Protiviti Named to 2022 'Best Companies for Multicultural Women' List

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named for the third time to the Seramount list of 'Best Companies for Multicultural Women.' The annual list, which is based on in-depth demographic data gathered from participating organizations via a 500-question application, recognizes companies that create and use best practices in hiring, retaining and promoting multicultural women in the United States. Of the 80 companies listed, Protiviti ranked number one in the pay equity category.

Our ENGs are employee-led groups and provide our people with an opportunity to have an impact.

"We are fully committed to creating an equitable workplace for all within our firm," said Protiviti's Susan Haseley, executive vice president, global diversity, equity and inclusion. "Our diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives include educational programs to help us better understand bias; multiple strategic partnerships with external diversity organizations; employee network groups; and deep mentoring relationships. We provide meaningful opportunities for all our people to learn, grow, share their unique perspectives and build their careers with Protiviti."

This year, Seramount's questionnaire continued to assess progress for women by specific racial/ethnic group as well as factors influencing that progress, including mental health and anti-racism progress and mentoring and sponsorship participation.

"Protiviti offers a supportive workplace for multicultural women that includes employee network groups for women and our multicultural communities. Our ENGs are employee-led groups, supported by the firm's leadership, and provide our people with an opportunity to have an impact," said Shelley Metz-Galloway, a Protiviti managing director and leader of the firm's Multicultural ENG and Racial Equity Council.

Protiviti also actively partners with diversity related professional organizations including the National Association of Black Accountants, the National Society of Black Engineers, Ascend, and the Association of Latino Professionals for America to expand its pool of diverse candidates.

In June, Protiviti was also named to the Seramount 2022 'Top 75 Companies for Executive Women' list.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

