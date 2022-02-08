Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Robert Half International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Robert Half International : The Benefits and Perks Most Important to Workers in 2022

02/08/2022 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Steve Saah, Executive Director of Finance and Accounting Permanent Placement, Robert Half, and Megan Slabinski, District President, Robert Half

Has your organization recently updated the benefits and perks it offers? If so, you're in good company. In a recent Robert Half survey, 88% of human resources managers said the COVID-19 pandemic had prompted their organization to add new offerings for employees.

Not so long ago, company perks like complimentary meals and discounted parking focused on making work at the office more appealing. With many employees working remotely now, either all or part of the time, firms have updated their offerings, with many now focusing on creating better health and work-life balance opportunities.

Leading employers also understand that they need to provide a compelling compensation package to recruit and retain in-demand talent in today's highly competitive hiring market. Salaries and signing bonuses are important, but they're not enough. The best compensation packages also include offerings that help employees enhance their quality of life, build their nest egg and plan for the future. They can also help build job satisfaction, retention and morale.

Here are some of the trends that we're seeing with benefits and perks this year:

Priority shift to health

Before the pandemic, unlimited vacation time was one of the most popular and sought-after benefits for job seekers. Now, it's health coverage, with candidates giving special consideration to employers offering 100% coverage.

More options to boost income

Some firms are increasing their 401(k) match percentages. Others are incorporating profit-sharing options so that employees can share in the organization's overall success.

Coverage for home office equipment

As people continue to work from home, they expect their employers to cover the cost of desks, chairs, mobile phones, internet connectivity and more so that they can be as productive as possible when working remotely.

Enhanced schedule flexibility

Job seekers look for maximum flexibility in new roles. Hybrid arrangements, remote work or the option to work the hours when they're at their best - even when these fall outside of traditional office hours - are all highly valued.

Track usage and assess communication effectiveness

The above trends show that employees have high expectations about benefits and perks, and employers are responding to meet them. However, research for the 2022 Robert Half Salary Guide found that what many organizations offer - and what many employees actually want or use - aren't always well-aligned. For example:

  • Health insurance: 76% of employees want this benefit; 64% of employers offer it.
  • Flexible work schedules: 66% of employees want them; 47% of employers provide them.
  • Mental wellness benefits: 91% of employers offer these benefits; 32% of employees use them.

What should employers do with this data? The most critical takeaway centers on communication: Are you talking regularly with employees about what benefits and perks are most important to them? You can gather this insight through employee surveys, one-on-one meetings, onboarding sessions and exit interviews.

As you review usage stats, resist the urge to eliminate the benefits and perks that are rarely used before checking in with your employees. You may find that a lack of awareness is to blame for low usage. People may not know enough about a benefit or perk or haven't heard much or anything about it since their orientation. Also, employees working remotely may not be hearing as often or directly from the company about what's available to them.

For tips on strengthening corporate culture in the age of remote work, see this post.

Benchmark offerings and keep up communication

Savvy business leaders keep a close eye on the benefits and perks provided by other firms competing for talent in their industry and market. Consider talking with specialized recruiters to gather this intelligence: Recruiting professionals negotiate compensation packages every day for numerous clients and job seekers and can share which benefits are helping convince job candidates to accept an offer.

Once you have ample feedback from employees and recruiters, refine your benefits package to make it as appealing as possible. Again, communication is essential for success here: Plan to launch your updated offerings with a bit of fanfare. And to help boost the use of benefits and perks, make a point to remind employees (including remote team members) throughout the year about everything that's available to them.

Also, make sure potential hires can easily learn details about the benefits and perks your company offers - on your website, through social media channels, in job descriptions and, of course, during the interview process.

It's unlikely your business can supply all the benefits and perks that your workers would like to have. But if you can provide most of the offerings today's professionals seek, you'll likely have an easier time recruiting and retaining in-demand talent.

Follow Steve Saah on LinkedIn.

Follow Megan Slabinski on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 18:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
01:52pROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : The Benefits and Perks Most Important to Workers in 2022
PU
02/07ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 7 Things Employers Look for When Hiring Payroll Specialists
PU
02/07ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 7 Ways to Reduce Workplace Stress for Accounting and Finance S..
PU
02/04ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : How to Answer, ‘Tell Me About Yourself,' in a Job Interv..
PU
02/04ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 7 Ways to Support Employee Career Advancement
PU
02/04JANUARY 2022 JOBS REPORT : Employers Add 467,000 Jobs
PU
02/03ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Tips for Conducting a Remote Interview
PU
02/02Robert Half Named to FORTUNE's "Most Admired Companies" List for 25th Consecutive Year
PR
02/02ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : The New Learning Culture for Remote and Hybrid Workforces
PU
02/02ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Marks 25 Years on Most Admired Companies List
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 394 M - -
Net income 2021 589 M - -
Net cash 2021 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 13 056 M 13 056 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float -
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 119,26 $
Average target price 108,20 $
Spread / Average Target -9,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cornelius Buckley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harold M. Messmer Executive Chairman
James C. Johnson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher M. Hoffmann Senior VP, Head-Business Operations & Law
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.6.13%13 056
RANDSTAD N.V.1.23%12 777
ADECCO GROUP AG-2.36%8 567
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.08%5 952
MANPOWERGROUP INC.10.24%5 777
51JOB, INC.-5.52%3 118