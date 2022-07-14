Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Robert Half International, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC

(RHI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-07-14 pm EDT
75.94 USD   +0.32%
05:40pRobert half announces schedule for second-quarter earnings results and conference call
PR
05:39pRobert half announces schedule for second-quarter earnings results and conference call
AQ
11:05aThe Future of Work is Here for Chief Audit Executives, According to Protiviti's "Internal Auditing Around the World" Report
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ROBERT HALF ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE FOR SECOND-QUARTER EARNINGS RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

07/14/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced it expects to release second-quarter 2022 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, at approximately 4:05 p.m. EDT. Robert Half management will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT on July 21, following the release. The dial-in number is 800-289-0720 (+1-646-828-8073 outside the United States and Canada). It is recommended that participants dial in 15 minutes before the call begins. The confirmation code to access the call is 1432797. A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on July 21 and ending at 8 p.m. EDT on August 20. The dial-in number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (+1-719-457-0820 outside the United States and Canada). To access the replay, enter confirmation code 1432797. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company's website at www.roberthalf.com.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The company offers contract and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support roles.

Named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies®, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has talent solutions and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-announces-schedule-for-second-quarter-earnings-results-and-conference-call-301587149.html

SOURCE Robert Half


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
05:40pRobert half announces schedule for second-quarter earnings results and conference call
PR
05:39pRobert half announces schedule for second-quarter earnings results and conference call
AQ
11:05aThe Future of Work is Here for Chief Audit Executives, According to Protiviti's "Intern..
PR
07/07HOW REMOTE WORK IS IMPACTING PRODUCT : Five Trends For Dispersed Teams
AQ
07/06HOW REMOTE WORK IS IMPACTING PRODUCT : 5 Trends For Dispersed Teams
PR
06/30Consulting Magazine Names Protiviti Executives to Its 2022 Top Consultants and Women Le..
PR
06/28Protiviti Named a Finalist for Two Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards
PR
06/27Cybersecurity, Privacy, Data and Regulatory Compliance Rank as Top IT Audit Risks
PR
06/23Robert Half International Shares Fall After Double Downgrade by BofA Securities
MT
06/23BofA Securities Double Downgrades Robert Half International to Underperform From Buy, L..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
More recommendations