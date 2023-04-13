Robert Half International : 2021 Annual Report

Robert Half has more than 320 staffing locations worldwide, including 85 locations in 17 countries outside the United States.
A B O U T U S
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm. Our mission is to positively change people's lives by finding them rewarding work and to assist businesses in locating the talent they need to succeed. Our consulting and internal audit business, Protiviti, helps companies solve increasingly complex business challenges, often through managed solutions where our staffing operations and Protiviti work together.
Robert Half is widely recognized and respected in our industry, and we are known as an innovator. Our investments in advanced artificial intelligence- driven recruiting technologies allow us to adapt quickly to a new marketplace, where remote and hybrid work have become commonplace. But
it takes our outstanding people to fully address the talent needs of our clients by providing them with highly skilled and experienced candidates.
We foster a positive, inclusive work environment. We are a socially responsible corporate citizen, and we support our communities, whether we're volunteering our time or donating to deserving causes. Equally important, our organizational culture includes treating each other with respect and embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. We help employees thrive and feel valued and fulfilled in their roles.
Robert Half has more than 320 staffing locations worldwide, including 85 locations in 17 countries outside the United States, serving the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing
and creative. Protiviti and its independently and locally owned Member Firms serve clients through a network of more than 85 offices
in over 25 countries.
2 0 2 1 I M PA C T H I G H L I G H T S
Robert Half focuses on key environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities that address the challenges we face as a business and as part of the global community. Our results for 2021 underscore our commitment to our people and our values.
55%
33%
$6M
DIVERSITY
Women in our global internal workforce
Individuals from historically underrepresented groups in our U.S. internal workforce (an increase of 2.7% from 2020)
COMMUNITY
Nearly $6 million in total community investment around the globe by Robert Half and Protiviti, including corporate contributions to nonprofit partners, matching gifts and employees' volunteer time
85%
EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT
Internal employees who said
Robert Half and Protiviti are great
places to work
42%
SUPPLIER INCLUSION
Total U.S. supplier spend supporting
small and diverse businesses
I N D U S T R Y R E C O G N I T I O N
Robert Half is an industry leader recognized both as an employer of choice and for its commitment to innovation, social responsibility and sustainability. We have received numerous accolades, including:
