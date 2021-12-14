Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Robert Half International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Robert Half International : Job Search Plans Among U.S. Workers

12/14/2021 | 01:28pm EST
For many workers, it'll be out with the old job, in with a new one come 2022, research from Robert Half shows. The biannual Job Optimism Survey of more than 2,400 professionals tracks worker sentiment on current and future career prospects and reveals key implications for employers.

Companies that offer remote work options and provide a positive candidate experience will have the best chance of hiring top talent. If you're trying to bring in or hold on to skilled talent, here are additional tips for how to make sense of this chaotic hiring market - and gain a competitive advantage in the process.

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 18:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 394 M - -
Net income 2021 589 M - -
Net cash 2021 501 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 11 774 M 11 774 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 107,55 $
Average target price 102,40 $
Spread / Average Target -4,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cornelius Buckley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harold M. Messmer Executive Chairman
James C. Johnson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher M. Hoffmann Senior VP, Head-Business Operations & Law
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.75.34%11 774
RANDSTAD N.V.6.80%11 812
ADECCO GROUP AG-25.14%8 348
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.82.70%6 940
MANPOWERGROUP INC.4.82%5 064
51JOB, INC.-28.73%3 292