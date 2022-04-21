Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Robert Half International, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC

(RHI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/21 01:17:34 pm EDT
116.09 USD   +0.91%
12:55pROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 4 Ways Talent Recruiting Has Changed — for the Better
PU
11:05aROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 10 Tips to Build and Grow a Successful Remote Administrative Team
PU
04/202022 : Legal Hiring Outlook and Hot Practice Areas
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Robert Half International : 4 Ways Talent Recruiting Has Changed — for the Better

04/21/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ryan M. Sutton, District President, Robert Half

Early in my talent recruiting career, I learned the importance of one factor in driving my success: The ability to eliminate obstacles for employers and job candidates early and often.

Two decades later, this still holds true, although we're operating in a much different climate now. The disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and job candidates' changing requirements and expectations are just some factors that make the current hiring environment complex. Proactive recruiters have had to shift their approach to navigate these dynamics, clear more obstacles than ever before, and enable a more effective hiring process.

In short, the pandemic experience has transformed the talent recruiting process - and I do not expect to see a return to the "old ways." Here are four changes that I'm confident are here to stay:

1. Increased reliance on video

The convenience and ease of interviewing by video cannot be overstated. The pandemic forced many of us into remote work situations and accelerated digital transformation in many companies. Even as organizations bring people back to the office - whether permanently or through a hybrid model - video interviews of job candidates continue. Why? They've made the hiring process considerably more efficient, particularly at the final stages.

Delays of several days or more to coordinate in-person meetings - especially at the executive level - have essentially been eliminated. The results: Hiring decisions get made more quickly, and new hires start jobs sooner, which are important considerations for firms competing for in-demand candidates.

2. More thorough front-end assessments

Recruiters must understand the motivations of the candidates we represent: Why specifically are they searching for a new role, and what are their exact requirements?

This is about much more than learning their salary and title expectations. The best candidates may need remote or flexible schedules to accommodate family responsibilities, for example. On the flip side, other job seekers may live in a crowded home without a dedicated workspace and want to work in an office.

Recruiters must know this kind of information from the outset - and stay close to candidates throughout the job search - to find and present the right opportunities.

3. Fewer snap judgments

Before the pandemic, it was relatively common for hiring managers to dismiss applicants quickly if they got the impression they were job hoppers or learned that they were currently unemployed or didn't match all the requirements outlined in the job description.

This lack of flexibility when considering potential hires has always been a frustration for recruiters, as capable candidates may not always appear that way at first glance. Thankfully, this tide has shifted.

Savvy leaders are more open-minded and understanding of the various impacts the pandemic has had on people and their careers. There is also greater awareness now that there is no such thing as a "perfect" candidate. Withholding judgment, showing flexibility, and being willing to have conversations with various applicants give the hiring manager more options, particularly in a tight market.

4. Clearer communication

Clear and frequent communication with candidates is essential to keeping their interest in a potential role. Hiring managers need to show a high level of engagement throughout the process and clarify details from the outset, answering key questions such as:

  • What are all the steps in the selection process?
  • What's the timeline, and how will the candidate be informed of changes?
  • What does the compensation package look like, including benefits and perks?

Today, we're seeing a greater level of understanding and empathy in the talent recruiting process. However, some hiring managers still need the reminder that delays, demands, silence and surprises can all quash interest quickly. Candidates may pull themselves from consideration and share poor experiences on company review sites and elsewhere. So, taking the time to have a conversation with the candidate, whether the news you need to share is good or bad, is time well spent.

These four pandemic-fueled changes have improved the talent recruiting process. These practices, which were adopted out of necessity, are now enabling companies to be more efficient when hiring - giving hiring managers and candidates the ability to make informed decisions more quickly.

Follow Ryan M. Sutton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 16:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
12:55pROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 4 Ways Talent Recruiting Has Changed — for the Better
PU
11:05aROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 10 Tips to Build and Grow a Successful Remote Administrative T..
PU
04/202022 : Legal Hiring Outlook and Hot Practice Areas
PU
04/20ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Reap the Benefits of Being Your Own Boss With Contract Lawyer ..
PU
04/19Robert half announces schedule for first-quarter earnings results and conference call
PR
04/19ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Behavioral Interview Questions and How to Answer Them
PU
04/19TEAM TRUST : The One Element That Can Drive Morale and Retention
PU
04/18ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 5 Ways to Develop Your Workplace Collaboration Skills
PU
04/18BACK TO SCHOOL : 4 Campus Recruiting Trends for 2022
PU
04/13ADVANCING DEI IN THE WORKPLACE : Q&A With Alfredo Mendez, Vice President of Experience and..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 277 M - -
Net income 2022 664 M - -
Net cash 2022 612 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 12 546 M 12 546 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 14 600
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 115,04 $
Average target price 109,55 $
Spread / Average Target -4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cornelius Buckley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harold M. Messmer Executive Chairman
James C. Johnson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher M. Hoffmann Senior VP, Head-Business Operations & Law
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC1.42%12 546
RANDSTAD N.V.-12.19%10 477
ADECCO GROUP AG-16.31%7 159
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-1.41%5 135
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.09%4 816
51JOB, INC.23.36%4 071