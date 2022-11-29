Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Robert Half International, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC

(RHI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:51 2022-11-29 am EST
76.65 USD   +0.82%
10:21aRobert Half International : 7 Signs an Interview Went Well
PU
11/23ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/17Protiviti Named a Select Partner for New Microsoft Supply Chain Platform
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Robert Half International : 7 Signs an Interview Went Well

11/29/2022 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
By Robert Halfon November 29, 2022 at 9:00am

Your last job interview went great - at least, you think that it did. You addressed all the questions smoothly, and thought you did a masterful job explaining how your skills and experience match the company's needs. You even shared a laugh about the strange things dogs do after realizing you and the hiring manager both have furry friends at home. Everything indicates you rocked the interview, but what, exactly, are the signs an interview went well?

After your initial feelings of relief and pride following a solid job interview performance start to fade, it is all too easy to begin doubting yourself. You worry that maybe you paused too long before answering the question, "Why do you want to work here?" And was that joke about the dog park actually funny? Can you know for sure if you made as strong an impression as you think (and was that impression a positive one)?

Instead of spending any more time worrying and self-critiquing, take a look at the following seven signs an interview went well and gain more confidence that you really did shine:

1. The interview ran longer than planned

The interview schedule is usually a tight fit, with job candidates slotted in between existing meetings and other commitments. If the interview ran over by more than a few minutes, it's typically a good sign. It indicates the interviewer liked what you said and had more questions.

2. You felt a rapport with the interviewer

This is another one of the keysigns an interview went well. Typically, you can sense when you click with someone. The conversation flows a little more smoothly. Your witty comments are greeted with a smile or laugh. If it felt like the interviewer could be an old friend, that's a clear sign the job interview went well. It's also an excellent indication that you'd mesh well with the company's work environment.

3. The interviewer had positive body language

Not sure if you developed rapport or not? How would you evaluate your interviewer's body language? Smiling, making eye contact and taking time to listen thoughtfully to your responses are all signs the interviewer was engaged and interested in you and what you were saying.

GET HELP FINDING A JOB

4. You were asked about other job prospects

When interviewers ask whether you're interviewing for jobs elsewhere, they're trying to get an idea of how quickly they need to move you to the next stage of the hiring process. They may be feeling pressure to prevent you from slipping away to another company. If they scheduled the second interview before ending the first or indicated that they would be contacting you promptly about setting a follow-up, then you're in consideration for the position.

5. You were invited to meet others in the company

You know an interview went well when you were introduced to people who weren't on the schedule. That would mean you were being evaluated as a potential colleague. If that happens again in a future interview, be friendly to everyone you meet so you also make a good impression on them. Also, use the opportunity to ask questions to get a better sense of the corporate culture and whether these are people you think you could work with each day.

6. You were encouraged to stay in touch

If, after your first interview, the hiring manager says, "Here's my direct line and email address; don't hesitate to contact me if you have any questions," it likely means you're on track for a second interview. Statements like, "Let me know if you're called to interview anywhere else" or "Be sure to contact me if you receive an offer from another employer" would indicate serious interest on the hiring manager's part.

7. You were asked for references

If this request occurs after your first interview, it means the company was seriously impressed and is looking to fast-track the hiring process. That's why it's good advice to line up a strong roster of professional references before the interview, so these valued contacts know you are interviewing and will be ready to take calls from potential employers.

While there are no guarantees that your first interview will lead to a second interview, or that your second interview will lead to a job offer, the seven signs outlined above are a good indication that you did deliver a standout performance as a contender. So, don't be discouraged if it turns out you don't get the job. If you really like the company, stay in touch. Ask for feedback from the hiring manager. And when another opportunity with the organization arises that interests you, don't hesitate to apply.

Attachments

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 15:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
10:21aRobert Half International : 7 Signs an Interview Went Well
PU
11/23ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/17Protiviti Named a Select Partner for New Microsoft Supply Chain Platform
PR
11/16Robert Half International : Investor Presentation, Nov. 17, 2022
PU
11/15Insider Sell: Robert Half International
MT
11/11Hiring Our Heroes : How Robert Half Helps Veterans Find Fulfilling Jobs
PU
11/09Robert Half International : How to Hire a Senior Accountant, Count the Ways!
PU
11/07Robert Half International : 6 Things You Need to Know About Employee Resignation
PU
11/03Robert Half Raises $300,000 for Nonprofits During Annual Suit Drive
PR
11/02Robert Half Named to Forbes' List of World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2022
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 251 M - -
Net income 2022 657 M - -
Net cash 2022 624 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 8 116 M 8 116 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 14 600
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 76,03 $
Average target price 74,82 $
Spread / Average Target -1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cornelius Buckley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harold M. Messmer Executive Chairman
James C. Johnson Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Christopher M. Hoffmann Senior VP, Head-Business Operations & Law
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-30.23%8 116
RANDSTAD N.V.-6.63%10 645
ADECCO GROUP AG-30.17%5 671
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.39%5 230
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-9.31%4 382
CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.28.10%1 326