    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RHI)
  Report
Robert Half International : Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

09/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
As global organizations, Robert Half and Protiviti have a long history of honoring diversity and promoting equity and inclusion. We continue to advance inclusion across the enterprise and in the communities where we live and work. We are committed to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace and community.

During National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated in the U.S. each year from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Robert Half and Protiviti will celebrate our Hispanic/Latinx employees and allies by supporting our Employee Network Groups, Somos Familia and Latin Hispanic Employee Network Group (LHENG) in a variety of activities including a charity walk, book club and live event featuring the CEO of the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA).

National Hispanic Heritage Month highlights Hispanic/Latinx Americans whose ancestors were from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It also celebrates the independence days of several countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua on Sept. 15; Mexico on Sept. 16; and Chile on Sept. 18.

Robert Half and Protiviti are proud strategic partners of the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA), which provides networking and professional development opportunities for Hispanic /Latinx professionals and students, and are sponsors of the annual ALPFA convention. Robert Half is also a sponsor of the Hispanic National Bar Association annual convention.

We celebrate diversity and benefit from different ideas, viewpoints and talents. All gender identities, ages, races, ethnicities and religions - as well as experience, education and skills - are valued here. It's important for us to amplify diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences.

If you're interested in working for a company that values diversity, equity and inclusion, visit our careers page and view our current job openings

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 308 M - -
Net income 2021 565 M - -
Net cash 2021 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 1,49%
Capitalization 11 219 M 11 219 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 97,1%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 101,79 $
Average target price 91,64 $
Spread / Average Target -9,98%
Managers and Directors
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cornelius Buckley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harold M. Messmer Executive Chairman
James C. Johnson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher M. Hoffmann Senior VP, Head-Business Operations & Law
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.64.45%11 219
RANDSTAD N.V.12.62%13 042
ADECCO GROUP AG-19.76%8 707
MANPOWERGROUP INC.30.31%6 373
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.51.96%5 934
51JOB, INC.3.24%5 458