rate, the Company discount lease payments based on an estimate of its incremental borrowing rate. The table below presents the operating lease related assets and liabilities recorded on the balance sheets. June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Right of use assets $ 104,145 $ 346,017 Operating lease liabilities, current portion $ 126,861 $ 191,643 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion - 102,767 Total operating lease liabilities $ 126,861 $ 294,410 As of June 30, 2021, the weighted average remaining lease term was 0.83 years, and discount rates were 4.75% for the operating lease. As of December 31, 2020, the weighted average remaining lease term was 1.95 years, and discount rates were 4.75% for the operating lease. Rental expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $0.08 million, and $0.11 million, respectively. Depreciation expenses were $0.06 million and 0.06 million for the six month ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 20 The following is a schedule, by years, of maturities of lease liabilities as of June 30, 2021: Twelve months ended June 30, 2021 $ 136,274 Twelve months ended June 30, 2022 - Total lease payments 136,274 Less: imputed interest (9,413 ) Present value of lease liabilities $ 126,861 19. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS On July 27, 2021, the Company signed a cooperation agreement with Beijing Auvgo International Travel Technology Co. Ltd. ("Auvgo International"), to form a joint venture, Yijia Travel (Hangzhou) Digital Technology Co. Ltd. ("Yijia Travel"), to jointly develop business travel services. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company and Auvgo International will invest and hold 35% of the equity in the joint venture, respectively, and the Company's business partner, Shuzhiyun Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("Shuzhiyun"), who signed an agreement with the Company to vote in concert, will make capital contributions for the remaining 30% equity in the joint venture. On September 17, 2021, the Company signed an equity transfer agreement to sell 100% of the equity interest it held in China Roan Industrial-Financial Holdings Group Co., Limited ("Roan HK"), a holding company that has no business operations, to Yuanjia Asset Management Co., Ltd., a BVI company ("Yuanjia"), for a total of approximately $367 (HK$2,200). The transaction was closed on September 30,2021. The total assets of Roan HK were $0.43 million as of September 30, 2021 and the total liabilities of Roan HK were $0.89 million as of September 30, 2021, resulting in a gain on deconsolidation of $0.46 million. On September 30, 2021, the Company signed a cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Geile Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Harvest" , formerly called "Shenzhen Harvest Business Ltd., Co."), to jointly set up a consumer payment technology joint venture, FINE C+ Digital Technology (Hangzhou) Limited ("FINE C+ Digital"), to offer lifestyle consumer services including cross-platform clearing and settlement services for consumer reward rights and interests. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company and Harvest will invest and hold 45% and 25% of the equity in the joint venture, respectively, and the Company's business partner, Shuzhiyun, who signed an agreement with the Company to vote in concert, will make capital contributions for the remaining 30% equity in the joint venture. On October 14, 2021, the Company's subsidiary, Yifu Health Industry (Ningbo) Co., Ltd. ("Yifu") signed a cooperation agreement with Shuzhiyun and Shanghai Jingmu Information Technology Co. Ltd. ("Jingmu"), to set up a joint venture to provide online medical consultation and traditional Chinese medicine, Fine C+ Health (Hangzhou) Technology Limited ("Fine C+ Health"). Pursuant to the agreement, Yifu and Shuzhiyu will invest and hold 40% and 30% of the equity in the joint venture, respectively, and Jingmu will make capital contributions for the remaining 30% equity in the joint venture. Shuzhiyun signed an agreement with the Company to vote in concert. On October 18, 2021, the Company signed a cooperation agreement with Flourishing Technology Inc. ("Flourishing") and media interactive technology experts to set up a joint venture, FINE C+ Interactive Technology (Hangzhou) Limited ("FINE C+ Interactive"), to jointly develop cultural and tourism services, education development industry business and personal financal services. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company and Flourishing and media interactive technology experts will invest and hold 35% and 51 % of the equity in the joint venture, respectively, and the Company's business partner, Shuzhiyun, who signed an agreement with the Company to vote in concert, will make capital contributions for the remaining 14% equity in the joint venture. On November 18, 2021, the Company signed a cooperation agreement with Harvest Horn (Beijing) Marketing Co., Ltd. ("Harvest Horn") to set up an entertainment technology joint venture focusing on the theme park industry. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company's subsidiary, FINE C+ Interactive and Roan's partners will hold 70% equity jointly, and Harvest Horn's subsidiary, Liuxinghuo will hold the remaining 30% equity. On November 24, 2021, Hangzhou Zeshi invested RMB100,000 (approximately $0.02 million) in Hangzhou Future New Energy Enterprise Management Partnership (Limited Partnership) ("Future New Energy") and held 1% of the equity of Future New Energy. The registered capital of Future New Energy is RMB 10 million (approximately $1.55 million). On December 16, 2021, Hangzhou Zeshi invested RMB 2 million (approximately $309,760.56) in Medium Carbon Future New Energy Industry Development (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd., and held 2% its equity. Future New Energy invested RMB 20 million (approximately $3.10 million), and held 20% its equity. The registered capital of Future New Energy is RMB 100 million (approximately $15.49 million). 