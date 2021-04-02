Robert Half International : Returning to the Office

RETURNING TO THE OFFICE

Employees prefer to work:

26% Fully remote 49% Hybrid of remote and in office 25% Fully in office

Remote-only concerns:

28% - Weaker coworker relationships 26% - Decreased productivity while at home 20% - Fewer career advancement opportunities

Return-to-office wish list:

1. Ability to set preferred work hours 2. Personal office space 3. Commuting expenses 4. Relaxed dress code 5. Employer-provided child care

1 in 3 professionals currently working from home would look for new job if required to return to the office.

Source: Robert Half survey of more than 1,000 workers in the U.S.

