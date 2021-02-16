Robert Half International : How to Hire a Human Resources Specialist

As more time-strapped managers realize that wooing great job candidates can still take significant time and effort today, many organizations are adding human resources professionals to their teams to help with the recruiting process.

Human resources specialists support recruiting, onboarding and talent management programs. In addition, they may take responsibility for employee engagement, create wellness initiatives, and develop training and team-building programs.

With this focus on people management, it's essential to find skilled human resources specialists for your company. So, what HR roles should you spotlight now in your hiring, and how do you attract great candidates? Here's what you need to know:

Human resources specialist roles and salaries

Keep in mind that to attract strong candidates, it's crucial to offer salary and benefits that are on par with industry trends. Here are three common HR specialist roles, along with their responsibilities and the starting salaries you can expect to pay for each position.

HR assistant - These employees take on critical functions in the hiring process, including conducting internet research to identify potential candidates, scheduling interviews and interviewing applicants by phone. They may also review resumes, help plan new employee orientation programs and maintain employee records. The 2021 OfficeTeam Salary Guide lists the starting salary midpoint (or median national salary) for HR assistants as $37,500.

Use our Salary Calculatorto find out what HR specialists expect to earn in your city.

When to hire a human resources specialist

Determining the right time to bring in specialized HR professionals depends on the needs, schedules and budget of your organization. Also, depending on your industry and market, you might find different types of expertise in demand.

Here are just a few examples of when and where a human resources specialist can benefit your company:

High workloads - If the amount of work is increasing at your organization, new employees or project professionals may be required to handle the additional responsibilities. That's a sign you'll need a human resources specialist to help with hiring, rolling out updated benefits packages or new employee programs, especially if you're creating and staffing multiple roles.

How to find your best hires

Because of the competition for HR gurus, strategy is key when staffing these positions. As you search, keep the following tips in mind:

Be specific - Knowing how to write compelling job description can give you a springboard to identify candidates who match your specific requirements. Job descriptions should contain an overview of all the relevant skills and experience you're seeking. Provide the role's broadest responsibility, function or priority within the company. Include an overview of expectations for the person who fills the HR role, the immediate and longer-term objectives, and define what constitutes outstanding performance. Be as clear as possible, so that the candidate understands the job's responsibilities and the criteria for success.

One of the easiest and most effective ways to find human resources specialists is to work with a staffing agency. Recruiting experts have the experience and connections to help you locate skilled HR professionals quickly.