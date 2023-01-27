Robert Half Promotes Two Leaders to District President

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has promoted Alexandra Von Tiergarten and Tony Uyehara to district president. They will oversee various operations for Robert Half's professional talent solutions in California and the Southwestern United States.

Von Tiergarten joined Robert Half in 2003 and has since held several leadership roles, most recently serving as senior regional vice president for professional talent solutions in Los Angeles. During her tenure, she has received multiple awards for outstanding achievement and leadership. As district president, Von Tiergarten will lead Robert Half's finance and accounting, healthcare, administrative, and contract and consulting practice groups, matching specialized talent with companies throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

In his nearly 20 years at Robert Half, Uyehara has also held several leadership positions and received multiple awards for outstanding achievement and leadership. In his new role, he will lead operations for Robert Half's management resources practice group — providing senior and management-level finance, accounting and business systems professionals on a project and interim basis — in Northern and Southern California, Arizona and Utah.

