Retaining a Hybrid Workforce: 10 Employee Rewards and Recognition Ideas

What Companies Are Doing to Help Retain Employees:

59% - Increasing compensation (i.e., higher salaries or bonuses)

44% - Allowing employees to work remotely

39% - Expanding/enhancing professional development

37% - Increasing recognition efforts

34% - Accelerating promotions or job title changes

32% - Letting employees choose their work hours/schedule

29% - Alleviating workloads (e.g., by hiring contract professionals during busy project seasons or on a project basis)

Source: Robert Half survey of more than 540 senior managers who work in the administrative and customer support fields in the U.S.

