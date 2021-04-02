Log in
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Robert Half International : Returning to the Office

04/02/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
RETURNING TO THE OFFICE

Employees prefer to work:

26% Fully remote
49% Hybrid of remote and in office
25% Fully in office

Remote-only concerns:

28% - Weaker coworker relationships
26% - Decreased productivity while at home
20% - Fewer career advancement opportunities

Return-to-office wish list:

1. Ability to set preferred work hours
2. Personal office space
3. Commuting expenses
4. Relaxed dress code
5. Employer-provided child care

1 in 3 professionals currently working from home would look for new job if required to return to the office.

Source: Robert Half survey of more than 1,000 workers in the U.S.

© 2021 Robert Half. An Equal Opportunity Employer. M/F/Disability/Veterans.

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 16:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 539 M - -
Net income 2021 378 M - -
Net cash 2021 465 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 8 649 M 8 649 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 72,45 $
Last Close Price 77,66 $
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cornelius Buckley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harold M. Messmer Executive Chairman
James C. Johnson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher M. Hoffmann Senior VP, Head-Business Operations & Law
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.24.30%8 649
RANDSTAD N.V.14.58%13 203
ADECCO GROUP AG9.43%11 150
MANPOWERGROUP INC.12.32%5 565
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.18.70%4 527
51JOB, INC.-10.21%4 237
