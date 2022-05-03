Log in
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC

(RHI)
05/03 04:02:55 pm EDT
99.30 USD   +1.37%
ROBERT HALF ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

05/03/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
MENLO PARK, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on June 15, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of May 25, 2022.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The company offers contract and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support roles.

Named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies®, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has talent solutions and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-announces-quarterly-dividend-301539054.html

SOURCE Robert Half


© PRNewswire 2022
