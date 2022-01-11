Log in
ROBERT HALF APPOINTS TRISHA PLOVIE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FUTURE OF WORK

01/11/2022 | 08:11am EST
MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trisha Plovie, a 25-year veteran of talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half, has been promoted to senior vice president, Future of Work. In this role, she will lead strategy for Robert Half's ability to provide flexible, hybrid and fully remote talent. By leveraging the company's global brand, international candidate network and advanced AI technologies, Robert Half is uniquely positioned to deliver hybrid and fully remote solutions for job seekers and employers alike, no matter where they're located.

Plovie began her career with Robert Half as a practice group director in Troy, Michigan, and has since held various leadership roles, most recently serving as district president for talent solutions in Michigan. During her tenure, Plovie has gained invaluable field operating knowledge and played a critical role in the deployment of remote work guidance and best practices for Robert Half teams, clients and candidates during the pandemic.

"As one of our most valued and tenured leaders, Trisha has insight into emerging workforce trends that will play a significant role in shaping our company's future business model," said Paul F. Gentzkow, president and CEO of talent solutions at Robert Half. "Remote and hybrid work is only gaining momentum, and we'll continue to explore new ways to serve our clients and candidates by delivering location-agnostic or on-site solutions to best meet their needs."

About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.

 

SOURCE Robert Half


© PRNewswire 2022
