Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Robert Half International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

January 2022 Jobs Report: Employers Add 467,000 Jobs

02/04/2022 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The U.S. economy saw significant job gains in January, with employers expanding payrolls by 467,000 jobs. That figure is well above analysts' expectations of 150,000 new jobs.

The January jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) also shows that employers added 709,000 more jobs than previously reported in November and December combined.

Professional and business services helped fuel job growth

The BLS reports that employers in leisure and hospitality expanded payrolls by 151,000 jobs last month, as businesses in that sector continued to rebound from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employment in professional and business services also surged in January, with employers adding 86,000 positions. Temporary help services accounted for about 26,000 of those new jobs.

These industries also helped to drive job gains in the U.S. economy last month:

  • Retail trade: 61,400 jobs added
  • Transportation and warehousing: 54,200 jobs added
  • Education and health services: 29,000 jobs added
  • Government: 23,000 jobs added
  • Information: 18,000 jobs added
  • Wholesale trade: 16,400 jobs added
  • Manufacturing: 13,000 jobs added

Unemployment edges up to 4.0%

The national unemployment rate increased to 4.0% in January, up slightly from 3.9% in December.

The unemployment rate for college-degreed workers also ticked up, rising to 2.3% in January from 2.1% in December. These professionals are the most highly sought-after workers by employers.

Number of employed persons working remotely rises to 15.4%

In January, 15.4% of employed persons teleworked due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up significantly from 11.1% in December. The BLS describes these workers as employed persons who worked away from the office for pay at some point in the last four weeks specifically because of the coronavirus pandemic. The spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant in January was likely a key factor for this increase.

Also, according to household survey supplemental data from the BLS, the number of people unable to work at all, or who worked fewer hours at some point in the four weeks preceding the latest survey due to the pandemic, nearly doubled from 3.1 million in December to 6.0 million in January.

Stay on top of the latest hiring trends

Don't miss the current installment of Robert Half's Demand for Skilled Talent report, which provides insight on the positions in highest demand in industries such as technology, accounting and finance, marketing and creative, and more. You'll also learn about employers' frustration with the "ghosting" trend among job candidates, the reasons many companies are struggling to hire their top picks, and what kinds of incentives today's job seekers want most.

Check out The Demand for Skilled Talent report now on the Robert Half website.

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 16:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
11:06aJANUARY 2022 JOBS REPORT : Employers Add 467,000 Jobs
PU
02/03ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Tips for Conducting a Remote Interview
PU
02/02Robert Half Named to FORTUNE's "Most Admired Companies" List for 25th Consecutive Year
PR
02/02ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : The New Learning Culture for Remote and Hybrid Workforces
PU
02/02ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Marks 25 Years on Most Admired Companies List
PU
02/01ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 7 Tips for Onboarding Remote Employees
PU
02/01ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 6 Common Business Analyst Interview Questions
PU
01/31WHY EMPLOYERS MUST BE BOTH &LSQUO;SP : Q&A With Richard Deosingh, District President, Robe..
PU
01/31ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Strengthening Corporate Culture in the Age of Remote Work
PU
01/31ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Looking for Contract IT Jobs? Here's How to Find Them
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 394 M - -
Net income 2021 589 M - -
Net cash 2021 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 12 705 M 12 705 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 116,06 $
Average target price 108,20 $
Spread / Average Target -6,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cornelius Buckley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harold M. Messmer Executive Chairman
James C. Johnson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher M. Hoffmann Senior VP, Head-Business Operations & Law
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.4.91%12 705
RANDSTAD N.V.0.13%12 645
ADECCO GROUP AG-3.61%8 503
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.88%6 044
MANPOWERGROUP INC.8.91%5 749
51JOB, INC.-1.70%3 244