ROBERT HALF ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE FOR FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

04/19/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
MENLO PARK, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced it expects to release first-quarter 2022 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, at approximately 4:05 p.m. EDT. Robert Half management will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT on April 26, following the release. The dial-in number is 877-814-0475 (+1-706-643-9224 outside the United States). It is recommended that participants dial in 15 minutes before the call begins. The password to access the call is "Robert Half." A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on April 26 and ending at 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 24. The dial-in number for the replay is 855-859-2056 (+1-404-537-3406 outside the United States). To access the replay, enter conference ID# 9245126. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company's website at www.roberthalf.com.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The company offers contract and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support roles.

Named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies®, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has talent solutions and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-announces-schedule-for-first-quarter-earnings-results-and-conference-call-301528354.html

SOURCE Robert Half


© PRNewswire 2022
