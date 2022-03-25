Log in
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC

(RHI)
Retaining a Hybrid Workforce: 10 Employee Rewards and Recognition Ideas

03/25/2022 | 11:07am EDT
What Companies Are Doing to Help Retain Employees:

59% - Increasing compensation (i.e., higher salaries or bonuses)

44% - Allowing employees to work remotely

39% - Expanding/enhancing professional development

37% - Increasing recognition efforts

34% - Accelerating promotions or job title changes

32% - Letting employees choose their work hours/schedule

29% - Alleviating workloads (e.g., by hiring contract professionals during busy project seasons or on a project basis)

Source: Robert Half survey of more than 540 senior managers who work in the administrative and customer support fields in the U.S.

© 2022 Robert Half. An Equal Opportunity Employer. M/F/Disability/Veterans.

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
