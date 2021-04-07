Robert Half International : 25 Best Job Search Websites in 2021

2. CareerBuilder

No list of best job search websites would be complete without this entry. CareerBuilder has two big points in its favor: Size and longevity, as it's one of the biggest and longest-lived job boards on the internet. Its robust search function allows you to filter by several criteria, including location, job title and pay range. The site uses Google AI to help match job seekers with suitable opportunities and provides career advice and resources for job candidates. For employers, monthly subscription plans can aid in candidate searches with targeted recruitment emails, candidate management tools and more.

3. Indeed

In addition to employer-posted jobs, Indeed aggregates postings from across the web - including from company career pages and professional associations - and allows you to search locally or globally. Indeed hosts more than 150 million resumes and claims that 10 new jobs are added to its site every second, globally. Free resources for job seekers include a resume builder tool and career blog.

4. LinkedIn

This top networking site allows you to find jobs not only through direct employer listings, but also through communication with your extended network. Your profile serves as your resume, and you can easily find and share career-related content, dive deep into thought leadership posts from prominent people in your field and solicit or supply recommendations. Additionally, industry groups allow you to participate in professional discussions and follow companies you find interesting - and relevant to your job search. Premium paid features offer more advanced search functions and services.

5. Job.com

This large site offers weekly job alerts, job search advice, a resume builder and, of course, job postings. This job search website also allows you to upload your resume for hiring managers and recruiters to find in their searches. The site uses AI and blockchain technology to connect job seekers and companies through a fully automated process.

6. Ladders

This site focuses on job openings for senior-level professionals, executives and those who are aiming for upper-management positions. Candidates seeking jobs paying an annual salary of $100,000 or more can gain access to vetted openings after they've paid a subscription fee.

7. Glassdoor

Glassdoor not only lets you search for jobs, it also allows people to review companies they've worked for and share salary and benefits info, giving insight that job seekers wouldn't otherwise know. Professionals who have interviewed with a company can also give details on the business's recruiting processes. While all this information should be taken with a grain of salt, it can be quite revealing. On the hiring side, Glassdoor allows employers to identify job candidates and market their companies to job seekers.

8. LinkUp

This job search engine indexes jobs from more than 50,000 companies to make sure that its listings are fresh. You can search for opportunities on LinkUp via keyword and location, and then you're sent directly to the company's website to apply. You can also set up alerts to be notified whenever a job matching your criteria shows up.

9. Monster

This massive job site was one of the first commercial websites, period, in addition to being the first major job search site. It offers services including resume uploads, networking boards, company profiles, a resume review service and a mobile app in more than 40 countries. The site also scores your potential fit with a role based on your skills and interests.

10. SimplyHired

SimplyHired is a job search site that collects listings from all over the web, including company career pages, job boards and niche job websites. The company reports that it lists job openings from 700,000 unique employers and operates job search engines in 24 countries and 12 languages. Employers might want to note that the site sends your job posting to over 100 job boards for increased visibility.

11. Google for Jobs

Google for Jobs aggregates job listings from sites across the web, including several of the ones listed in this post. Use it just like you use Google, and from their same main search page. Search for key phrases like 'accounting jobs' to get a list of available positions. Results also show company ratings and salary info for the position, if available. If something catches your eye, click a button that reads, for example, 'Apply on LinkedIn' to go directly to the source of the job listing and apply. One key benefit of Google for Jobs is that it eliminates redundant results and displays only one listing for each open position.

12. Dice

Though Dice is one of the largest and best-known boards for jobs in technology and IT, it contains much more than just tech positions, such as accountant, administrative assistant, copy editor and more. You can search for opportunities by company, title, skill, keyword and location on Dice's website or mobile app. Candidates need to register to upload their resume and access other services like custom job notifications. The site also provides a range of content for job seekers, from career advice and tech news to salary prediction and career pathing. (Check out this blog post for a list of more tech job boards.)

13. ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter began as a tool for small businesses to post job listings affordably. It's now an online employment marketplace that uses AI to connect businesses of all sizes with job seekers through mobile, web and email services. Use ZipRecruiter's mobile app to browse and apply to jobs and get notified as soon as your application has been viewed. The company has partnerships with several leading job boards.

14. Individual company websites

Most businesses have a Jobs or Careers section on their site. Identify the top companies in your field - or any that you're interested in working for - and see what opportunities they have available. Some companies may not post all their open positions on job boards, so visiting their website could be the only way to find out about opportunities at these firms. Check back regularly, though some may even have the option to set up job alerts for the types of positions that appeal to you most.

Specialized job websites

Job hunting sites that focus on a specific industry or occupation can be a helpful tool to narrow down your search. Here are a few specialized sites to consider:

AngelList - For those looking to work with startups, AngelList is the go-to job search site. You can build a profile, add connections and get regular updates when positions matching your criteria are posted.

- For those looking to work with startups, AngelList is the go-to job search site. You can build a profile, add connections and get regular updates when positions matching your criteria are posted. Behance - Designers and web professionals can find job opportunities on Behance, in addition to getting help with online portfolios.

- Designers and web professionals can find job opportunities on Behance, in addition to getting help with online portfolios. College Recruiter - Current students and recent graduates can search for internships and entry-level jobs on this site.

- Current students and recent graduates can search for internships and entry-level jobs on this site. Fairygodboss - This site is all about women, from job searches to empowerment in the workplace and creating a supportive community.

- This site is all about women, from job searches to empowerment in the workplace and creating a supportive community. Hired - Recruiters reach out to tech professionals based on their profiles on this site. Even better for job seekers: Salary info is disclosed upfront.

- Recruiters reach out to tech professionals based on their profiles on this site. Even better for job seekers: Salary info is disclosed upfront. Idealist - People interested in nonprofits and charitable work will find value in job listings and volunteering opportunities here.

- People interested in nonprofits and charitable work will find value in job listings and volunteering opportunities here. Lawjobs - One of the top job search sites for legal professionals, Lawjobs offers listings for attorneys, paralegals and legal secretaries.

- One of the top job search sites for legal professionals, Lawjobs offers listings for attorneys, paralegals and legal secretaries. Mediabistro - Want to work in media? Journalists, advertising and PR professionals, and freelancers can find jobs on Mediabistro.

- Want to work in media? Journalists, advertising and PR professionals, and freelancers can find jobs on Mediabistro. RecruitMilitary - Military veterans can search for opportunities for re-entering the civilian workforce on this site that focuses on veteran-friendly jobs.

- Military veterans can search for opportunities for re-entering the civilian workforce on this site that focuses on veteran-friendly jobs. USAJobs - The federal government's official job portal offers everything from entry-level opportunities to positions for experienced professionals within hundreds of agencies and organizations.

- The federal government's official job portal offers everything from entry-level opportunities to positions for experienced professionals within hundreds of agencies and organizations. We Work Remotely - Digital nomads can find a job that lets them work anywhere on this site.

How to best use job search websites

To improve your chances when you're looking for a new job, make sure your resume is polished and professional. Your resume and your profiles on career websites are marketing collateral for a very important enterprise: your career.

You'd be smart to register and set up alerts with more than one site, since each offers a slightly different experience and list of benefits. A specialized staffing firm like Robert Half may be valuable as your first stop, as we have not only matching software and AI but also real people - our highly experienced recruiters - working on your behalf while you get set up on other sites.

And don't neglect other methods for finding jobs, such as in-person networking events, reaching out to former coworkers, job fairs and more. Good luck!

