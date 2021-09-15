Robert Half International : Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

As global organizations, Robert Half and Protiviti have a long history of honoring diversity and promoting equity and inclusion. We continue to advance inclusion across the enterprise and in the communities where we live and work. We are committed to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace and community.

During National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated in the U.S. each year from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Robert Half and Protiviti will celebrate our Hispanic/Latinx employees and allies by supporting our Employee Network Groups, Somos Familia and Latin Hispanic Employee Network Group (LHENG) in a variety of activities including a charity walk, book club and live event featuring the CEO of the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA).

National Hispanic Heritage Month highlights Hispanic/Latinx Americans whose ancestors were from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It also celebrates the independence days of several countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua on Sept. 15; Mexico on Sept. 16; and Chile on Sept. 18.

Robert Half and Protiviti are proud strategic partners of the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA), which provides networking and professional development opportunities for Hispanic /Latinx professionals and students, and are sponsors of the annual ALPFA convention. Robert Half is also a sponsor of the Hispanic National Bar Association annual convention.

We celebrate diversity and benefit from different ideas, viewpoints and talents. All gender identities, ages, races, ethnicities and religions - as well as experience, education and skills - are valued here. It's important for us to amplify diverse and underrepresented voices and experiences.

