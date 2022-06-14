Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Robert Half International, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC

(RHI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:02 2022-06-14 pm EDT
81.44 USD   +1.08%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Robert Half International : How Robert Half Is Leading With Integrity

06/14/2022 | 11:43am EDT
By M. Keith Waddell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Half

In today's world, with its many challenges and crises, we know that we must continue our journey to integrate social responsibility and sustainability throughout our business and in the communities where we live and work. In 2021, Robert Half continued to find new ways to deliver on environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities, culminating in the release of Leading With Integrity, our 2021 ESG report.

ESG represents three areas for risks and opportunities that stakeholders expect companies to address through programs, policies and services:

  1. Environmental - How the company performs as a steward of nature.
  2. Social - How the company manages relations with employees, customers, suppliers and communities.
  3. Governance - How the company's leadership, board and shareholder rights are examined and structured. This includes how the company upholds data privacy and security.

We historically shared ESG progress through our Corporate Citizenship Report every two years. However, with the increasing importance and focus on ESG matters, we are moving to an annual cadence of reporting.

Our 2021 report includes details about how we are living our values, engaging in our communities and making meaningful progress in our sustainability commitments.

Here are a few highlights from 2021:

  • 85% of our workforce said Robert Half and Protiviti are great places to work.
  • Our artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology provided more than 10 million job recommendations to job seekers in each month of 2021.
  • Robert Half and Protiviti contributed nearly $6 million in total community investment around the globe, including our corporate contributions to nonprofit partners, matching gifts and volunteer time.
  • 42% of our U.S. supplier spend supported small and diverse businesses.

I invite you to read further about our recent accomplishments. You can access the 2021 ESG report on our website and learn more about ESG and implementing an ESG program on our blog:

M. Keith Waddell is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Robert Half, the world'sfirst and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, with more than 400 locations worldwide.

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 15:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 566 M - -
Net income 2022 690 M - -
Net cash 2022 801 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 8 763 M 8 763 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 14 600
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 80,57 $
Average target price 105,64 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cornelius Buckley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harold M. Messmer Executive Chairman
James C. Johnson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher M. Hoffmann Senior VP, Head-Business Operations & Law
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-24.14%8 763
RANDSTAD N.V.-19.22%9 249
ADECCO GROUP AG-27.75%5 870
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-14.88%4 133
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-30.30%4 001
STERLING CHECK CORP.-24.38%1 493