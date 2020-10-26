Log in
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC    RHI

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC

(RHI)
Robert Half International : Supplemental Intersegment Revenue Schedule

10/26/2020 | 05:10am EDT

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Beginning in Q3 2020 the Company modified its presentation of service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources to include inter- segment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. This is how the Company now measures and manages these divisions internally and, prospectively it is how the Company will report them externally. The combined amount of divisional inter-segment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.

2018

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

SERVICE REVENUES:

Accountemps . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

$ 476,055

$ 488,400

$ 486,240

$ 490,849

$ 490,084

$ 494,582

$ 501,905

$ 498,650

$ 489,884

$

331,542

$

351,598

OfficeTeam . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

261,642

268,902

265,758

269,125

252,633

261,952

267,023

259,147

239,979

136,299

173,685

Robert Half Technology . . . . . . . .

166,102

178,711

185,687

186,666

182,426

189,461

195,630

198,314

196,652

162,028

161,007

Robert Half Management

186,690

182,737

181,638

187,745

196,003

195,236

200,421

201,097

211,878

165,031

154,917

Resources . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Elimination of intersegment

(24,201)

(30,776)

(35,557)

(41,847)

(36,519)

(38,519)

(46,518)

(50,883)

(46,273)

(41,514)

(59,816)

revenues . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Temporary and consultant

1,066,288

1,087,974

1,083,766

1,092,538

1,084,627

1,102,712

1,118,461

1,106,325

1,092,120

753,386

781,391

staffing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Permanent placement staffing . . . . .

121,400

135,038

129,667

125,884

131,562

140,894

134,582

126,394

120,489

71,030

87,203

Protiviti . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

207,645

234,042

252,793

263,236

252,341

272,779

299,089

304,666

294,082

283,910

321,303

Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

$1,395,333

$1,457,054

$1,466,226

$1,481,658

$1,468,530

$1,516,385

$1,552,132

$1,537,385

$1,506,691

$

1,108,326

$

1,189,897

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 24 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:09:05 UTC

