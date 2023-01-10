Roan : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K

Explanatory Note
On December 26, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd. (the "Registrant") unanimously passed a resolution to amend the definition of "Class B Conversion Date" in the Registrant's Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Amended M&A"). The Class B Conversion Date is the date on which all then outstanding Class B Preferred Shares of the Registrant shall automatically convert into Ordinary Shares of the Registrant. Under the Amended M&A, the Board is given the authority to amend the Class B Conversion Date on or prior to the then-applicable Class B Conversion Date, and thereby extend or reduce the maximum term for which the Class B Preferred Shares may be outstanding, by resolution and without approval of the holders of Class B Preferred Shares. The Class B Conversion Date was originally two years after the date on which the Class B Preferred Shares were issued. The Class B Conversion Date was previously amended to be (i) thirty months after such issuance date, (ii) thirty-three months after such issuance date, and thirty-six months after such issuance date. The Class B Conversion Date is now being amended to be March 31, 2023.
The Registrant has filed the Amended M&A with the BVI Registry of Corporate Affairs effective January 4, 2023. A copy of the Amended M&A is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1.
