Robert Half International : Job Search Plans Among U.S. Workers

For many workers, it'll be out with the old job, in with a new one come 2022, research from Robert Half shows. The biannual Job Optimism Survey of more than 2,400 professionals tracks worker sentiment on current and future career prospects and reveals key implications for employers.

Companies that offer remote work options and provide a positive candidate experience will have the best chance of hiring top talent. If you're trying to bring in or hold on to skilled talent, here are additional tips for how to make sense of this chaotic hiring market - and gain a competitive advantage in the process.