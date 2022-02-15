Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Robert Half International, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC

(RHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Robert Half International : Looking for a Compliance Job? Demand is High in the Legal Field

02/15/2022 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The past couple of years has seen a flurry of important new legislation affecting employers as the federal government tackles the COVID-19 pandemic and other matters. In this increasingly complex regulatory environment, hiring managers in the legal field are on the lookout for compliance specialists who conduct research on regulations, identify potential issues, and develop compliance policies and procedures.

Finding such professionals isn't easy. According to Robert Half's latest Demand for Skilled Talent report, compliance jobs are among the most challenging for legal departments to hire for. From a candidate's point of view, that means there's never been a better time to look for a compliance job in this domain.

Opportunities for compliance job candidates

If this sounds interesting to you - or if you're already in compliance and are looking to advance your career - here are four hot compliance jobs you might consider, along with median starting salaries from the Robert Half Salary Guide.

Compliance director

The compliance director's job is to minimize risk by ensuring the company complies with government legislation, including the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Affordable Care Act (modified and expanded under ARPA). They may also be responsible for developing and maintaining the organization's code of ethics. Good compliance directors and managers build working relationships with their local, state and federal regulators, giving them opportunities to hear about rule changes in advance.

Depending on the size of the organization, the compliance director may lead a full compliance administration team, which might include a compliance manager and one or more compliance analysts.

Salary: The median starting salary for a compliance director with 10+ years' experience is $132,750.

Compliance manager

Like the compliance director, a compliance manager is tasked with ensuring the company complies with federal, state and industry regulations and standards. Additionally, the compliance manager often develops, communicates and regulates the company's standards for legal and ethical conduct. This might include staff training and internal communications, as well as pinpointing possible areas of compliance risk. A compliance manager may also manage one or more compliance analysts.

Salary: The median starting salary for a compliance manager with 7-9 years' experience is $100,250.

Compliance analyst

If you're relatively new to the compliance field, you might consider exploring a role as a compliance analyst. These specialists are generally responsible for researching compliance rules and regulations, identifying potential compliance issues and weaknesses at the company, and collecting and analyzing relevant information. The compliance analyst usually reports to the compliance manager or director.

Salary: The median starting salary for a compliance analyst with 4-6 years' experience is $83,250. For an entry-level or early-career analyst, it's $77,000.

Compliance paralegal

If you're currently a paralegal or legal assistant, you might consider exploring a paralegal career in the compliance field. Companies are actively seeking paralegals with experience in compliance, and those with specialized knowledge can command higher starting compensation. If you take on a paralegal career in a corporate compliance department, you can expect to support compliance managers and analysts by ensuring the company meets various mandates and regulations. You should also get the chance to learn the latest generation of compliance management software, which organizations use to collect and analyze compliance data.

Salary: The median starting salary for a midlevel paralegal with 4-6 years' experience is $63,750, with upward potential if you have experience or training in the compliance field.

Interested in pursuing or advancing a career in compliance? Check out our available compliance jobs now.

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 17:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
12:47pROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Looking for a Compliance Job? Demand is High in the Legal Fiel..
PU
12:27pROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 10 Tips for DEI Program Management and Hiring Strategies
PU
02/14ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
02/14ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Trying to Hire? What the Latest Jobs Report Means for You
PU
02/14RETENTION INTERVIEWS : Essential Questions to Ask Your Employees
PU
02/14BEING YOUR OWN BEST ADVOCATE : Q&A with Megan Slabinski, District President, Robert Half
PU
02/14Robert Half Named One of Barron's Most Sustainable Companies
PR
02/11ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Promotes Kyle O'Keefe To Minnesota District President
PU
02/11ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Promotes Michelle Reisdorf To Illinois District President
PU
02/11DA Davidson Downgrades Robert Half International to Sell From Buy, Adjusts Price Target..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 394 M - -
Net income 2021 589 M - -
Net cash 2021 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 13 091 M 13 091 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 119,58 $
Average target price 108,20 $
Spread / Average Target -9,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cornelius Buckley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harold M. Messmer Executive Chairman
James C. Johnson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher M. Hoffmann Senior VP, Head-Business Operations & Law
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC8.43%13 091
RANDSTAD N.V.4.80%13 083
ADECCO GROUP AG0.13%8 754
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.98%6 062
MANPOWERGROUP INC.12.65%5 953
51JOB, INC.-4.97%3 207