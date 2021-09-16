Robert Half International : How to Hire Customer Service Specialists Who Work Remotely

Some organizations - healthcare suppliers, mortgage lenders, nonprofits, government agencies and more - saw a significant uptick in demand for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the roles these employers needed to hire for were customer service specialists, including call center reps.

As things stand, this is an ongoing trend. Robert Half's Salary Guide finds that call center staff and customer service specialists are among the hottest jobs in administrative and customer support. To thrive in this competitive business landscape, companies need to hire customer service specialists who meet or exceed industry standards.

But that doesn't mean these professionals are easy to hire.

Another challenge is that many companies still require team members to work from home. You won't be able to meet candidates in the office for in-person interviews, and many will be expected to offer remote customer service from day one.

Here's an overview of several common customer service roles, salaries, interview questions to ask, and tips to streamline the process of hiring remote employees.

A critical first step you should take to hire customer service specialists is to create or update your job descriptions to ensure they contain the key details, duties and responsibilities of the respective role. Make certain they accurately reflect the kind of workers you want most. If you then include keywords from the job description in the job posting, you'll increase your chances of attracting candidates with the desired skills and experience.

While every company is different, here are four examples of customer service positions and their typical job duties:

Performs data entry

Receives and places telephone calls (or if online, receives or offers chat communications)

Handles questions, provides information, troubleshoots and resolves issues

Handles the responsibilities mentioned above

Manages database records

Acts as a resource for customer service escalations to a problem

Provides status reports of issues and resolutions

May train and/or supervise employees

For inbound call centers, responds to customer inquiries, processes orders and routes calls to appropriate departments

For outbound call centers, calls on businesses and consumers - with or without an existing account - to offer products and services, obtains customer information and produces leads

Manages a high volume of calls

Along with the duties of a call center specialist, this position must also have a deeper knowledge of accounts, products and services, and more work experience

Proactively communicates with prospective customers and clients

Upsells to existing accounts

May provide training and/or management of a call center team

Customer service professionals should have a solid understanding of all the company's products and services. They should also be savvy at data entry paired with interpersonal skills, which are crucial in this role. These specialists should be great communicators so they can handle customer questions and concerns with a professional demeanor. If there's a chance applicants will start the job remotely but move to an office in the future, you also need to assess their flexibility and resilience.

Job interviews are predominately conducted remotely now, and because many customer service and call center jobs are already remote by nature, interviewing job seekers by phone or video are ideal ways to assess their communication abilities and professionalism, key competencies needed to achieve success in the role.

Here are some questions to ask yourself during the interview:

How is their demeanor during the interview?

Are they polite, and do they listen closely to your questions and try to answer them fully?

Do they ask additional questions of their own if they need more clarity?

In addition to assessing their communication skills and professionalism, here are a few questions to ask customer service specialist candidates, with added considerations.

Can you tell me about a time when you've experienced great customer service? Does the candidate emphasize a quick resolution to a problem or warmth and empathy? Because everyone has a different idea of what constitutes good service, asking this question will help you determine if this candidate is a fit for your company's approach to the job.

How have you dealt with frustrated callers? Dissatisfied callers are a major aspect of the job, so it's important to find out how the candidate approaches them. How would they diffuse the situation? What's the most important thing to do when you first get a call from someone who is upset?

What do you know about our product or service? Does their reply indicate they have researched your firm to prepare for the interview? While a job seeker doesn't have to be an expert on your products or services, they should have a solid understanding of them.

By hiring skilled customer service specialists, your company can continue to offer exceptional service while managing higher volumes of customer outreach.