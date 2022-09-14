Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Robert Half International, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC

(RHI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:24 2022-09-14 pm EDT
78.45 USD   -0.09%
03:01pRobert Half Names George Denlinger Operational President for U.S. Technology, Marketing and Legal Talent Solutions
PR
09/09ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 14 Exit Interview Questions You Should Ask
PU
09/07Protiviti Named to the 2022 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ List
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Robert Half Names George Denlinger Operational President for U.S. Technology, Marketing and Legal Talent Solutions

09/14/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has promoted George Denlinger to operational president, overseeing U.S. operations for technology, marketing and legal talent solutions. In this role, he will also lead the company's national technology accounts, managed technology solutions and managed creative solutions.

A 24-year veteran of Robert Half, Denlinger has held many leadership roles, including regional vice president for technology and creative talent solutions, district president for the legal practice group and, most recently, operational president for professional talent solutions in the Central United States.

"With the demand for specialized talent on the rise, we will continue to find innovative solutions to meet the needs of our customers in the technology, marketing and legal space," said Paul F. Gentzkow, president and CEO of talent solutions at Robert Half. "George has the knowledge, tenure and passion we need to lead this critical business unit and take it to new heights."

In addition to his work at Robert Half, Denlinger is involved in several nonprofit organizations, including Food Bank of the Rockies, Ronald McDonald House, Project Angel Heart and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. A champion for diversity, equity and inclusion, Denlinger is also an executive sponsor of Robert Half's Somos Familia Employee Network Group and leads the company's partnership with ALPFA (Association of Latino Professionals for America).

About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides clients with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-names-george-denlinger-operational-president-for-us-technology-marketing-and-legal-talent-solutions-301624639.html

SOURCE Robert Half


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
03:01pRobert Half Names George Denlinger Operational President for U.S. Technology, Marketing..
PR
09/09ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 14 Exit Interview Questions You Should Ask
PU
09/07Protiviti Named to the 2022 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Servic..
PR
09/07Robert Half Named One of FORTUNE's Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Service..
PR
08/31ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Why an ESG Program Is Critical to the New Social Contract With..
PU
08/31PEOPLE and Great Place to Work® Name Protiviti One of the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Ca..
PR
08/26INSIDER SELL : Robert Half International
MT
08/25ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : The future of the CEO job is becoming more techie, outside the..
PU
08/24THE &LSQUO;G' IN ESG : Why Governance Matters
PU
08/24ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
More recommendations