  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Robert Half International, Inc
  News
  Summary
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC

(RHI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:53 2022-07-26 am EDT
75.80 USD   -2.89%
Robert Half Named To Forbes' List Of America's Best Employers For Women 2022

07/26/2022 | 11:31am EDT
MENLO PARK, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Women for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious list ranks large employers based on an independent survey of more than 50,000 U.S. workers, including more than 30,000 women. Respondents rated their employer on several attributes, including workplace conditions, potential for development, company image and issues that support gender equality, such as parental leave, family support, flexibility and pay equity.

"We are committed to supporting the women who make up more than half of our global workforce and who choose to build their careers with us," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Diversity and inclusion are critical to the success of our business and this recognition acknowledges our dedication to creating and maintaining an equitable workplace."

Robert Half supports the Women's Empowerment Principles, a joint initiative of the UN Global Compact and UN Women. Learn more about the company's social responsibility efforts at roberthalf.com/esg-report.

About Robert Half
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-named-to-forbes-list-of-americas-best-employers-for-women-2022-301593484.html

SOURCE Robert Half


© PRNewswire 2022
