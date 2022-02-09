Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Robert Half International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Robert Half International : Job Search Tips for People (Who Want to Keep On) Working Remotely

02/09/2022 | 02:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

If the pandemic comes with a silver lining, it's got to be making companies aware that their employees can work remotely and still be productive - and in many cases - more productive.

For their part, workers remain jazzed about the prospect. Many professionals have decided that remote work is their preferred full-time option and have adjusted their job search strategies accordingly. In a survey we conducted for the Salary Guide From Robert Half, 75% of respondents said they want to work remotely at least part of the time.

If remote work is on your radar, here are some tips for finding the right position.

Refining your remote work job search

First, decide what your ideal work schedule looks like. Do you want or need to work from home full time, or would a hybrid arrangement combining office and remote days meet your requirements?

Then consider your deal breakers and potential compromises. Let's say you're looking for a fully remote position and see your dream job advertised as hybrid only. Would you consider it? Conversely, could you settle for a non-dream position that offered other kinds of flexibility, such as flextime and windowed work?

Once you've settled on your priorities, you're ready to start your job search. Visit online job boards, but keep in mind that not all sites are optimized for remote opportunities. You may have to do some creative filtering in your search. You can look for things like "100% remote" or "remote companies" to start with, then narrow your search by your area of expertise. If a job posting doesn't mention remote work at all, the firm probably doesn't offer it.

These aren't normal times, though, and you may need to dig deeper than the usual job boards. Good sources include FlexJobs, AngelList and Remotive, which focus on jobs that can be done remotely.

Remember that a company could have a top-notch remote-work policy that meets all your needs and still be the wrong choice for you. Organizational culture permeates an entire workforce, on-site, hybrid or remote, so you still need to do your background research to assess whether a company's values and principles align with your own.

Tips for applying

Once you've found a role that's right for you, it's time to start drafting your application. Highlight the skills (both technical and soft) that have made you successful in remote or hybrid situations in the past, plus any previous experience working as part of a dispersed team.

Warning: Don't emphasize your remote working prowess at the expense of skills the employer is most interested in. If the job post lists advanced Excel and experience with cloud-based tools as the must-have skills, lead with those.

What if the job isn't remote?

What if you find the perfect position, but it isn't remote? Should you apply and then ask the company to tweak the job spec to meet your needs?

The truth is, this is probably a waste of your time and the employer's. If the job posting clearly states that the position is office only, asking the firm to bend to your preferences may simply convey to them that you didn't read the job posting. However, if the company advertises flexibility in the listing or touts flexible work as an employee benefit, feel free to start a conversation.

If you're looking for a position that lets you work remotely, your timing is good. There are plenty of remote jobs out there, and more and more organizations are embracing remote and hybrid policies.

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 19:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
02:39pROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Job Search Tips for People (Who Want to Keep On) Working Remot..
PU
02/08ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : The Benefits and Perks Most Important to Workers in 2022
PU
02/07ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 7 Things Employers Look for When Hiring Payroll Specialists
PU
02/07ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 7 Ways to Reduce Workplace Stress for Accounting and Finance S..
PU
02/04ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : How to Answer, ‘Tell Me About Yourself,' in a Job Interv..
PU
02/04ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 7 Ways to Support Employee Career Advancement
PU
02/04JANUARY 2022 JOBS REPORT : Employers Add 467,000 Jobs
PU
02/03ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Tips for Conducting a Remote Interview
PU
02/02Robert Half Named to FORTUNE's "Most Admired Companies" List for 25th Consecutive Year
PR
02/02ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : The New Learning Culture for Remote and Hybrid Workforces
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 394 M - -
Net income 2021 589 M - -
Net cash 2021 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 13 427 M 13 427 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 122,65 $
Average target price 108,20 $
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cornelius Buckley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harold M. Messmer Executive Chairman
James C. Johnson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher M. Hoffmann Senior VP, Head-Business Operations & Law
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.6.94%13 427
RANDSTAD N.V.2.33%12 905
ADECCO GROUP AG-0.77%8 688
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.73%6 013
MANPOWERGROUP INC.9.42%5 994
51JOB, INC.-5.52%3 097