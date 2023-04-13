Robert Half International : 2021 Annual Report

A B O U T U S

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm. Our mission is to positively change people's lives by finding them rewarding work and to assist businesses in locating the talent they need to succeed. Our consulting and internal audit business, Protiviti, helps companies solve increasingly complex business challenges, often through managed solutions where our staffing operations and Protiviti work together.

Robert Half is widely recognized and respected in our industry, and we are known as an innovator. Our investments in advanced artificial intelligence- driven recruiting technologies allow us to adapt quickly to a new marketplace, where remote and hybrid work have become commonplace. But

it takes our outstanding people to fully address the talent needs of our clients by providing them with highly skilled and experienced candidates.