Robert Half International : Supplemental Intersegment Revenue Schedule

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Beginning in Q3 2020 the Company modified its presentation of service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources to include inter- segment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. This is how the Company now measures and manages these divisions internally and, prospectively it is how the Company will report them externally. The combined amount of divisional inter-segment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.