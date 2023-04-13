Advanced search
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC

(RHI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:06:56 2023-04-13 pm EDT
75.55 USD   +2.17%
Robert Half International : 2021 Annual Report
PU
04/07Navigating Today's Job Market as a New Grad
PR
04/06Protiviti Swings Into Action to Fight Hunger With 2023 'Birdies for Meals' Campaign With Professional Golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Jennifer Kupcho
PR
Robert Half International : 2021 Annual Report

04/13/2023 | 01:15pm EDT
A N N U A L R E P O R T

2021

1

Robert Half has more than 320 staffing locations worldwide, including 85 locations in 17 countries outside the United States.

A B O U T U S

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm. Our mission is to positively change people's lives by finding them rewarding work and to assist businesses in locating the talent they need to succeed. Our consulting and internal audit business, Protiviti, helps companies solve increasingly complex business challenges, often through managed solutions where our staffing operations and Protiviti work together.

Robert Half is widely recognized and respected in our industry, and we are known as an innovator. Our investments in advanced artificial intelligence- driven recruiting technologies allow us to adapt quickly to a new marketplace, where remote and hybrid work have become commonplace. But

it takes our outstanding people to fully address the talent needs of our clients by providing them with highly skilled and experienced candidates.

We foster a positive, inclusive work environment. We are a socially responsible corporate citizen, and we support our communities, whether we're volunteering our time or donating to deserving causes. Equally important, our organizational culture includes treating each other with respect and embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. We help employees thrive and feel valued and fulfilled in their roles.

Robert Half has more than 320 staffing locations worldwide, including 85 locations in 17 countries outside the United States, serving the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing

and creative. Protiviti and its independently and locally owned Member Firms serve clients through a network of more than 85 offices

in over 25 countries.

2 0 2 1 I M PA C T H I G H L I G H T S

Robert Half focuses on key environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities that address the challenges we face as a business and as part of the global community. Our results for 2021 underscore our commitment to our people and our values.

55%

33%

$6M

DIVERSITY

Women in our global internal workforce

Individuals from historically underrepresented groups in our U.S. internal workforce (an increase of 2.7% from 2020)

COMMUNITY

Nearly $6 million in total community investment around the globe by Robert Half and Protiviti, including corporate contributions to nonprofit partners, matching gifts and employees' volunteer time

85%

EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT

Internal employees who said

Robert Half and Protiviti are great

places to work

42%

SUPPLIER INCLUSION

Total U.S. supplier spend supporting

small and diverse businesses

I N D U S T R Y R E C O G N I T I O N

Robert Half is an industry leader recognized both as an employer of choice and for its commitment to innovation, social responsibility and sustainability. We have received numerous accolades, including:

Barron's and Forbes award logos are reprinted with permission of Barron's and Forbes.

From FORTUNE, ©2022 FORTUNE Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. FORTUNE and World's Most Admired

Companies are registered trademarks of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and FORTUNE Media IP

Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Robert Half International Inc. and Protiviti Inc.

1 2021 ANNUAL REPORT | ROBERT HALF

S E L E C T E D F I N A N C I A L D A T A

(in millions, except per share amounts)

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31,

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

INCOME

STATEMENT

Service revenues

$

6,461.4

$

5,109.0

$

6,074.4

$

5,800.3

$

5,266.8

$

5,250.4

$

5,094.9

$

4,695.0

$

4,245.9

$

4,111.2

$

3,777.0

Net income

$

598.6

$

306.3

$

454.4

$

434.3

$

290.6

$

343.4

$

357.8

$

305.9

$

252.2

$

209.9

$

149.9

Diluted net income per

$

5.36

$

2.70

$

3.90

$

3.57

$

2.33

$

2.67

$

2.69

$

2.26

$

1.83

$

1.50

$

1.04

share, as reported

Diluted shares

111.7

113.3

116.4

121.6

124.9

128.8

132.9

135.5

137.6

139.4

141.8

Dividends declared per

$

1.52

$

1.36

$

1.24

$

1.12

$

.96

$

.88

$

.80

$

.72

$

.64

$

.60

$

.56

share

CASH FLOWS

Capital expenditures*

$

67.9

$

66.6

$

89.8

$

42.5

$

40.8

$

83.0

$

75.1

$

62.8

$

53.7

$

50.1

$

56.5

Net cash flows before

$

515.5

$

606.0

$

417.5

$

483.8

$

374.5

$

329.8

$

320.3

$

252.1

$

211.4

$

216.2

$

192.9

financing activities

Repurchase of common

$

287.7

$

159.2

$

277.5

$

353.5

$

231.7

$

176.0

$

271.1

$

153.8

$

168.0

$

176.8

$

168.1

stock

Dividends paid

$

170.6

$

155.9

$

145.6

$

136.4

$

121.0

$

114.2

$

107.6

$

97.6

$

89.2

$

84.1

$

80.3

BALANCE SHEET

Accounts receivable, net

$

984.7

$

714.2

$

832.8

$

794.4

$

732.4

$

703.2

$

704.6

$

657.7

$

551.9

$

512.9

$

493.3

Total assets

$

2,952.4

$

2,557.4

$

2,311.4

$

1,903.1

$

1,867.5

$

1,778.0

$

1,671.0

$

1,620.8

$

1,497.7

$

1,367.0

$

1,297.4

Stockholders' equity

$

1,381.1

$

1,205.3

$

1,143.7

$

1,063.2

$

1,105.3

$

1,086.6

$

1,003.8

$

979.9

$

919.6

$

842.0

$

800.5

  • Capital expenditures for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 include capitalized cloud computing implementation costs.

2 2021 ANNUAL REPORT | ROBERT HALF

Total Assets

(as of December 31, 2021):

$3.0

BILLION

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Service Revenues:

Diluted Net Income

Dividends Declared

Per Share:

Per Share:

$6.5

$5.36

$1.52

BILLION

3 2021 ANNUAL REPORT | ROBERT HALF

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 17:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
