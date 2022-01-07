Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Robert Half International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

December 2021 Jobs Report: Employers Add 199,000 Jobs

01/07/2022 | 11:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Employers expanded payrolls by 199,000 jobs in December, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). While this figure is well below analysts' expectations of more than 400,000 jobs, it marks the 12th consecutive month of job gains for the U.S. economy.

The latest jobs report also notes that employers added 141,000 more positions during October and November than previously reported. Overall employment in the United States has increased by about 6.4 million jobs since the start of 2021 - or 537,000 jobs per month, on average, according to the BLS.

Leisure and hospitality saw the highest job growth in December

The BLS reports that leisure and hospitality led the way in payroll expansion last month, with employers adding 53,000 jobs. Meanwhile, employment in professional and business services continued its upward trend in December, with employers adding 43,000 jobs.

These industries also saw notable increases in employment in last month:

  • Transportation and warehousing: 18,700 jobs added
  • Manufacturing: 26,000 jobs added
  • Construction: 22,000 jobs added
  • Wholesale trade: 13,700 jobs added
  • Education and health services: 10,000 jobs added

Unemployment falls to 3.9%

The national unemployment rate in December was 3.9%, dropping from 4.2% in November.

The unemployment rate for college-degreed workers was 2.1% last month, edging down slightly from 2.2% in November. These professionals are in highest demand by employers.

Number of employed persons working remotely declines to 11.1%

In December, 11.1% of employed persons teleworked due to the COVID-19 pandemic, down from 11.3% in November. The BLS describes these workers as employed persons who worked away from the office for pay at some point in the last four weeks specifically because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, according to household survey supplemental data from the BLS, the number of people unable to work at all, or who worked fewer hours at some point in the four weeks preceding the latest survey due to the pandemic, dropped to 3.1 million in December. In November, that figure was 3.6 million.

Keep up to date with the latest hiring trends

Check out the current issue of Robert Half's Demand for Skilled Talent report for insight on top positions for several industries including accounting and finance, technology, administrative, and marketing and creative. Learn about employers' top hiring challenges, the plans and strategies they're using to overcome hiring hurdles, what the next chapter is for "anywhere working," and more.

View The Demand for Skilled Talent report now on the Robert Half website.

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 16:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
01/06ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 17 Must-Ask Tech Interview Questions
PU
01/05EVOLVING ROLES AND HIRING TRENDS IN : Q&A with Stephanie Naznitsky, Executive Director, R..
PU
01/05CHANGING WORKSPACES AND PROMOTING WO : Q&A With Dawn Fay, Senior District President, Rober..
PU
01/04ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Why Your Company Needs a Chief Remote Work Officer
PU
01/03ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : How to Hire a Senior Accountant, Count the Ways!
PU
01/03ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : How Seasonal Employees Can Help Your Workplace
PU
2021HOT JOB : UX Designer
PU
2021ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Phone Interview Questions to Ask Job Candidates in First Round
PU
2021ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 5 Reasons to Consider Working for a Small Business
PU
2021HOW TO BECOME A CFO : 5 Steps to Guide Your Career Path
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 394 M - -
Net income 2021 589 M - -
Net cash 2021 501 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 12 375 M 12 375 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 113,04 $
Average target price 102,40 $
Spread / Average Target -9,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cornelius Buckley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harold M. Messmer Executive Chairman
James C. Johnson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher M. Hoffmann Senior VP, Head-Business Operations & Law
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.0.43%12 375
RANDSTAD N.V.1.30%12 645
ADECCO GROUP AG2.25%9 009
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.04%6 185
MANPOWERGROUP INC.3.31%5 504
51JOB, INC.-6.56%3 083