Robert Half International : Looking for a Compliance Job? Demand is High in the Legal Field

The past couple of years has seen a flurry of important new legislation affecting employers as the federal government tackles the COVID-19 pandemic and other matters. In this increasingly complex regulatory environment, hiring managers in the legal field are on the lookout for compliance specialists who conduct research on regulations, identify potential issues, and develop compliance policies and procedures.

Finding such professionals isn't easy. According to Robert Half's latest Demand for Skilled Talent report, compliance jobs are among the most challenging for legal departments to hire for. From a candidate's point of view, that means there's never been a better time to look for a compliance job in this domain.

Opportunities for compliance job candidates

If this sounds interesting to you - or if you're already in compliance and are looking to advance your career - here are four hot compliance jobs you might consider, along with median starting salaries from the Robert Half Salary Guide.

Compliance director

The compliance director's job is to minimize risk by ensuring the company complies with government legislation, including the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Affordable Care Act (modified and expanded under ARPA). They may also be responsible for developing and maintaining the organization's code of ethics. Good compliance directors and managers build working relationships with their local, state and federal regulators, giving them opportunities to hear about rule changes in advance.

Depending on the size of the organization, the compliance director may lead a full compliance administration team, which might include a compliance manager and one or more compliance analysts.

Salary: The median starting salary for a compliance director with 10+ years' experience is $132,750.

Compliance manager

Like the compliance director, a compliance manager is tasked with ensuring the company complies with federal, state and industry regulations and standards. Additionally, the compliance manager often develops, communicates and regulates the company's standards for legal and ethical conduct. This might include staff training and internal communications, as well as pinpointing possible areas of compliance risk. A compliance manager may also manage one or more compliance analysts.

Salary: The median starting salary for a compliance manager with 7-9 years' experience is $100,250.

Compliance analyst

If you're relatively new to the compliance field, you might consider exploring a role as a compliance analyst. These specialists are generally responsible for researching compliance rules and regulations, identifying potential compliance issues and weaknesses at the company, and collecting and analyzing relevant information. The compliance analyst usually reports to the compliance manager or director.

Salary: The median starting salary for a compliance analyst with 4-6 years' experience is $83,250. For an entry-level or early-career analyst, it's $77,000.

Compliance paralegal

If you're currently a paralegal or legal assistant, you might consider exploring a paralegal career in the compliance field. Companies are actively seeking paralegals with experience in compliance, and those with specialized knowledge can command higher starting compensation. If you take on a paralegal career in a corporate compliance department, you can expect to support compliance managers and analysts by ensuring the company meets various mandates and regulations. You should also get the chance to learn the latest generation of compliance management software, which organizations use to collect and analyze compliance data.

Salary: The median starting salary for a midlevel paralegal with 4-6 years' experience is $63,750, with upward potential if you have experience or training in the compliance field.

