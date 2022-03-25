Retaining a Hybrid Workforce: 10 Employee Rewards and Recognition Ideas

What Companies Are Doing to Help Retain Employees:
59% - Increasing compensation (i.e., higher salaries or bonuses)
44% - Allowing employees to work remotely
39% - Expanding/enhancing professional development
37% - Increasing recognition efforts
34% - Accelerating promotions or job title changes
32% - Letting employees choose their work hours/schedule
29% - Alleviating workloads (e.g., by hiring contract professionals during busy project seasons or on a project basis)
Source: Robert Half survey of more than 540 senior managers who work in the administrative and customer support fields in the U.S.
