Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Robert Half International, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHI   US7703231032

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC

(RHI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:35:45 2023-03-13 pm EDT
77.18 USD   -0.30%
12:11pRobert Half Names Rob Hosking Executive Director for Administrative and Customer Support Practice Group
PR
03/09Internal Audit Departments are Focusing on Attracting and Retaining Talent - Especially Tech Talent - According to New Protiviti Survey
PR
03/06Robert Half Named One of Barron's Most Sustainable Companies 2023
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Robert Half Names Rob Hosking Executive Director for Administrative and Customer Support Practice Group

03/13/2023 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has appointed Rob Hosking as executive director of the company's administrative and customer support practice group. In this role, he will lead operational strategy for nearly 300 practice locations worldwide that specialize in the placement of highly skilled administrative and customer support professionals on a contract basis.

Hosking has nearly 30 years of experience in the staffing industry, including more than two decades spent in leadership roles at Robert Half. In 2009, he was named executive director for the administrative and customer support practice group, and later transitioned into the role of senior vice president of professional talent solutions.

"With demand for contract talent growing, we take pride in being able to help companies find the administrative and customer support staff they need to keep critical projects and programs on track," said Paul F. Gentzkow, president and CEO of talent solutions at Robert Half. "Rob's impressive career demonstrates a deep commitment to our company's mission of helping people find rewarding work and companies find the talent needed to grow, and I look forward to his continued success in this role."

Hosking is passionate about developing people and championing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. He currently serves as executive sponsor of Robert Half's BELONG Employee Network Group.

About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-names-rob-hosking-executive-director-for-administrative-and-customer-support-practice-group-301770327.html

SOURCE Robert Half


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
12:11pRobert Half Names Rob Hosking Executive Director for Administrative and Customer Suppor..
PR
03/09Internal Audit Departments are Focusing on Attracting and Retaining Talent - Especially..
PR
03/06Robert Half Named One of Barron's Most Sustainable Companies 2023
PR
02/23ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/22Robert Half International : Putting Tech Layoffs in Perspective
PU
02/21Protiviti Managing Director Gordon Tucker Named One of the 2023 Global Leaders in Consu..
PR
02/21The State Of Remote Work : 5 Trends to Know for 2023
PR
02/10ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
02/10Resumania® : How to Write an Awesome Cover Letter Closing
PU
02/09Robert half announces common stock repurchase authorization and quarterly dividend
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC
More recommendations