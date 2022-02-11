Robert Half International : Promotes Michelle Reisdorf To Illinois District President

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022-- Michelle Reisdorf, a 23-year veteran of talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half, has been promoted to district president, overseeing operations throughout Illinois and Indiana. In this role, she will lead Robert Half's finance and accounting, administrative, and contract and consulting practice groups, matching specialized talent with companies throughout the region.

Reisdorf began her career with Robert Half as a talent manager in Illinois and has achieved progressive leadership roles with the company, most recently serving as senior regional president for professional talent solutions. In addition to her operational responsibilities, Reisdorf will continue to play a strategic role in building visibility for Robert Half by representing the company at key industry events and serving as a media spokesperson.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE symbol: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.

