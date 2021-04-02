Robert Half International : Returning to the Office

RETURNING TO THE OFFICE
Employees prefer to work:
|
26% Fully remote
|
49% Hybrid of remote and in office
|
25% Fully in office
Remote-only concerns:
|
28% - Weaker coworker relationships
|
26% - Decreased productivity while at home
|
20% - Fewer career advancement opportunities
Return-to-office wish list:
|
1. Ability to set preferred work hours
|
2. Personal office space
|
3. Commuting expenses
|
4. Relaxed dress code
|
5. Employer-provided child care
1 in 3 professionals currently working from home would look for new job if required to return to the office.
Source: Robert Half survey of more than 1,000 workers in the U.S.
