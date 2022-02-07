Log in
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RHI)
  Report
Robert Half International : 7 Things Employers Look for When Hiring Payroll Specialists

02/07/2022 | 01:20pm EST
Businesses need operational support staff to process payroll, distribute paychecks, prepare statements and help ensure compliance with regulatory mandates. And according to Robert Half's latest Salary Guide, payroll specialist is one of the hottest jobs in accounting and finance this year.

What types of skills, credentials , expertise and experience are employers looking for in today's payroll specialists, generally? If you're in the market for a payroll specialist job, the following seven things can help you catch a hiring manger's eye no matter where you are on the payroll career path :

1. Payroll certifications

The American Payroll Association (APA) offers two types of certification for payroll professionals: the Fundamental Payroll Certification (FPC) and the Certified Payroll Professional (CPP).

The FPC is for entry-level staff, and the coursework for this certification gives a thorough introduction to this field. FPC holders are ideal candidates as payroll clerks or other mid- to entry-level positions. (Learn more about the FPC here.)

For managerial positions and more complex payroll roles, a CPP can help you stand out. This advanced certification requires previous experience in the field and in-depth knowledge of core concepts such as employment taxes, employee benefits and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). CPP holders have also demonstrated their knowledge of paycheck calculations, payroll systems and payroll administration. (Get more details on the CPP here.)

2. Payroll software experience

Most payroll platforms are complex. There can be quite a bit of variation from one system to another, and those skills aren't always transferable. For example, a payroll specialists who has extensive experience using ADP Workforce Now for payroll processing may not be able to transition smoothly to Kronos Workforce Ready without training.

The good news for payroll job seekers is that the hiring market for payroll specialists is very competitive right now. So, many employers are willing to consider recruiting candidates who haven't worked with their company's particular payroll platform but show an aptitude for learning new software quickly.

3. Other software skills

In addition to payroll software knowledge, most employers seek candidates who are adept at using Microsoft Office software, especially Excel, Word and Outlook. Some payroll experts' roles overlap with accounting, especially in smaller businesses, making proficiency in QuickBooks or Quicken an asset.

And, of course, because so much of reporting and payment processing has moved online, you should be comfortable working with cloud-based applications. Also, the ability to use remote communication and collaboration tools, like videoconferencing, as needed in the course of your everyday work is a must. Even if you don't work off-site, many of your colleagues might.

4. Understanding of compliance

The regulatory landscape surrounding payroll and benefits is complex. Besides the FLSA, there's the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA), Federal Unemployment Tax Act (FUTA), Affordable Care Act (ACA), data protection rules and a host of state and city ordinances to consider. Remote and hybrid work arrangements can also present multistate payroll compliance issues.

While modern payroll technology platforms can help you navigate compliance issues, they're not foolproof. That's why many employers want to hire payroll staff who understand the rules and know how to put them into practice. So, during the interview stage for payroll jobs, be prepared to answer questions about compliance and demonstrate your familiarity with key rules and regulations.

5. Attention to detail

Payroll staff members, whether they're an entry-level payroll clerk or a payroll administrator, can't afford to make mistakes. Be assured that employers will want to evaluate your commitment to delivering accurate, high-quality work, as the business can't accept anything less.

6. Data analysis skills

Software systems handle a lot of the functional and routine work in the finance department today. As a result, many accounting and finance professionals - including payroll staff - now have more time to focus on data analysis and business strategy initiatives. That's why many employers are looking to recruit professionals who have a strong background in or aptitude for working with data.

7. Customer service abilities

The payroll department's clients may be internal, but today's payroll pros still need a finely tuned customer service mindset. Payroll specialists should strive to provide prompt and courteous responses to phone and email queries about payroll issues and be quick to offer assistance when employees have trouble navigating the self-service portal.

To gauge a payroll candidate's customer-service orientation, which includes being diplomatic and showing empathy, hiring managers will use interview questions such as, "How do you deal with an employee who's angry about garnishments?" and "Would you say you're more of a numbers person or a people person?"

The attributes outlined should give you a better idea of what many employers seek in today's payroll specialists. Every role will have specific education and skill requirements outlined in the job description, of course. But if you can bring even more to the table - from in-demand credentials to data analysis skills - you won't likely need to wait long to secure a payroll job with a great salary.

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 18:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
