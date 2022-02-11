Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Robert Half International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RHI)
  Report
Robert Half International : Promotes Michelle Reisdorf To Illinois District President

02/11/2022 | 11:28am EST
MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022-- Michelle Reisdorf, a 23-year veteran of talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half, has been promoted to district president, overseeing operations throughout Illinois and Indiana. In this role, she will lead Robert Half's finance and accounting, administrative, and contract and consulting practice groups, matching specialized talent with companies throughout the region.

Reisdorf began her career with Robert Half as a talent manager in Illinois and has achieved progressive leadership roles with the company, most recently serving as senior regional president for professional talent solutions. In addition to her operational responsibilities, Reisdorf will continue to play a strategic role in building visibility for Robert Half by representing the company at key industry events and serving as a media spokesperson.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE symbol: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.

SOURCE Robert Half

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 16:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 394 M - -
Net income 2021 589 M - -
Net cash 2021 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 13 423 M 13 423 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 122,62 $
Average target price 108,20 $
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cornelius Buckley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harold M. Messmer Executive Chairman
James C. Johnson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher M. Hoffmann Senior VP, Head-Business Operations & Law
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.11.67%13 423
RANDSTAD N.V.6.96%13 571
ADECCO GROUP AG2.02%8 947
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.44%6 219
MANPOWERGROUP INC.14.32%5 977
51JOB, INC.-5.74%3 137