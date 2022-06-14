Robert Half International : How Robert Half Is Leading With Integrity

By M. Keith Waddell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Half

In today's world, with its many challenges and crises, we know that we must continue our journey to integrate social responsibility and sustainability throughout our business and in the communities where we live and work. In 2021, Robert Half continued to find new ways to deliver on environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities, culminating in the release of Leading With Integrity, our 2021 ESG report.

ESG represents three areas for risks and opportunities that stakeholders expect companies to address through programs, policies and services:

Environmental - How the company performs as a steward of nature.

Social - How the company manages relations with employees, customers, suppliers and communities.

Governance - How the company's leadership, board and shareholder rights are examined and structured. This includes how the company upholds data privacy and security.

We historically shared ESG progress through our Corporate Citizenship Report every two years. However, with the increasing importance and focus on ESG matters, we are moving to an annual cadence of reporting.

Our 2021 report includes details about how we are living our values, engaging in our communities and making meaningful progress in our sustainability commitments.

Here are a few highlights from 2021:

85% of our workforce said Robert Half and Protiviti are great places to work.



Our artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology provided more than 10 million job recommendations to job seekers in each month of 2021.



Robert Half and Protiviti contributed nearly $6 million in total community investment around the globe, including our corporate contributions to nonprofit partners, matching gifts and volunteer time.



42% of our U.S. supplier spend supported small and diverse businesses.

I invite you to read further about our recent accomplishments. You can access the 2021 ESG report on our website and learn more about ESG and implementing an ESG program on our blog:

M. Keith Waddell is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Robert Half, the world'sfirst and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, with more than 400 locations worldwide.