Robert Half International : How to Grow Your Career and Maintain Your License as a CPA

Becoming a CPA takes motivation and hard work. You know that; you have your CPA license. However, that's not the end of the story. Regardless of the state you live in, your license will expire at some point. You'll need to renew it to keep it valid - and help you remain current on the latest trends and issues in accounting. Ultimately, it may lead to career advancement.

First, though, you should know the basics of CPA license renewal.

Understanding CPA licensing

Renewing your CPA license is vital to the industry. Businesses and individuals hire licensed CPAs because they want assurance that their finances are handled by a trustworthy person with industry expertise. They need to feel secure that they will be compliant with all regulations and their money is being handled properly.

However, regulations and processes change, and every jurisdiction imposes renewal requirements that include completing a designated number of Continuing Professional Education (CPE) courses. This is imposed as it's imperative that CPAs have up-to-date skills and education, so their clients can trust them.

Renewing your CPA license

Each of the 55 license-granting jurisdictions in the 50 states (along with Washington, D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Mariana Islands) has established its own CPA license renewal regulations. Most require renewal every one to two years. In addition to paying a fee - $50 to $150 for most states - you'll need to provide proof that you've completed approximately 40 hours of CPE per year.

Some states - California, for example - have stricter and more detailed CPE requirements. There, you must complete at least 80 hours of CPE every two years, and a specific number of hours must include certain courses, depending on your accounting specialty. Contact your state's board of accountancy to find the specific requirements for your state.

Keeping your CPA license current

Maintaining your license so that it doesn't lapse and impede your career aspirations takes planning and effort. Check out the CPA license renewal dates for your state and add them to your calendar. Working with an educational partner like Becker and creating a detailed plan that helps you fulfill all the requirements before the renewal date occurs can help you proceed with less stress.

If you wait until the last minute to complete your CPE requirements, you're likely to feel pressured. Take courses throughout the year on your own schedule to help you learn and retain this important knowledge. If you're looking to earn CPE credits approved for CPA license renewal, Becker is a top resource. With an ever-expanding catalog of more than 1,700 on-demand courses and 1,000+ webcasts, Becker provides you with the information you need to stay current on issues critical to today's accounting professionals.

Choosing the right partners

Robert Half and Becker are your trusted partners for talent solutions, continued education and getting the resources that help you take on the evolving future.

For more than 60 years, Becker has been the leader accountants trust to help them stay current with the latest industry content. Becker's CPE courses feature a constantly growing catalog of trending CPA and CPE topics written and taught by industry veterans. The flexible, on-demand options and learning formats fit your lifestyle and preferred way to learn.

From CPAs to CMAs, unlicensed tax preparers to independent practitioners, CPAs continuing their education and more, Becker is committed to providing the accounting community with the best online CPE courses to improve and enhance their skills so they can better serve their clients and staff.

Once you have upskilled with Becker CPE, not only will you have what you need to renew your CPA license, but you will also be more confident when looking for your next professional role - or looking for top talent to fill positions in your organization.

That's where Robert Half comes in, with recruiting specialists who can use their expertise and AI-based matching technology to find your next role - or next candidate. Robert Half covers all types of finance and accounting roles, from contract and temporary to full-time, and from early and midcareer to executive-level professionals.

For more information about CPA and CMA licensing and high-quality CPE content, contact Becker and watch your career grow!