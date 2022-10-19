Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAHGF   VGG7606D1151

ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.

(RAHGF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:30 2022-10-11 am EDT
0.1079 USD    0.00%
09:04aRoan : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K
PU
10/11Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/11Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Roan : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K

10/19/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Explanatory Note

I. Independent Director Replacement

On October 13, 2022, Mr. Yiguo Xu resigned as Independent Director and Chair of the Compensation Committee of Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd. (the "Company") due to personal reasons, effective October 13, 2022. Mr. Xu's decision to resign was not the result of any disagreement with the Company, any matter related to the Company's operations, policies or practices, the Company's management, or the Company's board of directors (the "Board").

The Company's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee recommended Ms. Yu Liu to serve as Independent Director and Chair of the Compensation Committee of the Company and the Company's Board approved Ms. Liu's election on October 13, 2022. Ms. Liu, age 46, has over twenty years of human resources experience working directly with companies in the following industries: energy conservation, environmental protection, financial services, and manufacturing. Throughout her career, Ms. Liu has supported the management team of large companies through establishing human resources management systems, standardizing various work processes, and utilizing world-class human resources management technology and operation methods. Since March 2022, Ms. Liu has served as Vice President of Beijing Zero Carbon Research Institute at China Tianying Inc.. Previously, she was a partner at Manpower GRC from November 2019, to March, 2022, and General Manager of Integrated Management Department of the Yinge Group from November, 2017, through August, 2019. After receiving a Bachelor degree in Economics at Dongbei University of Finance and Economics, Ms. Liu studied at and received a post-graduate certificate from Nankai University.

In accordance with the terms of Ms. Liu's independent director agreement with the Company entered into on October 13, 2022, Ms. Liu will receive an annual director fee of USD $20,000, which will be paid through the issuance of the Company's ordinary shares, and cash reimbursement of expenses she incurs in connection with her services. The independent agreement terminates if (i) Ms. Liu is removed from the Board in accordance with the Company's charter documents and applicable law; (ii) Ms. Liu resigns from the Board upon written notice to the Board; (iii) the Company terminates the independent director agreement if certain requirements are not satisfied; or (iv) Ms. Liu is not re-elected to the Board at the Company's annual shareholder meeting. The independent director agreement also provides for indemnification if Ms. Liu is the subject of legal proceedings in connection with her services, provided she has acted in good faith.

There are no family relationships between Ms. Liu and any director or executive officer of the Company. There are no related party transactions between the Company and Ms. Liu disclosable under Item 404 of Regulation S-K.

Disclaimer

Roan Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 13:02:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.
09:04aRoan : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K
PU
10/11Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/11Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Announces Board Changes
CI
08/25Roan : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - Form 6-K
PU
08/25Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30,..
CI
08/25Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results
PR
08/15Roan Holdings Group Co., and Guodiantou (Beijing) Integrated Energy Co., Jointly Develo..
PR
08/15Roan Holdings Group Co., and Guodiantou Integrated Energy Co., Jointly Develop Energy S..
CI
06/29Roan Holdings Group Co., Announces Signing Strategic Letter of Intent for A New Energy ..
PR
06/29Roan Holdings Group Co., Announces Signing Strategic Letter of Intent for Energy Storag..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,34 M - -
Net income 2021 0,37 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,08 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,73 M 2,73 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zhiyong Tang Chief Executive Officer
Wenhao Wang Chief Financial Officer
Junfeng Wang Chairman
Qiang Chen Independent Director
Yiguo Xu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROAN HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-32.56%3
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-30.27%9 467
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.11.60%6 111
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.43.09%5 269
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-5.69%4 761
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-10.57%4 088